SPRING CREEK — Entering Friday’s homecoming football game, Spring Creek’s leading rusher had not scored a touchdown on the season.
Have yourself a merry night, Reed Westwood.
Despite giving up a few points, the Spartans’ ballgame down to great blocking against Sparks and running of Westwood — who scored four first-half TDs on the ground and added an 88-yard dash in the third quarter.
The Spartans rebounded from a 48-0 shutout loss last week at Rigby (Idaho) with a 46-21 win over the Railroaders.
The Railroaders received the opening kick and began their drive from their own 27.
Following a short run, Sparks threw an incomplete pass that was nearly picked off by senior Ethan Lulay.
On third down, in his first game back since the season opener — senior Dace Draper forced a punt with a stuff in the middle.
The Spartans took control on their 35 and went 65 yards with their opening drive.
Following a loss on first down, senior running back Reed Westwood set up 3rd-and-short with a 12-yard carry.
He moved the chains with another near-double-digit carry for nine yards to the Sparks 48.
An encroachment call on Sparks moved the ball to 43, and Lulay took a sweep around the right edge for six yards.
Senior quarterback Jeff Guthrie faked the same sweep and kept the ball for a six-yard run up the gut.
The Spartans were stopped at the line of scrimmage, and set up 3rd-and-3.
Spring Creek lined in a double-tight set, Westwood breaking free from the traffic jam and bursting into open grass.
He turned on the jets for a 31-yard touchdown.
The extra point was missed, but the Spartans took a 6-0 lead with 6:47 remaining in the first quarter.
On Sparks’ next drive, the Railroaders experienced some early success.
Senior quarterback Tyler Green broke outside contain with a bootleg to the right and passed for 10 yards and a first down to junior Trezell Patterson — who made multiple men miss along the sideline.
On the next play, Green called his own number on a read option — going off the right tackle for 16 yards to the Spring Creek 35.
After a five-yard gain on first down, Sparks tried a deep shot down the right side — senior Tanner Chiquete breaking up the pass for the Spartans.
Patterson caught a bubble screen but sure tackles in the open field led to a two-yard loss.
On 4th-and-7, the Railroaders kept the offense on the field and tried another deep pass to the post — the ball behind the intended receiver — junior Chase Milligan making an interception around the 10-yard line and returning for about 25 to 30 yards.
However, a blindside block placed Spring Creek all the way back into the shadows of its end zone at the 9.
A hold marched the Spartans back once more to the 6.
Guthrie pushed for six yards up the middle, but the Spartans threw short to Milligan on third down — punting to their own 43.
The Railroaders did not take advantage of the field position, running for four yards and throwing to Patterson for three — Spring Creek stiffening mightily.
A run up the middle was met with force by senior Nick Ortega, and the Spartans converged on a run up the gut on fourth down — forcing a turnover on downs.
Westwood carried for eight yards on first down on the final play of the first quarter.
The first play of the second period went to the house, Westwood bursting up the middle and outrunning the secondary for a 57-yard scamper.
The PAT from junior Kyler Lulay was true, opening a 13-0 advantage with 11:50 on the clock.
Spring Creek’s defense was on its game during Sparks’ ensuing drive, Draper and junior Zach Simms combining for a crushing hit at the line.
Simms followed the play with a tackle for a loss of two yards, and incomplete pass forced a punt — the ball only traveling to 21 yards to the Sparks 44.
After a 57-yard gallop on the first play of the second quarter, Westwood went 44 yards on the first play of the drive — the play looking like a near replay of the last TD.
Kyler Lulay’s extra point split the uprights and opened a 20-0 lead with 10:40 remaining in the half.
The Railroaders found the scoreboard on their next drive.
On 3rd-and-7 from their own 37, Green hit completed a crossing route to Patterson — who hit the brakes, spun on a dime and came back to the left for a 39-yard catch and run to the Spring Creek 24.
The chains were moved with a low snag just above the carpet by sophomore Taylor Shepard at the 10.
Senior Dylan Hewitt capped the drive with a statement run, banging off a defender, staying on his feet with a spin and closing the mean push with a dive for a touchdown.
The extra point from No. 56 was good, making the score 20-7 with 7:28 on the clock.
Westwood continued his stellar night on the Spartans’ next possession, returning the ball to the 49 on the kickoff.
Spring Creek kept the ball in his hands, picking up 20 yards on three carries.
Guthrie bulled for a first down at the Sparks 30 and once again for two yards.
He tossed left to Westwood — who kept his legs churning through contact — picking up nearly 15 yards to the 15.
Westwood nearly broke the next carry to paydirt off the right tackle to the 2.
He got the nod once more, going in nearly untouched for his fourth rushing score of the half.
The PAT appeared to be partially blocked and missed wide to the left.
With 4:06 remaining in the half, Spring Creek led 26-7.
From their own 20 on a touchback kickoff, the Railroaders road the legs of Green for a first down — Shepard also making a nice gain up the gut.
Senior Cole Meacham picked up a first down at the 44, but junior Tristin Thomsen nearly sacked Green for no gain.
Green broke contain and rushed for nine yards around the right edge but on 3rd-and-1, the Railroaders made the wrong read.
A pass down the seam was picked off by Chiquete, a receiver down the right sideline left wide open on the play.
With 21 ticks on the clock, Westwood ran once around the right side and the Spartans took a 19-point lead into the break.
Right where he left off.
On Spring Creek’s second play from scrimmage in the third quarter, Westwood broke loose — really loose — 88 yards loose.
The extra point was no good, but the Spartans went up 25 at 32-7 with 11:07 on the clock.
From the Sparks 25, the Railroaders began their drive with a 16-yard run from Green to the 41.
The chains were reset with a pass to Shepard at the Spring Creek 43.
Spring Creek made consecutive tackles for losses, one by Chiquete and another from Ortega — a pass interference penalty taken away on third down.
Sparks kept the O on the grid, Green firing a dime down the post to Patterson for a 50-yard strike.
The PAT was blocked, the Railroaders pulling to within 32-13.
Spring Creek responded with points.
Milligan returned the kick to the 35, and Lulay followed a six-yard run from Guthrie with a 16-yard punch up the middle.
A huge loss marched Spring Creek back eight yards, but the Spartans picked up 16 with a third-down swing pass to Milligan.
Guthrie pushed the pile for five yards on 4th-and-2.
When a team can run, it opens the pass — Sparks biting on a play-action boot.
Guthrie rolled right and found a wide-open Ethan Lulay for a 30-yard touchdown on a corner route.
The extra point was centered for a 39-13 lead with 2:55 remaining in the third.
Sparks went for first downs on a 19-yard run from Hewitt up the middle and a catch by Patterson at the Spring Creek 28.
Facing 4th-and-5 from the 23, Sparks went long — Patterson doing his best Randy Moss impression with a toe-tapping touchdown in the back of the end zone.
The Railroaders added a conversion, making the score 39-21.
Spring Creek killed its next drive multiple penalties and punted to the Spark 48.
After a 2nd-and-21 went for 20 yards with a throw to Shepard, the Spartans’ D came up huge on 3rd-and-1.
Green broke the pocket, but junior Bear Browne kept playing and put down a hit from the backside — the ball popping free — Simms pouncing on the pigskin.
Taking over on their own 45, the Spartans overcame multiple penalties with big runs.
Westwood carried for 17 yards to the Sparks 38, a hold calling back a tote from junior Q Boyd to the 20.
An 18-yard run by Westwood moved the ball back to the 30, but a 20-yard carry by senior Matthew Writer was cut in half with a hold and a personal foul for a late hit by Sparks.
On first down, Boyd nearly scored around the left edge — laying out at the pylon for a 20-yard pickup to the 1.
Writer punched home, and Kyler Lulay tacked on the PAT for a 25-point cushion with 5:09 remaining in the fourth.
Sparks moved the sticks with a throw by Green, who faked out the stadium on a keeper to the Spring Creek 27 — the drive going backward with a big sack by Browne.
A bad snap resulted in a turnover on downs, Spring Creek killing clock and punting — the Railroaders unable to mount point late.
Spring Creek danced to a successful homecoming win by a final score of 46-21.
Up Next
The Spartans (2-3 overall, 2-2 in league) will take to the road and face North Valleys at 7 p.m. Friday, in Reno.
