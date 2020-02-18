Wells seniors go out on top at home

WELLS — Despite a lopsided loss to the Braves on Saturday, in Owyhee, the Wells boys basketball team went out on top in its last home game — thumping Carlin 77-35 during the Leopards’ senior night and sweeping the season series.
The Leopards placed three players in double figures, topped by a game-high 20 points from senior Hyrum Johnson — who went for a double-double on a game-best 13 rebounds in the last home game of his career.
Johnson also paced the defensive pressure with a game-high four steals and dished three assists.
Junior Riley Stewart buried three 3s and finished with 15 points, three assists, a rebound and a takeaway.
Another senior, Angel Salazar, gave the Leopards their third double-digit scorer with 10 points, three boards, three swipes and a pair of dimes.
For the Railroaders, senior John Henderson capped his career with a double-double of his own — finishing with 11 points, a team-high 11 rebounds and a team-best two steals.
Wells senior Jared Martinez cashed two checks from deep and closed with eight points, four assists, three takeaways and a board.
Senior Brent Battenfeld added seven points, tied Martinez for the game high with four dimes, snagged four rebounds and made two takeaways.
Senior Dameion Mercado, junior Jadon Anderson and freshman Blake Figueroa each dropped four points; Mercado tallying eight rebounds and a pair of steals — Anderson notching four boards, an assist and a swipe.
You have free articles remaining.
After not playing all season because of a reconstructed knee from football, senior Sergio Soriano drilled a three on his only shot of the contest.
Senior Matthew James capped the Leopards’ offense with two points, contributing in several fashions with five rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Juniors Toby Pinnell and Josh Urie scored seven points each for Carlin, Urie adding two rebounds.
Senior Austin Sexton tallied three points, two boards and a steal.
Freshman Quinton Henderson finished with two points and seven rebounds.
Junior Chris George and freshman Alex Ramirez also scored two points apiece, and the offense for the Roaders was rounded out by a free throw from sophomore Quincy Doxey.
Division 1A East-South Regional Tournament
The season will continue for the Leopards, East No. 2 Wells (13-10 overall, 9-3 in league) playing South No. 3 Pahranagat Valley (16-9 overall, 6-2 in league) during the 1A East-South regional quarterfinal at 5 p.m. Thursday, at Basic High School, in Henderson.
The Panthers beat the Leopards 55-38 on Dec. 6, 2019, during the Wells Rural Electric Company Classic.