WELLS — Thursday was a nasty one.
In fact, due to all the rain and wind, the Wells girls golf team — the defending Division 1A-2A state champion — couldn’t even finish its home tournament at Chimney Rock Golf Course.
However, the Lady Leopards still came out on top — the conditions forcing the event to be cut in half and concluding after nine holes.
With a team score of 242, Wells narrowly edged West Wendover’s collective card of 244 by two strokes.
The Lady Wolverines closed the gap significantly after finishing 13 strokes behind the Lady Leopards on Sept. 11, in Elko.
“With five freshmen and only two juniors, the girls started out the year as a very inexperienced team with little to no knowledge of the game and yet, each week, they are consistently improving,” said West Wendover coach Kathi Durham.
Durham is very excited about how well the girls are improving and credits it to their willingness to practice on their own time and consistently looking for ways to improve their game.
She also believes that the help of assistant coach Steve Isaacs is a major factor in the girls’ improvement.
Though Durham understands the game, she believes that Isaacs does a much better job of teaching the fundamental skills and recognizing what needs to be corrected with each girl and their golf swing.
Spring Creek’s junior varsity team rounded out the top-three and the qualifying teams with a total score of 259.
Individually, first place was captured by Wells’ Mackenzie Wachtel — who opened a two-stroke lead — winning her home tourney with a nine-hole 55.
West Wendover’s Kayla Jones split second and third place with Battle Mountain’s Destiny Villanueva — the Elko JV tournament winner — Jones awarded second after a tiebreaker and Villanueva taking third with a pair of 57s.
The top-five golfers were rounded out by matching scores of 59 from Wells’ Grace Calton and West Wendover’s Rebecca Wahlstrom, Calton taking fourth after the tiebreaker and Wahlstrom finishing fifth.
*Elko’s Reganne Wakefield would have finished fourth with a round of 58, if the 3A schools with JV teams has been eligible for the individual medals.
*She was followed by teammate Gabriella Peracchi’s even 60, which would have ranked seventh overall.
*Spring Creek was led by a 61 from Holland Miller — who would have been eighth of all competitors — followed by matching 62s from Grace Heieie and Syera DeMars, who would have shared ninth and 10th overall.
Finishing sixth among the 1A-2A individuals was Battle Mountain’s Adriana Robles, who closed the day with a 62, winning a tiebreaker with West Wendover’s Dulce Gonzalez — who placed seventh in the tournament.
Wells’ Lauren Steele shot a 63 for eight place in the 1A-2A tourney, Battle Mountain’s Charleen Gusky finished ninth with a 64 and Wells’ Holly Pearson capped the top-10 with a round of 65.
Pearson gave the Lady Leopards four players in the top-10 and capped the team’s scoring.
Each of Battle Mountain’s three golfers finished in the top-nine, but the Lady Longhorns fell one girl shy of a qualifying team score.
Elko’s Madison Preston closed her round with a 63, finishing off the three-girl roster for the Lady Indians.
West Wendover’s qualifying scoring — after three top-seven golfers — was capped by a 67 from Sarah Childress.
White Pine sent just two girls to the course, Andrea Overson notching a 66 and Janessa Merrill following with a 67.
The Lady Wolverines were consistent throughout their roster, Luna Gonzalez and Katelyn Boatman wrapping up their rounds with respective scores of 67 and 68, both serving as non-qualifying team cards.
In a non-qualifying total, Wells’ Trynity Herzog closed her round with a 68 — the Lady Leopards’ extra, Angie Flores, shooting a 69 — and West Wendover’s extra also kept the scores close, Arianna Flatten finishing with a 70.
Wells’ roster was capped by a 79 from Lizbeth Flores.
Spring Creek Totals
Behind Miller, Heieie and DeMars, the 3A JV scoring for the Lady Spartans finished off with a 67 by Alicia Hokanson.
In non-qualifying totals, Spring Creek’s roster was rounded out by a 69 from Mikalynn Freeman and a 71 by Andalynn Moore.
Up Next
The teams will compete at 10 a.m. MST on Thursday during the Lady Wolverines’ home tournament at Toana Vista Golf Club, in West Wendover.
Durham says all the teams and their players are looking forward to the match, “as the course is always in great shape and the staff at Toana Vista does such a great job of hosting. “
Each year, Toana Vista Assistant Professional Thomas Frank sets up an obstacle course for the coaches and players and it tends to be the highlight of the day, according to Durham.
