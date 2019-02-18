ELKO – It’s not very often a team beats a 9-7 squad by 57 points.
The Elko boys basketball team played about as perfectly as head coach Chris Klekas could ask for Monday night in the Indians’ regular-season finale.
The Indians capped an 18-0 league season with an 86-29 victory over South Tahoe, combining lock-down defense with red-hot shooting.
Things heated up quickly, Elko sophomore Sean Klekas nailing a triple from the left corner.
Freshman Michael Klekas worked hard for an offensive board and finished in the middle, the Vikings gaining their first bucket on a floater by junior Carl Valiente.
Michael Klekas dropped a teardrop on the right baseline, but South Tahoe followed with a deuce by junior Logan Chapman.
The fans of Centennial let out a roar and came to their feet as senior Rowley left his.
On senior night, he made a steal and rolled to the rim for a monster mash.
Freshman Andrew Lehmann made a free throw for the Vikings, but senior Alex Klekas came free for a finish after an offensive board by Michael Klekas.
Lehmann came right back down the floor and booked a deuce, but Sean Klekas knifed to the rim for a finish on the left side.
The back-and-forth began as Lehman dropped his second field goal in as many possessions, followed by a deuce from senior brother Kevin Lehmann.
Alex Klekas responded with a three, which became a trend, Kevin Lehmann pulling the Vikings to within three with a triple from the top of the arc.
The next-seven points came off the hands of Alex Klekas – notching a deuce, a runner across the lane in transition and his second three of the period – opening a 23-14 Elko lead.
Michael Klekas yanked down on offensive rebound from a missed triple and stuck the follow-up, and Alex Klekas went on another run.
He made a steal and Euro-stepped to his strong, left side for a layup and nailed a cold-blooded, step-back three with a hand in his face at the horn.
In the first quarter, he scored 17 points and hammered three 3s – Elko extending to a 30-14 lead.
Same old thing, pull the string – back-to-back 3s.
The second quarter began with consecutive triples for Sean Klekas.
Valiente stopped the 20-0 explosion with a free throw, but Alex Klekas got loose on the break for another bunny – also adding a free throw.
Sean Klekas rained down his third three of the quarter and fourth of the game from a sweet touch pass by freshman Dawson Dumas, Andrew Lehmann cashing a three of his own for the Vikings.
Back to work, the next-four points coming from Sean Klekas – scoring on a finger roll and using a shooter’s touch for a friendly bounce on a pull J from the high post.
Rowley went 1-for-2 at the stripe, Valiente hanging for a finish among the trees for South Tahoe.
Senior Michael Iguban sank a free throw for the Indians, and Rowley woke up the crowd once more – this time with two hands.
He elevated and pounded a flush for a 30-point lead of 50-20.
Valiente scored his third field goal of the game for South Tahoe, but Rowley muscled his way through contact for a bank shot to close the half.
At the break, the rout was on – the Indians putting up more than a half century’s worth of points for a 52-22 lead.
The dominance was just getting started.
Rowley scored inside to open the third quarter, also kicking a dish from the post to Sean Klekas for his fifth triple – opening a running clock on the second possession.
Rowley added a free throw to reach double digits, Kevin Lehman stopping a 6-0 run with a deuce.
How about six daggers from distance?
Sean Klekas said yes, opening a 39-point lead of 63-24 – giving him 24 points in the game.
Alex Klekas pushed the advantage to 41 with a long two for his 23rd and 24th points, and junior EJ Alvarez notched the next five – scoring a bucket on the break and ripping a three.
Andrew Lehmann reached double digits with a bucket for the Vikings, but the wet balls stayed wet – Dumas drilling his first three.
After three, the Indians led by 47 at 73-26.
To start the fourth, the advantage hit 50 – senior Joe Simpkins running the floor for an And-1 plus the foul and three freebie.
Senior Cooper Jones made a steal and streaked to the rim for a gimme before junior Dylan Chartraw could stem the momentum with a three.
Sophomore Dillan Burden got in the mix with a bucket off the bounce in the paint, and Alvarez stole the ball on the Vikings’ possession for his seventh points of the game.
Zeller slammed the door with back-to-back deuces, baking home a shot from an Alvarez assist and notching a takeaway for the final points of the game.
The Indians finished the Division 3A North season unbeaten and with the authority, ripping off a 57-point, 86-29 victory over South Tahoe.
Elko closed the league state with an 18-0 record, its first undefeated season league record since 2016.
Alex Klekas and Sean Klekas each scored 24 points for the Indians, Alex booking 17 in the first half and splashing three 3s – Sean smoking six shots from the land beyond.
As a team, Elko racked up 11 triples.
Rowley gave the Indians their third double-digit scorer with 10 points, four coming on two man dunks.
Alvarez scored all six of his points in the second half, Michael Klekas finished with six points in the first quarter and Zeller booked all four is his points in the fourth.
Simpkins and Dumas netted three points apiece, Jones and Burden notched two each and Iguban rounded out Elko’s offensive eruption with a free throw.
Andrew Lehmann led the Vikings with points, Kevin Lehmann and Valiente each following with seven.
Chartraw closed with three and Chapman finished the scoring for South Tahoe with a deuce.
The Vikings (9-8 in league) will finish the regular season against the Spartans at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek.
Up Next
No. 1 Elko will receive a first-round bye and play in the 3A North regional semifinal at 8 p.m. Friday, at North Valleys High School, in Reno.
A win would give the Indians their eighth-straight trip to the state tournament and place in the regional championship.
