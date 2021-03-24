West Wendover wrap-up

ELKO — In an abbreviated, delayed fall season that began in the spring — West Wendover High School finds itself at the midway point of its athletic slate.
Boys Soccer
While several teams haves struggled to mount victories, the Wolverines’ boys soccer team has done the opposite — blitzing from the gates with a 3-0 record, according to MaxPreps.
West Wendover began its season with a road contest on March 5, in Ely, easily defeating the Bobcats by a final score of 4-1.
The Wolverines were in control throughout, building a 2-0 lead at the break and adding two more goals in the second half — giving up one score.
On March 13, West Wendover notched its second win of the year on the road — needing an offensive explosion.
The Wolverines put up four goals in the first half — allowing the Longhorns one — but needed to score more in the second half and survived a three-goal flurry by Battle Mountain after the break.
West Wendover tacked on two goal in the second half and pulled out a 6-4 offensive battle.
A week later, on March 20, the Wolverines played Ely for the second time — hosting their first home game of the season.
The result was the same, a lopsided victory for West Wendover.
The defense pitched a shutout — its first scoreless effort in three tries — and the offense went on the attack, racking up three first-half goals and adding two more in the second half during a 5-0 victory over the Bobcats.
At 3-0, the Wolverines will host the second matchup versus Battle Mountain on April 2.
Football
With just one game recorded to MaxPreps, the Wolverines’ football team would have liked a different result than the 42-0 shutout victory at home on March 12 against Battle Mountain.
The running clock was enforced in the first half by the Longhorns, who exploded for 26 points in the first quarter and 12 in the second.
Battle Mountain was led by three rushing touchdowns on 66 yards from 12 carries by senior quarterback Jose Guizar, who also completed eight of 14 passes for 138 yards and two TDs against no picks.
Junior Anthony Del Rio hauled in a 40-yard touchdown grab, and junior Terrance Fetterly snagged two balls for 33 yards and a TD.
Junior Brice Domagala led the corps with 50 yards receiving on two catches.
Turnovers doomed West Wendover’s chances, as the Wolverines were picked off three times and coughed up three fumble that were recovered by the Longhorns — putting the ball on the carpet five times in total.
West Wendover junior quarterback Hayden Hillstead finished eight-for-20 passing for 85 yards with two INTS — according to the Wolverines’ stats — Battle Mountain’s defensive stats showing three interceptions, two made by Fetterly and one by Del Rio.
Hillstead fumbled three times — Battle Mountain recovering two — and senior running back Andres Cervantes lost both of his two fumbles to the Longhorns.
Sophomore Damian Gonzalez sparked West Wendover’s offense with three catches for a team-high 38 yards, two grabs for 19 yards by junior Robert Sizelove and one snag for 12 yards from Isaac Gonzalez.
The Wolverines’ ground game was paced by 26 yards on four carries from junior Isaac Gonzalez and 24 yard on four totes by junior Kameron Keith.
Battle Mountain sophomore Sean Bengoa, senior Kobe Lake and junior Nolan Chopp recovered one fumble apiece — one scoop missing from the Longhorns’ stats — Bengoa and senior Declan McClary each causing one fumble.
The defense was led by a game-high 12 tackles from Chopp, the Longhorns gaining seven stops each by Guizar and Lake and six from McClary.
Guizar also added a sack.
Fetterly returned one of his INTs all the way for a pick-six, giving him two touchdowns in the game — one offensive, one defensive.
Sizelove led the Wolverines with 11 tackles and notched two sacks — forcing and recovering a fumble — and Keith also recorded double-digit stops with 10.
Isaac Gonzalez posted nine stuffs, and freshman Josh Sizelove and Cervantes each notched seven stops — Sizelove tying Robert Sizelove for the team high with two sacks of his own.
Seniors Garrett Sharp and Jerrick Carter finished with six tackles each, West Wendover gaining five tackles apiece from senior Fabian Torres, senior Alonzo Collazo and sophomore Jayce Peterson.
According to MaxPreps, the Wolverines were slated to play the Elko junior varsity on Friday, March 26, at Warrior Field — Elko’s schedule showing the game taking place at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27.
Volleyball
Through three matches, the West Wendover volleyball team has found the high side of a set just one.
The Lady Wolverines began the season with a 3-1 loss road loss on March 5, in Battle Mountain.
West Wendover tipped off the year on a positive note with a 25-21 victory but went on to lose the next three frames by scores of 25-18, 25-17 and 25-22.
The Lady Longhorns were paced by six kills from senior Anahi Lopez and five putaways by junior Brynlee Freeman.
Lopez tied for the team high with four aces, matching the unreturned serves of sophomore Shea Jones.
Senior Lolly Argueta charged Battle Mountain’s defense at the net with three blocks, senior Kathy Lopez finished with a team-high eight digs.
Junior setter Marena Fuller dished a roster-best 12 assists.
On March 12, the Lady Wolverines were swept in their second match of the year — falling 25-12, 25-13 and 25-17 to Pershing County — in West Wendover’s home opener.
The following day, on March 13, West Wendover welcomed White Pine but once again fell victim to a three-set loss by tallies of 25-14, 25-20 and 25-18.
In defeat, the Lady Wolverines were led by six kills from junior Hailey Holm, three from senior Jackie Collazo and two by junior Rhae Johnson.
Collazo was a beast the net and hammered down a team-high seven blocks, followed by four stuffs from Holm.
Juniors Savana Labrie and Olivia Reamer served one ace each.
West Wendover’s volleyball team (0-3) will play the undefeated Lady Lions (5-0) at noon Saturday, in Yerington.
Girls Soccer
Conversely to the boys, the girls soccer team has yet to find the win column — starting the season with an 0-4 mark.
Apparently, the mercy rule was not in effect in the season opener, on March 5, in Ely — a game that saw the Lady Bobcats roll up the scoreboard with double-digit goals in a 13-0 shutout victory.
In the contests, three Ely players tallied hat tricks — senior Taylor Drake scoring three times and assisting three scores, junior Morgan Hendrickson posting three scores and an assist and sophomore Madison Sorenson going for three goals and a dime.
Freshman Makenna Griffin junior Kaileigh Dumont each scored a goal and assisted another, and sophomores Haylee Hendrix and Ashyn Dolezal posted one goal apiece.
Junior Zoie Adams and freshman Rihanna Oxborrow finished with one assist each.
The Lady Bobcats launched a ridiculous 57 shots, the defense collecting an absurd 227 steals.
10 White Pine players tallied double-digit takeaways, paced by an insane 35 thefts from sophomore Reagan Dutson.
Hendrix notched 26 steals, and Drake finished with 18 swipes — the list growing with 15 apiece by Adams and senior Jolie Manning.
Senior Emma Louth and freshman Teiler Deeds made 13 steals each, Griffin added 11 takeaways and the double-digit thefts were rounded out by 10 apiece from junior Marisa Kemmler and Dolezal.
On March 13, the Lady Wolverines scored their first goals of the season — putting two in the frame — but falling short by a final score of 4-2 in Battle Mountain.
For the Lady Longhorns, junior Zarina Ceja pumped two shots into the net.
Sophomore Vivian Soto and junior Anyeli Guizar-Gonzalez each scored once, and senior Jackie La Riva assisted two scores.
On Friday, March 19, West Wendover was gashed in its season opener — shut out and steamrolled 7-0 by Pershing County.
In the contest, Lovelock senior Yasmin Zaldivar and junior Anna Jimenez each thumped two of the team’s seven goals.
Junior Kylee Fuller assisted four of the scores, and the Lady Mustangs gained a goal apiece from senior Connie Kersnowski, sophomore Hannah Gonzalez and freshman Rylee Renfroe.
West Wendover’s defense continued to struggle on Saturday, March 20, against White Pine.
In the second meeting — after scoring 13 goals in the first matchup — the Lady Bobcats broke out eight scores in an 8-0 road win.
Drake and Hendrickson each notched their second hat tricks against the Lady Wolverines, and Griffin and Dumont posted one score each — Sorenson setting up three scores with assists and Hendrix dishing one.
Ely fired at will — taking 30 shots — most attempts stemming from takeaways, as the Lady Bobcats recorded 94 steals.
Three players finished with double-digit steals; led by 14 from Hendrix and 10 apiece by Drake and senior Jolie Manning.
The Lady Wolverines will host Battle Mountain in the second meeting between squads at 2 p.m. MST on Saturday, April 3.