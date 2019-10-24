WELLS — By the skin of their teeth.
On Wednesday, the Lady Leopards improved to 9-0 in the Division 1A East — not without some drama.
In the first meeting of the season, the Wells volleyball team knocked out a three-set victory on Oct. 12, in Owyhee — the second meeting providing anything but a lopsided result.
The Lady Leopards survived a five-set fight with the Lady Braves, who used the week and a half after the first matchup to adjust and give themselves a chance to win.
Wells appeared poised to rack up another easy win with a 25-11 victory in the first set, placing Owyhee on the brink of elimination with a 25-19 win in the second frame.
However, the Lady Braves responded in a positive manor.
Owyhee gritted out consecutive wins in extra points, claiming the third and fourth games by matching scores of 26-24, forcing a fifth-and-deciding set.
In the race to 15, Wells regained its momentum and earned the win by a score of 15-8.
“Owyhee gave us a good fight in the third and fourth sets. We slowed down on defense and didn’t hit the ball as much as we should have,” said Wells coach Cody Kulinsky. “We made adjustments during the game and talked about keeping the ball under our control. The girls fought hard and played even harder. They went for every single ball and nothing touched the floor without an attempt to dig or play it out. I’m proud of how well the girls stayed collected and finished each play.”
One of the reasons Wells was able to walk away undefeated in league play was the all-around games posted by several players.
Junior Megan Morgan was efficient in numerous areas; serving a perfect 19-for-19 with three aces, putting away a team-high 14 kills and dishing 15 assists.
Senior Aubrey Durant paced the offense with 24 assists and served six aces, adding six kills and two blocks.
Senior Vanessa Solis combined stellar defense with offensive contributions, digging up a team-best 33 shots and blocking another — serving 26-for-28 with three aces and killing six shots.
Senior Jackie Berumen was also spectacular on both sides of the ball.
She finished with 23 digs, nine kills, four blocks and served 20-for-21 with two aces.
Freshman Jillian Rodriguez was dominant at the net with a team-high eight blocks, driving six putaways and serving 15-for-15 with an ace.
The defensive efforts continued, sophomore Falen Iveson digging 22 shots — sophomore Jasmin Garcia finishing with 21 digs and five kills.
Junior Vanessa Hylton aided the offense with six kills.
*Owyhee did not submit stats.
Versus McDermitt
On Saturday, the Lady Leopards rolled to 8-0 in league play with a three-set sweep of the Lady Bulldogs.
Wells exploded in the first-two frames for blowout wins of 25-9 and 25-8.
You have free articles remaining.
McDermitt was competitive in the third set but fell by a score of 25-20.
“The girls were on fire with place serving. In the three sets, 23 serves were aces,” Kulinsky said. “Most of our points were made off our serve-receive plays. The leadership and the teamwork with this group is amazing. They support and cheer each other on, and all players stay involved with the game on the court and off.”
Durant topped the roster with 10 assists, served four aces and killed two balls.
Morgan tied for the team high with five aces, dished six assists and put away three shots.
Garcia served 10-for-10 with five aces and drove two kills, Rodriguez nailing two aces and killing five shots.
Berumen served 9-for-9 with a pair of aces and killed three shots, Solis serving 8-for-8 with two aces and two kills.
Iveson and fellow sophomores Kalee Higbee and Haylee Sethman each finished with an ace and two kills.
Sophomore Saige Hall notched an ace and one putaway.
Versus Carlin
On Friday, Oct. 18, Wells rattled off another straight-set win over Carlin.
The Lady Leopard kicked off the weekend with another serving clinic, tearing off wins of 25-11, 25-16 and 25-13.
“Most of the points were made off serving, and the other half off smart net plays,” Kulinsky said. “All of my bench got play and they did a good job on the floor. We capitalized on ball control in all-three sets.”
Durant served 22-for-24 with a team-high six aces — including a 12-point run in the third set — topping the roster with 14 assists and driving five kills.
Morgan served two aces, dished 12 assists and killed six balls.
Solis finished with five putaways and a block, Berumen closing with five kills and an assist.
Rodriguez killed three shots and served an ace, Hylton adding three kills.
Garcia tagged a pair of kills, and Iveson added an ace and one putaway.
*Carlin did not submit stats.
Up Next
The Lady Leopards (9-0 in league) will close their regular season against the Lady Vandals (7-2 in league) at 4 p.m. Friday, in Eureka.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.