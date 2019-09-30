DAYTON — The Elko girls golf team took a huge kidney punch, but the Lady Indians returned fire and struck some big shots of their own.
In Monday’s Division 3A North tournament on Dayton Valley Golf Course — an intimidating, difficult place to shoot well — No. 1 Elko was without its No. 1 golfer.
Junior Gabby Bement, who has won second outright or tied for second in each of the first-three tourneys, withdrew from Monday’s round after 1-1/2 holes.
“She has been having problems with her back, stemming from her shoulder surgery in January,” said Elko coach Jeff Sarbacker. “She hasn’t practiced for about a week. She started on the eight hole and I caught up with her on the ninth. We determined it wasn’t going to happen. She won’t play Tuesday in Fallon either. Hopefully, we can get her back next week for the Fernley and Lowry tournaments.”
Despite Bement’s absence of a score, her teammates rallied — finishing second with a collective total of 406 — Elko trailing champion Truckee (403) by three strokes.
“I’m proud of how the girls played and battled the conditions. It was cold and breezy, and Dayton is a tough course,” Sarbacker said. “Playing without Gabby, our 406 was better than the 412 we shot last year on that course with Gabby and Sarah (Sarbacker).”
The Lady Wolverines have won each of the last-two events, Elko going for back-to-back victories in the first-two tourneys — the Lady Indians currently up two points in the league standings.
Spring Creek and Fallon tied for third and fourth with matching cards of 445, South Tahoe finished fifth with a 490 and Fernley rounded out the qualifying teams in sixth at 509.
Individually, Truckee’s Ryan Flynn won her fourth straight tournament with a lights-out round of 76 — opening an-18 shot lead over anyone in the field.
Elko senior Caresse Basaraba took second place with a 94 — shooting a 50 on the front and a 44 on the back — followed in third place for the final medal by the 95 from Spring Creek senior Emalee Ingram.
“Caresse bounced back and finished well,” Sarbacker said.
Fourth went to Truckee’s Annika Thayer with a 97, and Elko senior Chilz Negrete capped the top-five with a sub-100 round of 99.
You have free articles remaining.
Lowry’s Katelyn Hales took sixth with a 104, Elko’s AJ Anthony closing her round in 106 strokes for a personal best — splitting seventh and eighth with Fallon’s Tiffany Sorenson.
Elko sophomore Julianna Lozano placed ninth with a career-best round of 107 — capping Elko’s top-four scoring — and Spring Creek senior Rachel Merwin rounded out the top-10 with a 109.
Sophomore Jaedin Martinez gave the Lady Spartans their third-best round of the day with a 111.
In a non-qualifying total, Elko freshman Reganne Wakefield shot a 118 in her first varsity tournament — which started off golden.
She birdied the first hole of her varsity career, the par-3 fourth.
Playing as Elko’s seventh, the score of junior Katrina did not go on the team card after Bement’s withdrawal — actually posting the Lady Indians’ fifth-best round with a 117.
Spring Creek’s qualifying scoring was capped by a 130 from Holland Miller.
In non-qualifying totals for the Lady Spartans, junior Jordan Maher posted a 131 and sophomore Elexia Mauer finished with a 145.
Spring Creek head coach Kage Walker was unavailable for comment by press deadline.
Up Next
The fifth 3A North tournament of the season will tee off at 9 a.m. Tuesday, in Fallon.
After South Tahoe’s tournament was canceled due to weather on Sept. 23, a North Valleys tournament has been added and will be played on Monday, Oct. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.