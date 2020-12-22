Wilson carves up UCF in likely final game for No. 13 BYU

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Zach Wilson threw for 425 yards with three touchdown passes and two rushing scores as No. 13 BYU routed UCF 49-23 in the Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday night.

Wilson, considered a top NFL prospect, completed 26 of 34 in what likely was his final college game.

The Cougars (11-1) led 35-10 at halftime and finished with 655 yards of offense to UCF’s 411.

Tyler Allgeier carried 19 times for 173 yards and a score. Isaac Rex had five catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns as BYU earned its first victory in nine games it has played in the Sunshine State.

Dillon Gabriel was 21 of 45 for 217 yards and two TDs for the Knights (6-4). He had a stretch of nine straight incompletions bridging the second and third quarters.

BYU dominated the first half, outgaining UCF 434 yards to 227 despite running 11 fewer plays.

The Cougars led 14-0 less than four minutes into the game after scoring on its first two drives, each more than 70 yards and less than 1:50 in duration.

Wilson finished the first drive by running 15 yards on a quarterback draw. On BYU’s next possession, he hit Rex for a 36-yard TD pass on a reverse flea-flicker.