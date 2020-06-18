Winning beyond the score: Davis retires after impacting thousands

“It’s all about seeing the successes of the kids that came through the programs here and in Carlin, seeing them grow up and so many are so successful,” Davis said. “It’s the only real thing that can come from teaching and coaching is seeing the people that turn out to be successful and make a difference in the world.”

Davis first came to Elko County in early 1971 during her senior year at BYU while in route to a conference in Berkley, Calif. During the bus ride through Elko, she recalled thinking at the time that she couldn’t be paid enough to live in a place like this. Six months later, a job at Carlin High School was the only offer she had after graduation. Fast forward 49 years, thousands of sporting events coached or watched since, thousands of students taught and possibly a million or so miles logged on bus trips, and Davis cannot fathom having been anywhere else.

Neither could her former players, many of whom struggled with emotions when trying to put into words the impact Davis had in their lives.

“She’s definitely the reason I went into education and coaching,” Alice (Campsey) Digenan, who was a freshman on Davis’ first varsity team at EHS in 1980. “I wanted to have the impact on players and young women that she had on me. I wanted to pay it forward.”