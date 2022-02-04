West Wendover boys 3rd, girls 5th in 2A North

WEST WENDOVER — Just tipping off the second half of the league slate, West Wendover’s basketball teams are near the middle of the 2A North standings.

The boys — the defending 2A state champions (2020) — are currently third in the league rankings, while the Lady Wolverines are fifth in the girls standings.

Boys

The Wolverines have started the season with a 10-6 overall record and a 4-3 mark in conference play.

West Wendover is one game into the second half of the league slate, the Wolverines opening their conference schedule with an 80-45 road win over the Longhorns on Dec. 17, 2021, in Battle Mountain.

The Wolverines’ first loss came in their second league contest, dropping a 69-52 home contest against Incline on Jan. 7, in West Wendover, the game serving as a rematch of the 2020 2A state championship — when West Wendover beat the Highlanders 61-54.

West Wendover rebounded with a 73-34 blowout win over Coral Academy of Science on Jan. 14, in Reno, following with a 53-24 road win over the Mustangs on Jan. 15, in Lovelock.

But, the Wolverines were handed a 57-50 home loss by Yerington on Jan. 21.

Back to the win column, West Wendover defeated the Lakers 46-36 on Jan. 28, in North Tahoe.

However, the second meeting against the Highlanders provided the same result — a loss — dropping a lopsided 83-49 affair on Jan. 29, at Incline.

The Wolverines were scheduled to take on the Nighthawks (2-5 overall, 2-2 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, at Silver Stage, and face the Lions for the second time at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Yerington.

Three Wolverines score in double digits, led by 11.8 points and 6.2 boards per game from junior Alfonso Haro — who also adds 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals.

Freshman Adryan Carlos averages 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.4 takeaways and a team-high 1.3 blocks.

Junior Eduardo Badillo turns in 10.1 points, a team-high 4.1 assists, a roster-best 3.2 swipes and 2.5 rebounds per outing.

Nearing double figures, Osvaldo Carrillo averages 9.1 points, 4.5 boards, 1.4 steals, 1.1 assists and a stuff.

Senior Isaac Gonzalez posts 4.7 points, 3.3 boards and a takeaway; senior Ilia Reyes adding 4.1 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Senior Epafanio Mendoza tallies averages of 2.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals, and junior Arron Dominguez turns in 2.4 points and 1.3 boards — senior Keegan Nielson adding 2.2 points and a rebound.

Senior Marcus Pinedo scores 1.9 points per game, senior Brian Valasco averages 1.6 points and 1.6 rebounds and senior Daniel Tovar drops 1.2 points per outing.

Girls

Currently, the Lady Wolverines (5-10 overall, 3-5 in league) are in fifth place of the 2A North standings.

West Wendover began conference play with consecutive losses; losing by a wide margin of 31 points with the score at 52-21 against the Lady Longhorns on Dec. 17, 2021, in Battle Mountain, and falling by 36 at home to Incline on Jan. 7.

The Lady Wolverines notched their first victory against a conference opponent with a 41-point, 62-21 blowout of Coral Academy of Science on Jan. 14, in Reno.

But, West Wendover followed with a 43-30 loss on Jan. 15, in Lovelock.

On Jan. 21, the Lady Wolverines bounced back with a 49-23 victory over Yerington on Jan. 21, in West Wendover.

The Lady Wolverines gained a forfeit victory from Silver Stage before losing each of their last two contests, falling 45-35 to the Lady Lakers on Jan. 28, in North Tahoe, and dropping a 59-28, doubled-up tally to the Lady Highlanders on Jan. 29, at Incline.

West Wendover is slated to square off with the Lady Lions for the second time at 2 p.m. Saturday, in Yerington.

Senior Hailey Holm leads the Lady Wolverines with 10.9 points and 7.7 boards per ballgame, adding 1.4 steals.

Fellow senior Olivia Reamer averages 8.3 points, 2.7 boards, 1.6 steals and a team-best 1.2 assists.

Junior Cyanna Rodriguez turns in 5.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest; senior Martha Pantelakis adding 4.6 points and a rebound per ballgame.

Senior Gracie Arrien averages 2.5 points, 2.2 boards and a roster-best 1.7 takeaways — senior Naydalin Velasquez notching two points and 2.5 rebounds, sophomore Priscilla Semential tallying two points and 1.5 boards.

Sophomore Samara Graham adds 1.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

