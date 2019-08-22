WELLS — The Wells cross country program qualified a pair of individuals for the state meet last season.
In 2019, the goal is to take a team to state but also take individuals back at least.
“Realistically, it’s going to be a tall order to qualify for state as a team on the girls or the boys side,” said Wells coach Don Noorda. “But I think we should be able to at least get some individuals there again.” Wells has pretty much everyone back for the ’19 season, especially with the girls.
Junior Liliana Cobian returns as the Lady Leopards’ No. 1 runner after earning a trip to state last year as a sophomore.
At the Division 1A-2A Nevada State Cross Country Championships, she ranked 29th with a time of 27:37.7. The boys also bring back their top gun and the only senior, Matthew James.
During his junior year, James also ran at state — notching Wells’ best finish with a 24th-place performance on a time of 19:42.3.
“I definitely think we can get Matthew back to state,” Noorda said.
The Lady Leopards also return sophomore Ana Roque-Luna, junior McKenli Myers, junior Zion McKay and junior Ana Roque-Luna. Jimena Roque-Luna was Wells’ No. 2 runner last year — finishing 28th at regionals with a time of 30:06 — Myers following with a 29th-place run at regionals (30:27), McKay finishing 31st in 31:54 and Anna Roque-Luna crossing in 32:02 for 32nd.
For the boys, James will be joined by a fresh group.
“Morgan Johnson is a sophomore and ran track last year. Ruben Cobian — Liliana’s little brother — and Victor Jauregui are both freshmen,” Noorda said.
Opening Meet
The Lady Leopards and the Leopards will open the season on Sept. 5 at the Valley Invite, in Hazelton, Idaho.
Home Meet
For the first time since 2016, Wells will host a home meet.
“I’m excited to have a home meet again. Elko doesn’t have a meet this year, and the only other meet that week between here and Idaho was at Silver Stage,” Noorda said. “Our meet will be on Oct. 18, at the Chimney Rock Golf Course.”
Wells Cross Country Schedule
Date Meet Time
Sept. 5 @ Valley Invitational (Hazelton, Idaho) 4 p.m MST
Sept. 13 @ Wood River Invite (Ketchum, Idaho) 4 p.m. MST
Sept. 17 @ Magic Mountain Invitational (Kimberly, Idaho) 4 p.m. MST
Sept. 26 @ Dani Bates Invitational (Twin Falls, Idaho) 3 p.m MST
Oct. 11 @ @ Lowry Invitational (Winnemucca) 3 p.m.
Oct. 18 Wells Invitational (Home Meet) TBA
Oct. 24 @ Northeastern Nevada JV Championships (Spring Creek) TBA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.