Wells takes down defending champs

WELLS — Without a doubt, the most significant win of the Wells volleyball team’s season thus far came on Sept. 19.
At home, the Lady Leopards dismantled the defending 1A state champion Pahranagat Valley in four sets.
Wells opened the match with a 25-21 victory, increasing the advantage to 11 in the second set with a double-digit, 25-14 win.
The Lady Panthers momentarily staved off elimination with a 25-20 victory in the third set, but Wells bounced back and ensured the match did not enter a deciding-fifth frame — closing the door with a 25-22 win for the clincher.
“This game was very hard, well-played and wanted by the whole team. The rallies were long and every point was earned with passion and determination by each side,” said Wells head coach Cody Kulinsky. “This was the best game for transitioning and reading the ball so far that I have seen the girls play. They got under almost every ball given to them and executed some type of play on the offensive side.”
Stats
Senior Aubrey Durant led the Lady Leopards with 14 kills, added eight assists and served two aces.
Senior Jackie Berumen topped the roster with three aces — serving 17-for-18 — finishing with nine kills and a block.
Working the ball around offensively, junior setter Megan Morgan dished a team-high 15 assists and put down five kills — serving 10-for-11 with a pair of aces.
Transition to defense, nobody dug up more than the 24 shots fielded by senior Vanessa Solis — who added two kills and an ace — serving 18-for-19.
However, sophomore Jasmin Garcia also played stellar defensively — making 21 digs — and tied for the team high with three aces, finishing 14-for-15 with a team-high six-point service run.
“Our defense was spot-on and when it wasn’t perfect, my setters stepped up their games and made some outstanding sets for the hitters. This was an exciting, fun and the most positive-played game in all aspects for the team,” Kulinsky said. “When there is excitement and communication on the floor with teammates for all aspects of the game — good or bad — it is an intimidating factor. It tells the team that you’re not going to give up and you’ll fight every point. That is what the team did.”
League Openers
Wells opened league play of the Division 3A North on Sept. 13, in Carlin.
The Lady Leopards rolled to a straight-set win over the Lady Railroaders by scores of 25-7, 25-16 (closest of the match) and 25-13.
“The girls went to the floor with a solid goal to win and to be consistent with the basic fundamentals. We had good serving with an eight-point run by Aubrey and an 11-point run by Jackie in the first set, a six-point run by Aubrey and a 10-point run by Megan in the second set and a six-point run by Vanessa in the third,” Kulinsky said. “When you can make and place serves, it is a game changer. The team played well as a whole and fixed minor adjustments that needed to be made. We played our tempo and didn’t let a mistake change our attitude.”
Stats
Morgan played an all-around game, leading Wells with six aces — adding eight assists and six kills.
Berumen paced the Lady Leopards with eight kills, served two aces and blocked a shot.
Durant set up her teammates with a team-high 14 assists, served three aces and put away two shots.
Freshman Jillian Rodriguez killed six shots and led the defensive effort at the net with a pair of blocks, Garcia also putting away six shots.
Junior Vanessa Hylton added two putaways.
*Carlin did not report stats.
Versus Jackpot
Wells improved to 2-0 in the Division 1A Northern-East with a three-set home sweep on Tuesday, Sept. 17 against Jackpot.
The Lady Leopards kicked off homecoming week with wins of 25-13, 25-18 and closed out the straight-set win in the closest contest of the match by a score of 25-18.
“Again, we missed very few serves and had a 10-point run by Vanessa in the first set, a six-point run by Jackie in the second and a six-point run by Kalee Higbee and a five-point run by Jillian in the third,” Kulinsky said. “Jackpot has a young but very scrappy team. They made us work for every point we capitalized on. Since it was homecoming week, we had a crowd, the girls were excited and nothing was going to turn them away from the win. They were on track with their serving, but we still need some more practice with our passing, since that is what sets the tempo of each play.”
Stats
Durant was efficient in a variety of areas; finishing with a team-high 11 assists, a team-best seven kills, a block and an ace — serving 10-for-10.
Morgan dished 11 assists, put down four kills and tied for the team high with two blocks — serving 10-for-11 with three aces.
Berumen was 9-for-9 from behind the end line with a pair of aces, hit five kills and swatted a shot.
Including her 10-point service run, Solis fired a team-high four aces and put away three hits.
Keeping form, Rodriguez served 14-for-15 with three aces and added two kills and tied for the team with a pair of rejections.
*Jackpot did not report stats.
Season Openers
Following the preseason tournaments in Yerington and Battle Mountain, the Lady Leopards kicked off their regular-season slate on the road on Sept. 6 in Tonopah and Sept. 7 at Round Mountain.
At Tonopah
The Lady Leopards flirted with rotations and switched their outside hitters multiple times in a three-set loss to the Lady Muckers by scores of 25-22, 25-4 and 25-22.
Stats
Morgan dished six assists and added three putaways.
Durant finished with two aces, four assists, three kills and a block.
Rodriguez blocked three shots and made three kills, and Berumen posted a pair of kills and two aces and a block.
At Round Mountain
Wells bounced back from is three-set loss with a straight-set win the next day in Round Mountain — using better passing, more-accurate serving and more hitting opportunities — closing the match with high-side totals of 25-20, 26-24 and 25-13.
Stats
Durant and Morgan led the charge, Durant tying for the team high with 13 assists, driving 12 putaways and serving an ace — Morgan dishing 13 assists of her own, nailing six kills and serving an ace as well.
Solis paced Wells with four aces, hit six kills and blocked a shot.
Berumen was 7-for-7 on serves with five kills and a block, and Garcia served 15-for-15 and put away four shots — Hylton tagging three kills.
Recently
On Saturday, the Lady Leopards had a homecoming letdown in a rematch with the Lady Knights.
Round Mountain — playing on Wells’ home floor — overcame a straight-set home loss with a three-set road win by scores of 27-25, 25-21 and 25-13.
Kulinsky said Wells’ serve-receive and defense were off in all aspects; the communication a lot lower and several girls sick — playing without Durant.
After trying a 6-2 offense and a 5-1 — going through several rotations at different positions — the Lady Leopards “settled in a bit to pull together and figure new things out,” unable to overcome the slow start in a straight-set loss.
Stats
Morgan served 12-for-13, including an eight-point run, with three aces, dished a team-high 10 assists and killed two balls.
Berumen added a nine-point run and served a perfect 12-for-12 with two aces, driving a team-best seven putaways and tying for the team high with two blocks.
Rodriguez also swatted a pair of shots, killed four shots and served an ace.
Higbee finished with two aces, two assists and a kill; Solis and Garcia each closing with a pair of aces and a putaway — Hylton tallying two kills.
“I was proud of them for trying something new and playing it out, without giving in. We found out what will work for us and what we need to improve on,” Kulinsky said.
Versus Spring Creek JV
Against the Spring Creek junior varsity, the Lady Leopards got back in the win column Tuesday — sweeping the Lady Spartans by scores of 25-12, 25-16 and 25-15.
“This game was just fun and played very smooth. I have to give Spring Creek’s libero — Sarah? — credit for hustle. Every ball we hit or tipped that way, she was under most of them,” Kulinsky said. “This was a get-back-on-track game for us. We worked on our serve-receive in practice and it showed. We still need to improve in some areas of passing and reading hits to dig but for the most part, the girls played well as a team. The energy, communication and plays executed were on our tempo, on our turf.”
Stats
Durant returned and led the team with four aces — serving 16-for-16 — adding 10 assists, six kills and a block.
Berumen topped the roster with eight kills and served an ace.
Morgan dished a team-best 11 assists, served 13-for-13 with a pair of aces, killed three shots and denied another.
Rodriguez was 7-for-7 behind the end line with an ace, put away three balls and blocked two more.
Garcia added two putaways and an ace, Solis was 13-for-13 on serves with an ace and a kill and Hylton killed two shots.
Up Next
The Lady Leopards will return to 1A Northern-East play Saturday on the road in McDermitt.
