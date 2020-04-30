What’s the scoop, Coop? Elko’s Jones playing football for Utah State

ELKO — Elko’s Cooper Jones may be home for the time being, but his home away from home has changed locations.
Jones, an Elko High School Class of 2019 graduate, after playing one season of football for Butte College, in Oroville, California, is now a Division I athlete.
Following the Christmas break, Jones committed to play for Utah State University, in Logan, joining Boise State University linebacker and EHS Class of 2016 graduate Benton Wickersham as homegrown players currently in the Mountain West Conference.
Jones came into contact with Utah State through a former teammate of his uncle, Tim Gilligan Jr., who walked on at Boise State and eventually became a co-captain of the team — earning a 1st-Team All-Conference selection at wide receiver and 2nd-Team All-Conference honors as a kick returner in the Western Athletic Conference during his senior season in 2003.
“Julius Brown was the defensive backs coach at Utah State, went to Texas Tech when the head coach (Matt Wells) left and, now, he (Brown) is an assistant coach at Fresno State,” Jones said. “He said Texas Tech reserved their walk-ons for Texas kids, but he put me in contact with Utah State.”
Jones joined the Aggies three weeks into the spring 2020 semester, placing him in catch-up mode as far as his academics.
“I just finished school last week,” Jones said. “I started late, so I had to catch up on all my classes. I’m studying accounting. I like following the stock market and want to learn how to handle and manage my money.”
While Utah State’s football practices and annual spring game were shut down within the first week of starting up due to COVID-19, Jones knows his what positions he will play — familiar ones — he has a roster spot, a number (31), a locker, equipment and a place to start his dream of playing D-I ball.
When he straps on the pads, he will likely be a special teams weapon — currently second on the depth chart at the off-side kick returner and punt returner.
Jones will also transition to his favorite place to play offensively, returning to the backfield at running back.
Utah State in the NFL Draft
Jones currently lives in the same apartment that was the home to Aggie running back Gerold Bright and the 26th overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft, quarterback Jordan Love, who was picked when the Green Bay Packers traded up four spots to select the gunslinger in a move that signals he will become the heir apparent to surefire Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.
In total, at least five Aggies landed with NFL teams — Love serving as the only selection in the draft — four players signing as undrafted free agents: kicker Dominik Eberle (Las Vegas Raiders), wide receiver Siaosi Mariner (Las Vegas Raiders), defensive end Tipa Galeai (Green Bay Packers) and tight end Caleb Repp (Atlanta Falcons).
Altogether, 116 Utah State players have been selected throughout the history of the NFL Draft, the list currently headlined Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner — a six-time Pro Bowler (2014-2019), five-time All-Pro, Super Bowl XLVIII champion, two-time NFL tackles leader (2016, 2019) and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.
Freshman season at Butte
As a freshman, no other player handled a punt return for the Roadrunners.
In 21 returns, Jones returned the boots a total of 239 yards — including a long of 43 yards during a 37-20 victory over Shasta on Nov. 16, 2019 — averaging 11.4 yards per return.
Against Shasta College, he tallied a season-high 92 yards on three punt returns and ripped off his season long with a 32-yard kick return.
In total, he returned three kickoffs for 64 yards.
He was named Butte College’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player for the 2019 season.
Used primarily in the backfield for the Indians during his high school career, Jones was moved to wide receiver at Butte, seeing snaps in the slot.
In the first game of his collegiate career, he hauled in a 13-yard touchdown pass on a post pattern in a 46-10 rout of San Joaquin Delta.
In 2000, Cooper’s dad, Mitch Jones, was elected to the Shasta Athletic Hall of Fame, where has was an All-American returner in 1995 and 1996.
During his time at Shasta, Mitch Jones played with McQueen High School head football coach Jim Snelling — the brother of current Butte head coach Robby Snelling, who played at Butte from 1996-1998 and at Boise State from 1999-2000 before taking part in the Tennessee Titans’ training camp in 2001 and playing for the NFL Europe’s Barcelona Dragons in 2002.
Butte History
Despite being a small school, Butte has a reputation of a winner and a launching pad for players to jump to bigger things — a junior college football program with 34 bowl games under its belt, 21 conference titles, two state crowns and a pair of national championships — the former starting spot for Super Bowl XLV champion, Super Bowl MVP and two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and NFL Hall of Fame offensive lineman and Super Bowl XXX champ Larry Allen.
As for the 2019 Roadrunners, Jones said 12 or 13 of his teammates have signed to play with other colleges for the upcoming season — including 6-foot-4, 320-pound offensive guard T.J. Bass for the Oregon Ducks and 6-foot-6, 264-pound offensive tackle Brenden Coffey to the Auburn Tigers.
Currently
“We were supposed to start back up in June, but it’s looking more like July or August now,” Jones said. “Logan is opening up businesses, but our season might not start until the middle of October. Hopefully, it will be sooner rather than later. We are still doing Zoom meetings and doing what we can to stay in shape. Our strength and conditioning coach sends us weekly workouts and lifts.”
Throughout the winter and the early spring, Jones put in major work through the team’s offseason weight lifting and conditioning workouts, which enabled him to stack on about 20 pounds of muscle. “Right now, I weigh 175 pounds. We have two running backs on our team that squat 500 pounds, but they are bigger guys. They’re about 5-foot-10, 215 pounds,” Jones said. “I squatted 450 pounds this spring. Since I’ve been home, I have been working out with Ronin Rowley (EHS Class of 2019 graduate).”
Looking Forward
“I’m really excited about the atmosphere. Our stadium holds about 25,000 people and averages around 23,000 a game. Playing in front of that many people will be wild,” Jones said. “I’m closer to home now too, so more of my family and friends will be able to watch my games. Tim (Gilligan Jr.) said that is one of the loudest stadiums he has ever been in. The crowd is less than 10 yards from the field, so they’re right on top of the players. It’s so cool.”
Congratulations to Cooper Jones on continuing to light up opposing defenses, electrify fans and the community throughout his EHS career, his accomplishments at Butte College and his upcoming time at Utah State University.
Take it to the house.
