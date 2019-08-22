WEST WENDOVER — Last season, the West Wendover girls golf team consisted of two individuals — who finished second and third at state.
This year, head coach Kathy Durham has a full team — looking to build up her program with a roster full of youth.
Durham welcomes the return of junior Rebecca Wahlstrom, who placed third at the Division 1A-2A state meet last year a sophomore.
“She blew us away. It was a little unexpected. She put together two back-to-back rounds of good golf,” Durham said.
Wahlstrom posted scores of 123 and 108 for a two-round total of 231.
While Wahlstrom returns, the Lady Wolverines suffered the loss of graduated Sydney Boatman — who was a mainstay of the program.
Boatman was the 2018 runner-up for the state title, shooting a two-round 208 on scores of 111 and 97.
Both Boatman and Wahlstrom closed the year with 1st-Team All-State selections.
Joining Boatman in the 2019 season will be one other junior — West Wendover’s team not including a single senior or one sophomore — the rest of the roster consisting of five freshmen.
Durham said junior Luna Gonzalez “has never played before” but she did “attend practices” as a sophomore.
While Sydney Boatman left, the family remains — freshman Katelyn Boatman starting her own career with the Lady Wolverines.
Durham excited about Kaitlyn Boatman’s future with the program and also awaits the development of freshman Kayla Jones.
“Those two, I think they are going to be very good,” Durham said. “They’re fresh and raw, but they have picked up the game very quickly.”
Sarah Childress is another youngster who Durham says “has a lot of potential.”
“She attended one week of the summer golf program. When I look at her, she has a golfer’s body. She looks like she’s built for the game,” Durham said. “We have to get her some experience. I think she’s going to be a power hitter.”
Freshman Dulce Gonzalez went to practices as eighth-grader and “knows the terminology,” according to Durham.
West Wendover’s other freshman is Arianna Flaten, who Durham said has not played a team sport.
“This will give her a good experience. She’s very new to the game,” Durham said. “I’m excited to have a full team again and have a young team to build something with. It will be nice not to graduate anyone this year.”
Schedule
West Wendover will open the season at 10 a.m. Aug. 29, in Round Mountain.
The Lady Wolverines will host the 2019 Division 1A-2A Nevada State Girls Golf Championships on Oct. 14 and 15, at Toana Vista Golf Course.
