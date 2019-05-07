PROVO, Utah – With the home stretch of the track and field season in full effect, the athletes of Wells finalized their techniques and forms in their regular-season finale.
At the BYU Invitational, the Lady Leopards’ throwers led the way – senior Danielle Wadda-Martinez taking 33rd place in the shot put of the 1A-3A divisions.
Her toss landed at 29-feet-5-1/2-inches.
She ranked 35th in the discus, sailing a distance of 85-feet-6-inches – senior teammate Sandra Casas placing 44th with a mark of 78-feet-3-1/4-inches.
Junior Aubree Talbert tied for 47th place in the high jump – clearing the bar at 4-feet-6-inches – freshman teammate Haylee Sethman ranking 64th at a height of 4-feet-4-inches.
Against loaded fields – both in terms of talent and numbers – junior Vanessa Solis is shaping up for a push toward state qualifications in several events.
She closed out the top-50 of the 800 meters with a time of 2:41.47, finishing 54th in the 400 meters with a one-lap race of 1:07.53.
Sethman crossed in 1:08.25 for 57th in the 400 meters, adding a time of 2:48.17 for 70th in the 800 meters.
For the boys, junior Brent Battenfeld spanned 16-feet-10-inches for 62nd place in the long jump.
In the 100 meters, junior Jenny Aguilar finished up in 14.39 seconds for 76th place.
Sethman set a personal record in the 200 meters, her half-lap of 30.05 seconds ranking 92nd.
Relay
The Lady Leopards placed 25th in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 59.92 seconds.
Up Next
Wells will compete Friday and Saturday during the Division 1A North regional meet in Fallon, the top-five individuals and relay teams in each event qualifying for the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on May 17-18 at Desert Oasis High School, in Las Vegas.
For the 1A only, there will be an uneven number of qualifications from the North and South – the 1A South taking the top-three finishers to state in each event.
