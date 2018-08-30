Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Kelton Moore

Nevada running back Kelton Moore (23) runs for a 37-yard gain on Nov. 4, 2017, against Boise State at Albertsons Stadium, in Boise, Idaho. Moore has been named to the watch list of the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation's top college running back. As a sophomore, Moore rushed for 855 yards and four touchdowns, also catching a TD and throwing for another. The Wolf Pack will open the season at home, hosting Portland State at 6 p.m. Friday at Mackay Stadium, in Reno.

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

The Nevada football team is set to open the 2018 season against Big Sky foe Portland State at 6 p.m. Friday at Mackay Stadium.

The game can be seen online on the Mountain West Network (NevadaWolfPack.TV) with John Ramey (play-by-play) and Mike Edwards on the call.

The Wolf Pack Radio Network will call the game as well on 94.5 FM with Ramey and Edwards in the booth, with the 60-minute pregame show to begin at 5 p.m.

Live stats are available for the game at NevadaWolfPack.com/footballls.

The Wolf Pack and Vikings have played one another eight times throughout history, but Friday marks the first matchup between the two schools in 42 years.

Nevada head coach Jay Norvell begins his second year at the helm of the program and returns 14 offensive and defensive starters from last season.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Wolf Pack were picked to finish fourth in the Mountain West’s West Division this season, slated to finish above Hawai’i and San Jose State.

The Pack’s home schedule is arguably one of the best in school history, as Pac-12 member Oregon State and four MW bowl teams from 2017 pay visits to Mackay Stadium in 2018.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments