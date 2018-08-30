The Nevada football team is set to open the 2018 season against Big Sky foe Portland State at 6 p.m. Friday at Mackay Stadium.
The game can be seen online on the Mountain West Network (NevadaWolfPack.TV) with John Ramey (play-by-play) and Mike Edwards on the call.
The Wolf Pack Radio Network will call the game as well on 94.5 FM with Ramey and Edwards in the booth, with the 60-minute pregame show to begin at 5 p.m.
Live stats are available for the game at NevadaWolfPack.com/footballls.
The Wolf Pack and Vikings have played one another eight times throughout history, but Friday marks the first matchup between the two schools in 42 years.
Nevada head coach Jay Norvell begins his second year at the helm of the program and returns 14 offensive and defensive starters from last season.
The Wolf Pack were picked to finish fourth in the Mountain West’s West Division this season, slated to finish above Hawai’i and San Jose State.
The Pack’s home schedule is arguably one of the best in school history, as Pac-12 member Oregon State and four MW bowl teams from 2017 pay visits to Mackay Stadium in 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.