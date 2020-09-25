Wolf Pack launches We Are Nevada campaign

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RENO -- The University of Nevada athletics department announced today the "We Are Nevada" campaign, the first major initiative of the Wolf Pack Athletic Association, which was recently formed to provide a more seamless experience for Wolf Pack donors, fans and alumni and to grow support for our more than 400 student-athletes.

The We Are Nevada campaign is a crowdfunding initiative designed to generate funds for Wolf Pack sports programs and the Pack Excellence Fund facing significant budget challenges due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In July, Wolf Pack athletics director Doug Knuth noted that Nevada’s budget deficit will likely be more than $10 million for the 2020-21 academic year, despite numerous budget and staffing reductions that have been implemented. The campaign will run through December 31, 2020.

“These are certainly challenging times, however, all challenges present opportunity,” said athletics director Doug Knuth. “Now, more than ever, we need all those who care about Wolf Pack athletics and our student-athletes to show their support. Through the We Are Nevada campaign we can weather this storm and come out the other side stronger than ever.”