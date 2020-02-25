Wolverines and Lynx set for battle

RENO — In a change to the Nevada State Basketball Championships — which have traditionally seen Division 4A games played during the week — the contests for the 2A, 3A and 1A classes have also been pumped forward.
On Wednesday, the Division 2A state tournaments will get underway — West Wendover set for the first boys semifinal contest versus the Lincoln County Lynx.
The Lynx won the Division 2A South regional championship by a final score 64-50 over The Meadows School on Feb. 22, 2020, at Valley High School, in Las Vegas.
Lincoln County entered the regional tournament with the No. 2 seed and survived a low-scoring dogfight against No. 3 Lake Mead Academy by a final score of 39-33 in the regional semifinal.
Thanks to the victory over The Meadows, the Lynx are the No. 1 seed from the South for the state tourney — West Wendover entering as the No. 2 seed from the North.
Due to an eight-team 2A North regional tournament, the Wolverines needed to win two games just to qualify for state — their third regional contest coming in the title game.
At regionals, West Wendover was the No. 3 seed — opening with a 30-point, 64-34 blowout of No. 6 Battle Mountain in the quarterfinal round.
The Wolverines then went on to avenge a pair of regular-season losses with a 53-42 victory over No. 2 North Tahoe in the semifinal — clinching a berth in the state tournament.
In the 2A North championship, No. 3 West Wendover fell behind early but cut into the margin against No. 1 Incline, the Highlanders hanging for a 68-60 win for the regional title and the North No. 1 seed for the state tourney.
West Wendover/Lincoln County Comparisons
While both teams have been effective, the Wolverines have shown to possess a more potent offense than the Lynx.
West Wendover averages 65.5 points and shoots the ball at a 47-percent clip, Lincoln County scoring 59.1 points and shooting at 41 percent.
However, the Lynx are built for a physical ballgame.
Lincoln County leads the battle of the backboards 35.4 to 30.7, and the Lynx block 4.3 shots per contest — West Wendover swatting 2.8 shots per outing.
The Wolverines have shown better ability to set up teammates for scores — dishing 14 assists compared to 11.9 — and West Wendover turns teams over with its pressure for 13.6 steals, Lincoln County averaging 8.2 takeaways.
The Lynx have a definite size advantage; eight of their 13 players standing at 6-foot-even or taller — five going 6-foot-2 or taller — the tallest reaching 6-foot-5, followed by a pair 6-foot-3 ballers and two more at 6-foot-2.
You have free articles remaining.
Conversely, five of West Wendover’s players are 6-foot-0 or taller — the tallest hitting 6-foot-2.
The Wolverines will have to play remarkable defense in the post, push the pace when they can and rebound the ball extremely well among the trees.
Team Leaders
Lincoln County
Scoring — Junior Cody Zile at 18.1 points, junior Kobe Kelley (17.2, senior Dylan Robinson (8.8), senior Mason Thornock (6.9), junior Talon Phillips (4.0), senior Jaydon Heaton (2.6) and sophomore Tyler Torrealday (2.0)
Rebounding — Zile with 10 boards, Phillips (7.0), Thornock (5.5), Kelley (4.8), Robinson (3.7), Heaton (2.3) and Torrealday (2.0)
Assists — Kelley with 4.1 dimes, Zile (2.8), Thornock (2.7) and Phillips (1.3)
Steals — Zile and Kelley with 2.0 takeaways each, Thornock (1.4) and Robinson and Phillips (1.1)
Blocks — Zile at 2.1 rejections, Kelley (.9) and Thornock (.5)
West Wendover
Scoring — Senior Jesus Gonzalez at a league-high 22.5 points, junior Ragillio Navarro (8.6), junior Miguel Parra (6.9), senior Diego Cuevas (6.0), junior Ricardo Marquez (5.6 through 11 games), junior Edgar Barajas (5.4), senior Enrique Gonzalez (4.1), junior Gavin Villareal (3.9), senior Genaro Marquez (3.7) and freshman Eduardo Badillo (2.5)
Rebounding — Jesus Gonzales with 7.5 boards, Ricardo Marquez (4.6), Genaro Marquez and Cuevas (4.1), Parra (3.5), Navarro (2.5) and Enrique Gonzalez (2.3)
Assists — Parra with 2.7 dimes, Navarro (2.4), Barajas (2.1), Jesus Gonzalez (2.0), Villareal (1.7), Badillo (1.3) and Genaro Marquez (1.1)
Steals — Parra at 2.6 swipes, Navarro (2.5), Jesus Gonzalez (2.2), Cuevas (1.8) and Badillo and Barajas (1.3)
Blocks — Jesus Gonzalez and Ricardo Marquez at 1.0 swats apiece
Game Time
The first Division 2A state boys basketball semifinal between South No. 1 Lincoln County (19-8 overall, 14-2 against league) and North No. 2 West Wendover (19-8 overall, 14-5 versus league) is slated for 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, at Lawlor Events Center, in Reno.