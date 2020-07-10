Wild style: Lerwill still entertaining, thrilling crowds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — While the Silver State Stampede wasn’t Troy “The Wild Child” Lerwill’s first stop as a PRCA clown, it was one of his first to break out what has since become his calling card.

“I have been doing it (clowning) for about 27 years total, but I got my pro card in 1996 or 1997,” Lerwill said. “I grew up riding and going to rodeos with my parents. My dad was a team roper and my mom was a queen in her teens, so I was always around the sport.”

Born and raised in and currently living in Payson, Utah, and now 53-years old, Lerwill looks back on the “afternoon” of his career and he’s back in Elko doing it all again.

“I went to some bull-fighting clinics, and I got my first motorcycle when I was 11. I raced Motocross and Desert. Actually, I think I ride better than I walk,” Lerwill said. “Once I got into the comedy of rodeo, I wanted to add something unique or new and make it my own.”

Indeed, he did.

Lerwill’s gravity-defying stunts and jumps are well-known components of his act, saying he started jumping his motorcycles in rodeos in 1997.