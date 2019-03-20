ALAMO – The Wells baseball team picked up two wins in four tries during the Pahranagat Valley Tournament, each of its losses coming to the tourney hosts.
The Leopards opened the road trip with a 22-7 win against Eureka, were shut down in a 14-2 loss to Pahranagat Valley, rolled to another 15-run win (16-1) versus Beaver Dam but closed the tournament with a shutout loss – losing to the Panthers for the second time by a final score of 15-0.
Versus Eureka
After giving up a four-run frame in the top of the first inning Friday, Wells took control in the bottom half – piling up a 10-run effort – the Leopards pulling away throughout for a 22-7 victory over Eureka.
Sophomore Riley Stewart led off the bottom of the first with a double, scoring on a sacrifice fly by junior Sergio Soriano.
Senior Enrique Aguilar rolled home on a wild pitch, senior Zane Rodriguez dashed to the plate on a dropped-third strike and sophomore Jadon Anderson tied the game on the same error behind the plate.
Following a strikeout, the Leopards made a big two-out rally.
Senior Brett Rodriguez was driven in by an RBI single by sophomore Xavier Mercado, freshman Pedro Casas crossed on another wild pitch and Wells took a 9-4 lead on a bases-clearing triple by Zane Rodriguez – Mercado, Stewart and Aguilar all coming home on the line drive to right field.
Soriano capped the double-digit frame with an RBI base knock down the line at third base, sending in Zane Rodriguez.
Eureka gained a run in the top of the second and pulled to within 10-5, but the Vandals gave the score back in the bottom half – Anderson racing home on a passed ball.
An error in right field cost the Leopards a run in the top of the third, but the offense went back to work in the bottom half – opening the inning with three straight singles.
Mercado led off with a base knock and took second on a passed ball, and Stewart drove him in with a single to right field on the ground and stole second base.
A base knock by Aguilar up the middle sent Stewart around for a 13-6 lead, and Aguilar cruised in from an error on the mound.
Zane Rodriguez stole home for a 15-6 advantage, and junior Miguel Salazar opened a double-digit lead as he was sent in by a base knock on the ground to right by Brett Rodriguez.
The bases were loaded by an HBP and a walk, and Mercado continued his hot hitting – a two-RBI single on the ground to center field driving in Brett Rodriguez and junior Charles Martinez.
Eureka turned a double play to end the frame, but Wells led big at 18-6.
Wells committed an error at third base and allowed a run in the top of the fourth, but the Leopards closed the show in the bottom half – tallying four runs for a 15-run cushion.
Junior Alin Beane crossed on a groundout RBI by Charles Martinez, Salazar dashed home on a passed ball, Brett Rodriguez scored on a base knock by Mercado and a bases-loaded walk to Aguilar ended the contest – Casas plating the final run.
Wells exploded for a 22-7 victory.
Mercado led the way with four RBIs – batting a perfect 4-for-4 – scoring twice.
Zane Rodriguez’s three RBIs all came courtesy of his triple in his only at-bat, and he tied for the game high with three runs scored.
Aguilar went 1-for-2 at the plate and drove in a pair of runs, scoring three of his own.
In a 2-for-2 effort at the dish, Soriano added two RBIs.
Stewart hit 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run, scoring three times.
Brett Rodriguez batted 1-for-3 with an RBI and scored three runs.
Martinez drove in a run and scored another.
Anderson, Casas and Salazar crossed twice apiece without notching a hit – Beane scoring once without a knock.
Amazingly, the Leopards stole 16 bases – Brett Rodriguez swiping four bags, Aguilar stealing three and Anderson, Zane Rodriguez and Stewart finishing with two thefts apiece.
On the hill, Soriano went the distance – allowing seven runs (five earned) on eight hits over four innings – striking out six and walking five.
EUREKA – 411 1 – 784
WELLS – (10)17 4 – (22)(11)4
Versus Pahranagat Valley
The Leopards found tougher sledding against a top team, shut down for the majority of a 14-2 loss to Pahranagat Valley – Wells plating its only runs in the top of the fifth inning.
The Panthers scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning – adding one in each of the second and third – Pahranagat Valley putting the game on ice with an eight-run frame in the bottom of the fourth.
Trailing 14-0, Wells finally found a little offensive traction in the top of the fifth – too little, too late.
Wells’ lone runs of the game came from a two-RBI double by Zane Rodriguez, who drove in Beane and Aguilar.
Unable to bring the deficit to less than 10, the Leopards fell early by a final score of 14-2.
Soriano accounted for half of Wells’ four hits, finishing 2-for-3 with a pair of singles.
Zane Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a two-RBI double, and Stewart went 1-for-3 with a base knock.
Beane and Aguilar scored the only runs for the Leopards.
Zane Rodriguez allowed nine runs (five earned) on three hits over three innings, striking out five batters and walking eight.
Anderson finished the game on the mound, and none of his five runs allowed were earned in one inning of work, giving up one hit and walking three batters while striking out one.
WELLS – 000 02 – 244
PAHRANAGAT VALLEY – 411 8X – (14)44
Versus Beaver Dam
Wells took advantage on Saturday against winless Beaver Dam, posting an insane 15 runs in the top of the first inning for a 16-1 rout.
Beaver Dam walked the first-four batters and hit the fifth with a pitch, Stewart stealing home for the first run and Aguilar crossing for the second on an HBP to Anderson.
Zane Rodriguez scored on a passed ball, Soriano rolled home on another ball to the backstop – the sixth batter walking – and Anderson dashed to the dish on another passed ball.
Salazar was hit by a pitch as Wells’ one-through-eight hitters all reaching safely without having to touch aluminum to leather – courtesy of five free passes and three HBPs.
Brett Rodriguez came in with another passed ball, and hallelujah – Mercado was driven in by the first hit of the frame – a single by Charles Martinez making the score 7-0.
Salazar and Martinez came around with a two-RBI triple by Aguilar to left field – an error allowing him a run – and then the big blast occurred, Zane Rodriguez crushing a solo crank over the fence in center field.
The deep shot opened an 11-0 lead, but Wells was not finished – following with consecutive hit batsmen – a base knock by Brett Rodriguez loading the bases.
Soriano scored when Mercado wore a pitch, Beane was driven in by a single from Salazar to second base and Charles Martinez capped the marathon frame with a two-RBI double – scoring Brett Rodriguez and Salazar for a 15-0 lead.
Beaver Dam hit six batters with pitches and walked five in the first inning.
Wells’ final run of the contest came on a sacrifice bunt by Anderson in the top of the second, driving in Aguilar.
The Diamondbacks’ lone score of the game came on a bases-juiced walk in the bottom of the third.
Wells’ 15-run lead ended the game after three innings, the Leopards blasting Beaver Dam 16-1.
Charles Martinez went a perfect 3-for-3 and hit a double, driving in three runs and scoring once.
Aguilar finished 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs on his triple, closing with a game-high three runs scored.
Brett Rodriguez, Zane Rodriguez, Soriano and Salazar crossed home two times apiece.
In three innings of work, Stewart tossed a one-hitter – allowing one-unearned run – fanning five batters and walking three.
WELLS – (15)10 – (16)83
BEAVER DAM – 001 – 113
Versus Pahranagat Valley
Wells was stifled once again by Pahranagat Valley in the second meeting, limited to three hits and shut out in a 15-0 loss to the Panthers in three innings.
Pahranagat Valley scored one run in the bottom of the first, added four runs in the second and walked off early with a 10-run eruption in the bottom of the third.
The Leopards’ three hits were all singles, one each by Charles Martinez (1-for-1), Stewart (1-for-1) and Aguilar (1-for-2).
Walks did the Leopards no favors, giving up 15 free passes.
In the start, Brett Rodriguez allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits over 1-2/3 innings, walking seven batters and striking out three.
Aguilar gave up 10 runs (two earned) on one hit, walking eight batters with one strikeout in one inning.
WELLS – 000 – 032
PAHRANAGAT VALLEY – 14(10) – (15)60
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.