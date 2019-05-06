RENO – Well, it came down to the wire – but the finish was sweet for the Lady Spartans.
Needing two victories in its final series of the season to qualify for the Division 3A North regional tournament, the Spring Creek softball team did exactly that – opening up the offense for double-digit runs in each ballgame and the defense holding the opponent to single digits twice.
Playing on the road at North Valleys, each team entered the do-or-die series with matching records of 6-10 in league play – the Lady Spartans improving to 8-10 in the 3A North on the heels of a 17-5 win and a win-or-go-home 15-9 victory.
Spring Creek extended its season and earned the No. 6 seed for the 3A North regional tourney, dropping the Lady Panthers to 6-12 and out of postseason contention.
Game One
Despite the lopsided final score of 17-5, the game was within reach for North Valleys in the series opener on Friday – but the Lady Spartans put the baby to bed in the top of the seventh inning with a seven-run explosion.
Spring Creek took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as sophomore Anessa Chiquete scored on an error at third base.
With the bases loaded, senior Allie Thompson crossed on a walk to junior Shawnee Walters-Haas.
Somehow, freshman Taya Grasmick managed to drive in two runs with a groundout – scoring freshman Janeigha Stutesman and sophomore Jaycee Freyensee for a 4-0 lead.
The advantage reached 6-0 in the top of the second inning, Chiquete driven in by a double to center field by Stutesman and Thompson sent home on a base knock by Walters-Haas to short.
North Valleys plated a pair in the home half, a double by sophomore Alyssa Nicholson driving in sophomore Keegan Whitton and freshman Kylah Meyers.
Spring Creek responded with a two-run third, Chiquete driving in senior Tatum York with a sacrifice fly and junior Ashton Moon rolling home on an RBI double to right field by Thompson.
The Lady Spartans posted another two-run frame in the top of the fourth, Freyensee scoring as York was hit by a pitch with the bases full and Walters-Haas cruising home on a wild pitch.
In the home half of the fourth, North Valleys managed a two-out run by Meyers on a single to second by sophomore Lexey Guerrero.
Every time North Valleys made a challenge, Spring Creek provided the response – essentially shutting down the game with a seven-run burst in the top of the fifth.
Thompson led off with a double and scored on an error at third base, Freyensee scoring on a single up the middle by freshman Nyha Harris.
An error at short gave Walters-Haas a free stroll to plate – enforcing the 10-run lead at 13-3 – and the advantage grew to 12 on a two-run double to center by Chiquete, scoring Harris and York.
On the next AB, Thompson came back through the lineup for a two-run base knock – driving in Moon and Chiquete.
A two-out double by Whitton in the bottom of the fifth drove in senior Hunter Whitton and junior Skyler Curwen – pulling the Lady Panthers to within 12 – but North Valleys could not draw the deficit to single digits.
A pop fly to Thompson in center provided the final out, Spring Creek taking a step toward the postseason with a 17-5 victory in the series opener.
Stats
Spring Creek pitching: Walters-Haas 5 IP 6 H 5 R 4 ER 3 BB 3 K.
North Valleys pitching: Hanson-Rollman 5 IP 12 H 17 R 10 ER 9 BB 1 K.
Spring Creek batting: Thompson 4-5 3 RBI 3 R, Chiquete 2-4 3 RBI 3 R, Stutesman 2-4 1 RBI 1 R, Walters-Haas 1-2 2 RBI 2 R, Grasmick 1-3 2 RBI, Harris 1-4 1 RBI 1 R, Moon 1-4 2 R. 2B: Thompson (2), Chiquete, Stutesman.
North Valleys batting: K. Whitton 2-3 2 RBI 1 R, Nicholson 1-2 2 RBI, Guerrero 1-2 1 RBI, Meyers 1-3 2 R, Curwen 1-3 1 R. 2B: K. Whitton, Nicholson.
SPRING CREEK – 422 27 – (17)(12)1
NORTH VALLEYS – 020 12 – 564
Game Two
In the ultimate play-in game for the playoffs, Spring Creek got off to a fast start – the Lady Spartans withstanding a rally and pulling away late.
The first inning was an offensive slugfest, the Lady Spartans scoring five runs in the top half and the Lady Panthers following with four in the bottom of the frame.
With the bases loaded and no outs, Chiquete scored the first run on a line-drive single to left field by Freyensee.
Thompson crossed on a liner up the middle by Walters-Haas, and an RBI groundout by York scored Stutesman for a 3-0 lead.
An error at third cost North Valleys dearly, allowing Freyensee and Walters-Haas to open a 5-0 advantage.
In the home half, things got dicey.
Hunter Whitton led off with a walk, took second on a passed ball and scored from a single by senior Cheyenne Vien.
Vien crossed from a base knock by Keegan Whitton, and senior Samantha Martinez was sent in by a base knock to short by Guerrero.
With two away, the Lady Panthers pulled to within a run – Keegan Whitton scoring on a single up the middle by freshman Brianna Lafontaine.
Walters-Haas stopped the bleeding with runners on the corners and closed the inning with a strikeout.
Spring Creek got back on the horse in the top of the second, a sac fly by Stutesman driving in Chiquete.
Thompson scored on a base knock from Freyensee, and the Lady Spartans added a pair of runs with two outs – Freyensee rolling in on a double to right field by York and Grasmick scoring on a fielder’s choice when the out was not made.
North Valleys added a run in the home half by Hunter Whitton on a single by Curwen, pulling to within four at 9-5.
The Lady Spartans went up six in the top of the third.
Chiquete scored on a groundout RBI from Thompson, and a two-out base knock up the gut by York sent home Stutesman for an 11-5 lead.
The Lady Spartans gained a run back in the home half with a single by Vien that drove in Meyers.
In the bottom of the fourth, North Valleys made things interesting – plating two runs.
Curwen crossed on a groundout RBI by Guerrero, and a two-out error at short allowed Meyers to score from third and trim the deficit to three at 11-8.
In the top of the sixth, Thompson came up huge – nailing a two-out double – scoring junior Hailey Watson and Chiquete.
York provided the exclamation mark in the top of the seventh.
With one out and one on, she smoked a two-run bomb over the fence in center field – the first home run of her career opening a 15-8 lead.
Hunter Whitton scored for North Valleys in the bottom half on a base knock Martinez with two outs, but the run would be the Lady Panthers’ last in 2019 – a groundout to Freyensee at short closing the game and marching the Lady Spartans to the regional tourney.
Spring Creek went on the road and won two games, finishing the series with a 15-8 victory for a dance in the playoffs.
Stats
Spring Creek pitching: Walters-Haas 7 IP 11 H 9 R 4 ER 5 BB 3 K.
North Valleys pitching: Wagner 2 IP 8 H 10 R 8 ER 2 BB 0 K. Lafontaine 5 IP 7 H 5 R 3 ER 4 BB 5 K.
Spring Creek batting: York 4-5 5 RBI 1 R, Freyensee 3-5 2 RBI 2 R, Stutesman 3-5 1 RBI 2 R, Thompson 2-6 3 RBI 2 R, Chiquete 1-3 4 R, Walters-Haas 1-4 1 RBI 2 R, Grasmick 1-4 1 R. 2B: York, Thompson, Freyensee. HR: York.
SPRING CREEK – 542 002 2 – (15)(15)8
NORTH VALLEYS – 411 200 1 – 9(11)4
Regional tournament
The No. 6 Lady Spartans (8-10 in league) will have to eliminate the eight errors they committed in the regular-season finale when they face No. 3 Fallon (13-5 in league) at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, at Newton Field, the winner advancing to play No. 2 Lowry (15-3 in league) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
The loser will play at 11:30 a.m. Friday versus the loser of the ballgame between No. 1 Fernley (17-1 in league) and the No. 4 Elko (13-5 in league) and the No. 5 Dayton (11-7 in league) winner.
Fallon swept the season series against the Lady Spartans by scores of 22-8 and 21-5.
Visit niaa.com for brackets and game times.
