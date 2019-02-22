RENO – Advancing to the semifinal round of the Division 1A West-East regional basketball tournament was harder than it should have been for the Wells basketball teams.
In their regional quarter final Thursday against Sage Ridge, the Leopards blew a sizeable lead – three players fouling out – four quarters of play not enough to determine a winner.
Try six periods.
The Leopards hung on for a 77-72 victory in double overtime over the Scorpions.
Wells built a 16-7 lead in the first quarter – senior Zane Rodriguez and junior Brent Battenfeld each scoring six points on three field goals.
The Scorpions slimmed the discrepancy in the second period, Wells edging Sage Ridge 14-13.
Rodriguez added four more in the points in the frame, junior Angel Salazar also posting four points in the second quarter – sophomore Nate Mulvaney mounting eight points in the period for Sage Ridge.
At halftime, Wells led by 10 at 30-20.
Foul trouble mounted for the Leopards, Battenfeld committing four personals before the break and Salazar going to the locker room with three fouls.
In the third quarter, the deficit was trimmed to single digits – Sage Ridge outscoring Wells 17-15.
Senior Jackson Maurer led a balanced frame for the Scorpions with five points, hitting a three and a deuce.
Rodriguez scored six of Wells’ 15 points in the frame, Battenfeld adding five points – including a triple.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Leopards led 45-37.
The Scorpions mounted a ferocious comeback and actually took the lead, Wells tying the ballgame late.
The Leopards gave up multiple offensive rebounds in the closing moments, but Sage Ridge was unable to finish any of the go-ahead attempts.
The game advanced to overtime, locked up at 58-all.
One extra frame was not enough to settle the dispute, the second overtime being the difference-making frame.
After a slow start the ballgame, sophomore Riley Stewart found the range – splashing three triples in the second OT.
It’s a good thing he heated up too – already fouling out Battenfeld in the fourth quarter – Wells lost Rodriguez at the beginning of the second overtime, junior Sergio Soriano committing his fifth foul late in the second OT.
At the final buzzer, the Leopards hung on for a 77-72 win on double overtime.
“Jesus Quintero made some big free throws at the end of the game, and Angel grabbed a huge rebound for us,” said Wells head coach Joel Soriano. “Our bench came up big, played very well and did what they needed to do.”
Mulvaney scored a game-high 26 points in defeat, Wells led 22 points from Rodriguez.
Sophomore Spencer Abts and Maurer each finished with 14 points for the Scorpions, Stewart notching nine of his 13 points for the Leopards in the second overtime.
Battenfeld finished with 11 points for Wells, junior Jared Martinez notching the Leopards’ fourth player in double digits with 10 points.
Salazar finished with eight points, Quintero added seven, Soriano closed with four and junior Matthew James capped the offense for the Leopards with a deuce.
Sophomore Spencer Uppal scored seven points for the Scorpions, senior Owen Grimm finished with five and sophomore Caleb Briggs and junior Iuli Vlad round out Sage Ridge’s scoring with a deuce apiece.
Regional semifinal
The East No. 2 Leopards were slated to play West No. 1 Sierra Lutheran at 8:15 p.m. Friday, at Wooster High School, in Reno, the winner advancing to the state tournament and the regional title game.
