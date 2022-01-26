Wells’ Peavey, Glascock 2nd at Vaquero Classic

FERNLEY — At the Walter Marrietta Vaquero Classic, a pair of Wells wrestlers paced the Elko County athletes.

Overall, the Leopards ranked 10th in the team standings with 61 points — led by second-place finishes from both senior Lucas Peavey and freshman Jake Glascock.

Lucas Peavey

Peavey also tallied a 3-1 record and capped all of his wins with pins in the 182-pound weight class.

He won his first match by fall against Wooster’s Cesar Benavides in 3:53, pinning Coral Academy-North’s Jaden Czerwinsky at the 1:49 mark of the quarterfinal.

In 3:10, Peavey pinned Douglas’ Sage Adie in the semifinal before coming up a point short in a low-scoring, 2-1 loss to Spanish Springs’ Caden Fowley in the final.

Jake Glascock

Glascock posted a 3-1 record — notching each of wins by fall — in the 126-pound division.

He pinned Sparks’ Maliyah Moore in 16 seconds and defeated Spanish Springs’ Landon Phillips by fall at the 1:12 mark of the quarterfinal round.

In the semifinal, Glascock pinned Lowry’s Brenton Baker in 3:35 seconds and advanced to the championship — which he lost by major decision with the score at 14-6 against Douglas’ Elzie Morris.

Wells’ Non-Placing Wrestlers

Junior Thomas French went 2-2 with a pair of pins at 145 pounds.

At 170 pounds, senior Pedro Casas closed with a 1-2 mark and a win by fall.

Sophomore Sylias Mercado finished 0-2 in the 160-pound division.

Luke Bennett

Junior Luke Bennett led an Elko — which ranked 12th in the team standings with 41.5 points — winning the consolation championship and placing third.

Bennett tallied a 4-1 record with four wins by fall at 285 pounds.

He lost his first match by fall in 4:54 against Lowry’s Boni Jacinto, starting down the comeback trail.

Bennett pinned Reno’s Burton Iles at the 1:26 mark and beat Wooster’s Isileli Masi by fall in just 38 seconds.

He also made short work of Douglas’ Roan Zigenis with a 48-second pin in the consolation semifinal.

In the consolation championship, he avenged his only loss — defeating Jacinto by fall at the 1:57 mark of the third-fourth match.

Elko’s Non-Placing Wrestlers

Sophomore Danny Marquez went 2-2 with a pair of pinfall victories at 126 pounds.

At 106 pounds, freshman Carlos Marquez also notched a 2-2 mark with a pair of wins by fall.

In the 152-pound division, freshman Sean Callahan was 2-2 with one victory by fall — freshman Major League going 2-2 at 145 pounds.

Freshman Joey Greenwood went 1-2 with a pin at 106 pounds, and freshman Treagan Hansen closed with a 1-2 mark and a win by technical fall in the 138-pound division.

At 120 pounds, sophomore James Ferricks was 0-2.

West Wendover

In the team standings, West Wendover ranked 17th with 26 points — no Wolverines finishing in the top-six.

Anthony Collazo finished with a 3-2 record — posting a win by fall and another by major decision in the 160-pound weight class.

Junior Oscar Botello was 2-2 with two wins by fall in the 145-pound division, and fellow junior Joey Salas also went 2-2 with a pair of pins at 132 pounds — Junior Dulce Gonzalez posting a 1-2 record at 152 pounds.

Freshman Madison Rivera was 0-2 in the 138-pound class, and junior Talon Smith went 0-2 in the 220-pound division.

Up Next

West Wendover will compete Friday and Saturday in the Red Halverson JV Invitational, in Rupert, Idaho, the Lady Wolverines then taking part in the NIAA All-Girls Nevada State Championships from Feb. 4-5, at SLAM Nevada, in Henderson.

The Wolverines will wrestle in the Division 2A South Regional Tournament from Feb 11-12, at Lincoln County High School, and the Leopards will wrestle in the Division 2A North Regional Tournament on Feb. 11 and 12, at Pershing County High School, in Lovelock.

Elko will take part in the Division 3A North League Duals from Feb. 4-5, at North Valleys High School, in Reno.

