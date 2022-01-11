Wendell places 2nd at Canyon Ridge Invitational

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — An Elko grappler led the finishes of local competitors at the Canyon Ridge JV/Girls Invitational, ranking second his weight class.

As for team scores, Spring Creeks junior varsity rounded out the top-20 with 70 points — Elko’s JV following in 21st with 57 points.

Wells’ varsity ranked 25th with 40 points, and West Wendover’s girls — two of them — posted 16 points for 31st place.

Kellen Wendell

Individually, the local wrestlers were paced by a second-place finish from Elko’s Kellen Wendell — who posted a 3-1 record with three wins by fall in the 132-pound division but losing for the only time in the championship.

Joseph Reasbeck

Spring Creek’s Joseph Reasbeck wrestled a lot of matches, earned third place and won the consolation bracket of the 126-pound division — finishing with a 5-1 record and notching four wins by pinfall and another by major decision.

Lucas Peavey

Wells’ Lucas Peavey also placed third, tallying a 4-1 record with two pins and a win by technical fall in the 152-pound division on his way to the consolation title.

Tanner Hall

Leopard teammate Tanner Hall also had to wrestle a bunch of matches, finishing with a 4-2 record and booking two victories by major decision and another by tech fall in the 152-pound weight class — winning the fifth-sixth match.

Jaxson Taylor

At 98 pounds, Spring Creek’s Jaxson Taylor went 2-2 with a pair of wins by fall — claiming the fifth-sixth match.

Andres Flores

Elko’s Andres Flores closed with a 2-3 record with one win by fall, placing sixth after losing the fifth-sixth match of the 170-pound division.

West Wendover girls

Both of West Wendover’s female athletes placed in the Canyon Ridge JV/Girls Invitational.

Madison Rivera

In the 138-pound division, Madison Rivera ranked third and finished with a 3-2 record with all three of her wins coming by fall.

Dulce Gonzalez

Dulce Gonzalez placed fourth in the 160-pound class, closing with a 2-3 record and a pair of pinfall victories.

Non-Placers

Spring Creek’s Quincy Gerber: 4-2 with four pins at 138 pounds

Elko’s Jesston Tkach: 3-2 with three pins at 152 pounds

Spring Creek’s Jerry Inama: 2-2 with two pins at 145 pounds

Elko’s Treagan Hansen: 2-2 with two wins in sudden victory at 138 pounds

Elko’s Joey Greenwood: 1-2 with one pin at 98 pounds

Elko’s Carlos Marquez: 1-2 with one pin at 106 pounds

Elko’s Sean Callahan: 1-2 with one pine at 152 pounds

Spring Creek’s Rhiley Bauman: 1-1 with one pin at 160 pounds

Spring Creek’s Braxton Benavides: 1-2 with one pin at 170 pounds

Wells’ Thomas French: 1-2 with one pin at 145 pounds

Elko’s James Ferricks: 1-2 at 120 pounds

Elko’s Danny Marquez: 0-2 at 126 pounds

Elko’s Dimitrius Ruiz: 0-2 at 132 pounds

Elko’s Major League: 0-2 at 138 pounds

Elko’s Manuel Salazar: 0-2 at 195 pounds

Elko’s Luke Bennett: 0-2 at 285 pounds

Spring Creek’s Ethan Nelson: 0-2 at 113 pounds

Spring Creek’s Jon Bear: 0-2 at 152 pounds

Spring Creek’s Simon Matt: 0-2 at 182 pounds

Wells’ Sylias Mercado: 0-2 at 160 pounds

Wells’ Pedro Casas: 0-2 at 170 pounds

Up Next

The local teams will participate in the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational, beginning at 2 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday, at Spring Creek High School.

