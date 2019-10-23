SPRING CREEK — Talk about taking things down to the wire.
With the regular-season finale on the horizon, the Elko and Spring Creek football teams still have no clue who or where they will play next week.
The good news is that each squad is in control of its destiny when the ball kicked at 7 p.m. Thursday, in Spring Creek, the Spartans hosting the Indians.
Elko (4-3 in league) is coming off a much-needed 32-21 victory last week over Lowry during the Indians’ homecoming game, the Spartans (3-4 in league) freshly removed from a hard-fought, well-played road loss at Truckee.
Elko versus Lowry
Elko left its offense on the field late against the Buckaroos, the Indians converting a 4th-and-3 and then some.
Senior running back Cameron Marvel reached the line to gain and worked free around the right edge, dashing 38 yards for the game-clinching TD.
The Indians asserted themselves on both sides of the lines, primarily in the second half.
Elko rushed for 220 yards a team on 51 carries, methodically grinding out real estate until Marvel’s break-free dagger.
Senior Nick Kinder led the way with 112 yards on 20 attempts, Marvel picking up 38 of his 42 yards (three carries) on one tote.
Senior Rolando Acosta rushed seven times for 28 yards, and junior quarterback Jake Zeller punched to paydirt twice on opposite goal lines — scoring a TD in the first quarter and another in the third.
In the passing game, Zeller finished 4-for-7 for 50 yards.
He even caught a 20-yard pass from senior Derek Peters on a reverse.
Junior running back Kaiden Cervantes carried 12 times for 43 yards.
While the Indians gave up some yards (176) and touchdowns (three) through the air, the defense made plays, despite allowing 171 yards on 29 carries —benefiting from Lowry turnovers.
Senior lineman Max Shurtz picked off a pass on Lowry’s second play of the contest and rumbled 14 yards for a touchdown.
The Indians recovered a pair fumbles, one each by Marvel and junior Darin Legrand.
Elko held junior running back Anthony Peterson to 54 yards on 13 attempts, but each of his three receptions for 93 yards wound up in the end zone.
On senior night, Acosta was fired up and tortured ball carriers — racking up a game-17 tackles, a sack and a blocked field goal.
Legrand and Kinder made nine stops each, Marvel finished with eight, Zeller tallied six and Peters closed with five — including a sack.
Spring Creek at Truckee
Spring Creek scored a touchdown with the legs of senior quarterback Jeff Guthrie with 1:13 on the clock, pulling the Spartans to within one — the offense staying in the field — electing to go for the win rather than the tie and overtime.
Truckee stiffened and made a tackle short of the goal line, hanging on for a 28-27 win.
Like Elko, Spring Creek gave up some yards but the defense did not necessarily break.
Truckee gained 445 yards of total offense (225 passing, 220 rushing), but the Spartans forced three turnovers.
Senior Devin Holmes intercepted a pass and a pick by senior Kyle Owsley nullified a 90-plus-yard drive late in the second quarter, keeping the Wolverines from taking the lead before halftime.
In the third quarter, junior Chase Milligan also recovered a fumble.
He blocked a kick as well.
Offensively, the Spartans were effective — not elite — posting 266 yards of total offense.
The key was a clean game.
Spring Creek gave itself a chance to win by not turning the ball over, something that plagued the Spartans in a 27-6 home loss to Fernley on Oct. 11.
The run attack was balanced, senior Reed Westwood leading the way with 72 yards on 17 carries with a pair of touchdowns.
Westwood also became a weapon in the passing game, not with his hands but rather his arm.
He completed a pair of passes to senior Kyle Owsley on sweep throws of 36 yards and 19 yards.
Junior Q Boyd carried seven times for 48 yards and a TD, Guthrie toting eight times for 42 yards and the potential game-changing score.
Through the air, he completed 8-of-12 for 40 yards and no picks.
Scenarios
The top-three seeds for the 3A North postseason are set.
Pencil in Fallon (7-0 in league) at No. 1, Fernley is finished at 6-2 and will be No. 2 and Truckee (5-2 in league) is the No. 3, regardless of the outcome of the Wolverines’ home game Saturday versus South Tahoe.
Here’s where things get tricky.
An Elko win would likely lock up a first-round home game for the then-No. 4 Indians — given that Lowry loses to Fallon — perhaps hosting the possibly-No. 5 Bucks for the second time in two weeks if they lose to the Greenwave.
The No. 4-No. 5 winner would then face the daunting task of playing at No. 1 Fallon in the second round.
With a loss, the Indians would fall to No. 6 and travel to No. 3 Truckee — the Wolverines winning 23-12 on Oct. 4 in Elko — the winner of that potential matchup playing at No. 2 Fernley in the second round.
A Spring Creek win would give the Spartans a No. 5 seed, the Spartans then traveling to Winnemucca to face Lowry on its field for the second time — the Bucks squeaking out a 21-20 win on Sept. 6 — the winner then facing a road trip to Fallon.
With the way the bracket is set up, a Spring Creek loss to Elko would send the Spartans back to Truckee for the second time in two weeks — the victor then traveling to No. 2 Fernley.
Game Time
Prior to Thursday’s 7 p.m. kickoff, the Spartans will celebrate senior day at approximately 6:40 p.m. or directly after the end of the junior varsity game.
Throw on some warm clothes and watch the Indians and Spartans square off to close out a wild regular season.
