West Wendover boys leave no doubt

The Wolverines swept the regular-season series but the ballgames were competitive, winning 69-57 on Jan. 10, in West Wendover, and 70-57 on Feb. 7, in Battle Mountain.

On Thursday, West Wendover left no doubt during the 2A North quarterfinal — blasting the Longhorns by a wider advantage than both of the first two meetings combined.

No. 3 West Wendover claimed its position in the regional semifinal with a commanding 64-34 victory over No. 6 Battle Mountain. The victor was determined early, the Wolverines outscoring the Longhorns 23-8 in the first quarter and 18-5 in the second.

At the half, West Wendover led by 28 with the score at 41-13.