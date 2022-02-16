West Wendover boys, girls in 2A regional tournament

WEST WENDOVER — Both the West Wendover boys and girls basketball teams will play Thursday in the Division 2A North regional tournament in Winnemucca.

Boys

The Wolverines (14-7 overall, 8-4 in league) earned the No. 3 seed and will face No. 6 Lovelock (8-19 overall, 3-11 in league) in the quarterfinal round at 2:45 p.m. Thursday, at Winnemucca Junior High School.

During the regular season, West Wendover swept the Mustangs with ease — winning 53-24 on Jan. 15, in Lovelock, and 59-30 on Feb. 11, in West Wendover.

The winner will advance to the semifinal and face No. 2 Yerington at 2:45 p.m. Friday, at Lowry High School, with a trip to state on the line.

Girls

The Lady Wolverines (7-12 overall, 6-7 in league) are the No. 5 seed and will play No. 4 Lovelock (17-9 overall, 9-5 in league) at 1 p.m. Thursday, at Winnemucca Junior High School.

West Wendover will have its hands full, already losing to the Lady Mustangs during each meeting in league play — falling 43-30 on Jan. 15, in Lovelock, and getting blown out 55-31 on Feb. 11, in West Wendover.

The winner of the contest will take on No. 1 Incline at 1 p.m. Friday, at Lowry High School, for a chance to play in the regional championship and the state tournament.

The Division 2A state tournaments will take place Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26, at Lawlor Events Center, in Reno.

