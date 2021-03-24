West Wendover wrap-up

The defense pitched a shutout — its first scoreless effort in three tries — and the offense went on the attack, racking up three first-half goals and adding two more in the second half during a 5-0 victory over the Bobcats.

At 3-0, the Wolverines will host the second matchup versus Battle Mountain on April 2.

Football

With just one game recorded to MaxPreps, the Wolverines’ football team would have liked a different result than the 42-0 shutout victory at home on March 12 against Battle Mountain.

The running clock was enforced in the first half by the Longhorns, who exploded for 26 points in the first quarter and 12 in the second.

Battle Mountain was led by three rushing touchdowns on 66 yards from 12 carries by senior quarterback Jose Guizar, who also completed eight of 14 passes for 138 yards and two TDs against no picks.

Junior Anthony Del Rio hauled in a 40-yard touchdown grab, and junior Terrance Fetterly snagged two balls for 33 yards and a TD.

Junior Brice Domagala led the corps with 50 yards receiving on two catches.