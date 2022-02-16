 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

West Wendover boys, girls in 2A regional tournament

  • 0
West Wendover logo

WEST WENDOVER — Both the West Wendover boys and girls basketball teams will play Thursday in the Division 2A North regional tournament in Winnemucca.

Boys

The Wolverines (14-7 overall, 8-4 in league) earned the No. 3 seed and will face No. 6 Lovelock (8-19 overall, 3-11 in league) in the quarterfinal round at 2:45 p.m. Thursday, at Winnemucca Junior High School.

During the regular season, West Wendover swept the Mustangs with ease — winning 53-24 on Jan. 15, in Lovelock, and 59-30 on Feb. 11, in West Wendover.

The winner will advance to the semifinal and face No. 2 Yerington at 2:45 p.m. Friday, at Lowry High School, with a trip to state on the line.

Girls

The Lady Wolverines (7-12 overall, 6-7 in league) are the No. 5 seed and will play No. 4 Lovelock (17-9 overall, 9-5 in league) at 1 p.m. Thursday, at Winnemucca Junior High School.

West Wendover will have its hands full, already losing to the Lady Mustangs during each meeting in league play — falling 43-30 on Jan. 15, in Lovelock, and getting blown out 55-31 on Feb. 11, in West Wendover.

People are also reading…

The winner of the contest will take on No. 1 Incline at 1 p.m. Friday, at Lowry High School, for a chance to play in the regional championship and the state tournament.

The Division 2A state tournaments will take place Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26, at Lawlor Events Center, in Reno.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko led by class of special seniors

Elko led by class of special seniors

“This is a special group, and I hope that everyone will come out and we can have a lot of people in the stands for their final home games,” coach Klekas said.

Elko rolls over shorthanded Greenwave

Elko rolls over shorthanded Greenwave

The Indians (20-2 overall, 9-0 in league) will wrap up the regular season against Lowry (13-9 overall, 4-4 in league prior to Friday) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Spartans crown 5 regional champions

Spartans crown 5 regional champions

Spring Creek’s 10 qualifiers will compete in the Division 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships — a one-day tournament — at 9 a.m. Saturday, in Boulder City.

Lady Indians don’t cave against Fallon

Lady Indians don’t cave against Fallon

The Lady Indians (12-6 overall, 5-4 in league) will close the regular season against No. 1 Lowry (20-3 overall, 8-0 in league prior to Friday) at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Lady Spartans win ugly against Fallon

Lady Spartans win ugly against Fallon

The Lady Spartans (20-3 overall, 7-2 in league) will close out the regular season against No. 1 Lowry (20-3 overall, 8-0 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca.

Indians finish league slate unbeaten

Indians finish league slate unbeaten

Elko (21-2 overall, 10-0 in league) has earned the No. 1 seed from the East for the Division 3A North regional tournament and will cross over, facing West No. 4 Sparks (7-15 overall, 4-6 in league) in the quarterfinal round at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, at Lowry High School, in Winnemucca.

Lady Spartans push Lowry to limit

Lady Spartans push Lowry to limit

Spring Creek (20-4 overall, 7-3 in league) — the East No. 2 seed — will cross over and face West No. 3 Truckee (7-3 in league) at 1 p.m. Thursday, at Lowry High School, in Winnemucca.

Lady Buckaroos outclass Lady Indians

Lady Buckaroos outclass Lady Indians

The Lady Indians (12-7 overall, 5-5 in league) — the No. 3 seed of the North-East — will cross over and play West No. 2 Wooster (12-11 overall, 8-2 in league) during the quarterfinal round of the 3A North regional tournament at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, at Lowry High School, in Winnemucca.

Spartans close year with losses to Lowry, Fallon

Spartans close year with losses to Lowry, Fallon

Following consecutive road victories over North Valleys and Hug on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, the Spartans closed out the year with 16 straight losses — finishing the season with a 60-48 road loss Friday to Lowry and a 59-57 home loss Monday against Fallon.

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Bowl viewers up 14% from last year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News