Wolverines and Lynx set for battle

RENO — In a change to the Nevada State Basketball Championships — which have traditionally seen Division 4A games played during the week — the contests for the 2A, 3A and 1A classes have also been pumped forward.

On Wednesday, the Division 2A state tournaments will get underway — West Wendover set for the first boys semifinal contest versus the Lincoln County Lynx.

The Lynx won the Division 2A South regional championship by a final score 64-50 over The Meadows School on Feb. 22, 2020, at Valley High School, in Las Vegas.

Lincoln County entered the regional tournament with the No. 2 seed and survived a low-scoring dogfight against No. 3 Lake Mead Academy by a final score of 39-33 in the regional semifinal.

Thanks to the victory over The Meadows, the Lynx are the No. 1 seed from the South for the state tourney — West Wendover entering as the No. 2 seed from the North.

Due to an eight-team 2A North regional tournament, the Wolverines needed to win two games just to qualify for state — their third regional contest coming in the title game.