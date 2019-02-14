ELKO — The eight-time defending league champions have two games remaining on their schedule, needing two wins to finish the Division 3A North season unbeaten.
The Elko boys basketball team (16-0 in league) wrapped up its eighth-consecutive regular-season league title Saturday with a 59-21 victory over Truckee, but the Indians’ bid for 18-0 will have to wait a little longer than expected.
Due to snowfall, Elko’s 7:30 p.m. Friday contest against South Tahoe (9-7 in league) has been moved to 7:30 p.m. Monday.
The Indians will, however, still play their 2:30 p.m. Saturday ballgame against Dayton (9-7 in league), at Centennial Gymnasium, marking senior day.
On Jan. 19, Elko pulled away for a 44-27 victory over the Dust Devils after overcoming a slow start.
Dayton senior Joshua Pasasouk played well against the Indians in the first meeting, scoring a game-high 15 points and ripping down a game-best seven rebounds — tying for the team high with two steals.
Unfortunately for Pasasouk, he did not receive much help — no other Dayton player scoring more than points.
Senior Joey Martinez finished with four points, senior Jake Madson hit a triple, senior Jordan Torres made on old-fashioned three and sophomore Pablo Ramirez hit a pair of free throws — the extent of the Dust Devils’ offense.
For the Indians, freshman Michael Klekas and senior Ronin Rowley led the way with 11 points apiece.
Klekas paced Elko on the backboards with five rebounds.
Rowley scored six of his 11 from distance, hitting two 3s.
The other two components of the Klekas trio — senior Alex Klekas and sophomore Sean Klekas — each notched seven points.
Both Alex and Sean made three steals, Alex adding four rebounds and three assists — Sean also dishing three dimes.
Elko senior Joe Simpkins scored four points and made three steals, the Indians’ scoring capped by two points each for senior Cooper Jones and junior Garrett McKinney.
Jones tallied two steals, one of four Elko players to finish with two or more takeaways.
The Indians shot the ball fairly well from the floor, despite the low score, making 43 percent of their shots — Dayton’s plan to extend the floor and kill clock offensively ultimately limiting Elko to just 37 shots for the game.
The Dust Devils put the ball in the hole at a 42-percent clip but only fired up 26 attempts.
The key to Elko finally breaking loose and pulling away came when the Indians were able to speed up Dayton and force turnovers, doing damage in flurries.
The Dust Devils committed 27 turnovers — the Indians making 17 steals — Elko giving the ball away just 10 times, leading to only five Dayton steals.
While Centennial Gymnasium will be empty Friday due to the South Tahoe delay, the Indians will be in action at 2:30 p.m. Saturday when they take on the Dust Devils for the second and final time of the regular season.
Elko will honor Alex Klekas, Rowley, Simpkins, Jones and Michael Iguban for senior day.
Versus South Tahoe
The Indians will wrap up the regular season at 7:30 p.m. Monday against South Tahoe, at Centennial Gymnasium.
In the first meeting, the Klekas brothers scored Elko’s first 41 points — the trio eventually outscoring the Vikings 50-39 — the Indians rolling to a 58-39 victory.
