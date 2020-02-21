West Wendover boys leave no doubt

LOVELOCK — The 2A North regional quarterfinal contest between the West Wendover Wolverines and the Battle Mountain Longhorns provided the same end result as the first two meetings, but the margin of victory was increased significantly.
The Wolverines swept the regular-season series but the ballgames were competitive, winning 69-57 on Jan. 10, in West Wendover, and 70-57 on Feb. 7, in Battle Mountain.
On Thursday, West Wendover left no doubt during the 2A North quarterfinal — blasting the Longhorns by a wider advantage than both of the first two meetings combined.
No. 3 West Wendover claimed its position in the regional semifinal with a commanding 64-34 victory over No. 6 Battle Mountain. The victor was determined early, the Wolverines outscoring the Longhorns 23-8 in the first quarter and 18-5 in the second.
At the half, West Wendover led by 28 with the score at 41-13.
The advantage nearly enforced the running clock in the third quarter, the Wolverines extending to a 32-point cushion with a 12-8 run — limiting the Longhorns to single digits for the third-consecutive frame. In the fourth, Battle Mountain outscored West Wendover for the first time by an edge of 13-11 — the Longhorns’ only double-digit frame of the contest — but the Wolverines sewed up a spot in the regional semifinal with a 64-34 victory.
Division 2A North Semifinal
The No. 3 Wolverines (13-4 versus league opponents) were set to face No. 2 North Tahoe (12-4 in league) at 8 p.m. Friday, at Pershing County high School, in Lovelock.
The Lakers narrowly edged out each of the regular-season contests by a grand total of six points, winning 50-49 on Jan. 3, in West Wendover, and finding the high side of a 64-59 overtime battle on Jan. 31, in North Tahoe, California.