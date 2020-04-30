What’s the scoop, Coop? Elko’s Jones playing football for Utah State

Butte History

Despite being a small school, Butte has a reputation of a winner and a launching pad for players to jump to bigger things — a junior college football program with 34 bowl games under its belt, 21 conference titles, two state crowns and a pair of national championships — the former starting spot for Super Bowl XLV champion, Super Bowl MVP and two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and NFL Hall of Fame offensive lineman and Super Bowl XXX champ Larry Allen.

As for the 2019 Roadrunners, Jones said 12 or 13 of his teammates have signed to play with other colleges for the upcoming season — including 6-foot-4, 320-pound offensive guard T.J. Bass for the Oregon Ducks and 6-foot-6, 264-pound offensive tackle Brenden Coffey to the Auburn Tigers.

Currently

“We were supposed to start back up in June, but it’s looking more like July or August now,” Jones said. “Logan is opening up businesses, but our season might not start until the middle of October. Hopefully, it will be sooner rather than later. We are still doing Zoom meetings and doing what we can to stay in shape. Our strength and conditioning coach sends us weekly workouts and lifts.”