Wells runners lead 1A-2A locals at state

SPARKS — Without a team qualification for any Elko programs, a pair of Wells runners led the way for the local individual qualifiers of the Division 1A-2A Nevada State Cross Country Championships.

On Saturday, at Shadow Mountain Park, in Sparks, Wells freshman Gonzalo Roque took 17th place in the boys race with a time of 20:37 — senior Jimena Roque-Luna crossing 18th in 26:42 for the Lady Leopards in the girls race.

Boys

North Tahoe won the state championship with 38 points, Incline was the runner-up with a team total of 52 points, Lake Mead Christian and Sierra Lutheran tied for third and fourth with 76 points apiece and Lincoln County rounded off the five-team field with a team score of 83 points.

Locally, behind Roque, Owyhee sophomore Santino Thomas posted a time of 20:42 and closed out the top-20.

Girls

Incline’s girls claimed the state title with 21 points, North Tahoe finished second with 36 points and the three-team field was capped by Coral Academy of Science (Reno) with 63 points.

Former Elko runner Jersey Tsosie — now a senior at Pahranagat Valley — was the state runner-up with a time of 22:34.

People are also reading…

Following Roque-Luna was another pair of local runners; three Elko County runners qualifying for state in total as individuals.

Due to only six individual runners from non-qualifying teams from the North and a dropout of a qualifier from the South, West Wendover senior Martha Pantelakis — who actually ranked ninth in the South regional meet — was granted a position in the state meet and finished 27th with a time of 28:16.

Owyhee sophomore Taylor Blossom closed out the field in 39:40 for 32nd place.

Congratulations to Wells’ Gonzalo Roque and Jimena Roque-Luna for leading the local individual qualifiers of the Division 1A-2A Neva State Cross Country Championships and to Santino Thomas, Martha Pantelakis and Taylor Blossom for earning the right to run in the most prestigious high school meet of the season.

