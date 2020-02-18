Wells seniors go out on top at home

Senior Brent Battenfeld added seven points, tied Martinez for the game high with four dimes, snagged four rebounds and made two takeaways.

Senior Dameion Mercado, junior Jadon Anderson and freshman Blake Figueroa each dropped four points; Mercado tallying eight rebounds and a pair of steals — Anderson notching four boards, an assist and a swipe.

After not playing all season because of a reconstructed knee from football, senior Sergio Soriano drilled a three on his only shot of the contest.

Senior Matthew James capped the Leopards’ offense with two points, contributing in several fashions with five rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Juniors Toby Pinnell and Josh Urie scored seven points each for Carlin, Urie adding two rebounds.

Senior Austin Sexton tallied three points, two boards and a steal.

Freshman Quinton Henderson finished with two points and seven rebounds.

Junior Chris George and freshman Alex Ramirez also scored two points apiece, and the offense for the Roaders was rounded out by a free throw from sophomore Quincy Doxey.

Division 1A East-South Regional Tournament