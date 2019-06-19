WELLS — After earning the 2018 Division 1A-2A Nevada State Girls Golf Championship, the Lady Leopards of Wells have bigger things in mind.
Wells — competing as Nevada — will represent the Silver State on the largest stage the country has to offer.
On the “Happiest Surface on Turf,” Wells — consisting of Grace Carlton, Kelleigh Campbell, Lexie Johnny and Mackenzie Wachtel — will break out the clubs June 27-28 during the High School National Invitational, in Kissimmee, Florida.
Adjacent to the Walt Disney World Resort, the girls will play their tournament on the 5,901-yard stretch from the ladies tees at Falcon’s Fire Golf Club — practice rounds available Monday, June 24 through Wednesday June 26.
The format of the tournament will be a two-day, 36-hole, stroke-play event.
Rees Jones, who has designed or redesigned more than 100 golf courses across the country, is responsible for the design of Falcon’s Fire — which has been named one of the “Top-10 golf tournament facilities in North America” by the National Association of Golf Tournament Directors and was recognized as one of America’s “Top-15 women-friendly courses” by the now-defunct “Golf for Women” magazine — the course known for its challenging yet playable layout.
Wells head coach Bob Woolsey and the girls — including team member Holly Pearson, who is not attending nationals — raised funds to help with the cost of the trip.
A golf drop with cash prizes — won by Ouida Madison and Lisa Woolsey — were aided by a gun raffle that was won by Clay Armstrong and a bingo night.
Congratulations to Wells on its 2018 Division 1A-2A state championship and best of luck competing as Nevada at the 2019 High School National Invitational.
