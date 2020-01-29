Wolverines blow by CASR and Yerington

WEST WENDOVER — The West Wendover boys basketball team opened the second of its Division 2A North season with little opposition.
West Wendover (13-5 overall, 8-2 in league) throttled Coral Academy of Science-Reno by 60 points on Friday night and followed with a 71-50 victory Saturday versus Yerington.
Versus CASR
Friday’s game between the Falcons and the Wolverines was over nearly as soon the ball was tipped.
West Wendover built a halftime lead of 55-11, enforcing the running clock before the break.
The Wolverines outscored CASR 26-7 in the first period, the second quarter proving to be even more lopsided by a tally of 29-4.
In the second half, West Wendover slowed with the outcome well at hand — posting quarter advantages of 15-2 and 8-5.
When the buzzer went off, the Wolverines led by an incredible margin of 60 points with the final score at 78-18.
Senior Jesus Gonzalez outscored the Falcons by himself with a game-high 22 points — shooting a red-hot 10-of-11 from the field — adding six rebounds and an assist.
Senior Diego Cuevas was also efficient on 5-for-6 shooting, giving West Wendover two players in double digits with 12 points, a team-high seven rebounds and two steals.
Juniors Miguel Parra and Edgar Barajas each scored eight points, Parra shooting 4-of-5 from the floor.
Barajas nailed both of West Wendover’s threes, dished six assists and made three steals.
Juniors Gavin Villareal and Omar Rodriguez finished with six points apiece.
Villareal posted five assists, made four takeaways and grabbed three boards — Rodriguez finishing with five rebounds, an assist and a steal.
A trio of Wolverines scored four points each: freshman Eduardo Badillo, junior Ragillio Navarro and junior Ricky Benitez.
Badillo was a catalyst on both ends of the floor with a ridiculous nine steals, a game-high eight assists and two rebounds.
Navarro finished with five dimes, three steals and a pair of boards.
Benitez added four rebounds, an assist and a swipe.
The offense was capped by three points from senior Enrique Gonzalez and a free throw from senior Juan Contreras.
Without scoring, senior Genaro Marquez made two steals, grabbed a rebound and blocked a shot.
CORAL ACADEMY — 7 — 4 — 2 — 5 — 18 Total
WEST WENDOVER — 26 — 29 — 15 — 8 — 78 Total
Versus Yerington
On Saturday, the Wolverines ended their home stand with a 71-50 victory over Yerington — West Wendover consistently getting the better of the exchanges.
The Wolverines jumped to a quick start with a 20-9 advantage in the first quarter, the Lions playing better in the second period but being edged out in a 16-15 frame.
At the break, West Wendover led by 12 with the score at 36-24.
From the locker room for the second time, the Wolverines outscored Yerington 18-12 in the third and 17-14 in the fourth for a 71-50 victory.
Jesus Gonzalez dropped a team-high 26 points on 9-for-14 shooting, grabbed a team-best 11 rebounds for a double-double and smacked six rejections — tying for the team highs with four assist and three steals.
Cuevas reached double digits with 11 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Navarro served as the third player in double figures for the Wolverines with 10 points, three blocks, two boards and a pair of assists.
Villareal approached double digits with eight points — hitting two 3s — and added four rebounds and two assists.
Barajas played an all-around game with seven points, five boards, four dimes, two steals and a pair of swats.
Marquez finished with four points, four rebounds and an assist.
Parra (six rebounds, two assists) and Enrique Gonzalez (two rebounds) scored two points apiece, and the offense was capped by a free throw from Rodriguez.
Badillo added two rebounds and a block, and Benitez pulled down a pair of boards.
YERINGTON — 9 — 15 — 12 — 14 — 50 Total
WEST WENDOVER — 20 — 16 — 18 — 17 — 71 Total
Up Next
The Wolverines (13-5 overall, 8-2 in league) will play at 8:30 p.m. Friday against the Lakers (15-4 overall, 8-2 in league) in North Tahoe, California.
North Tahoe won the first meeting by a narrow edge of 50-49 on Jan. 3, in West Wendover.
West Wendover will close the weekend with a 3 p.m. Saturday tip against the Highlanders (16-3 overall, 10-0 in league), at Incline Village.
Incline took the first contest by a score of 79-72 in double overtime on Jan. 4, in West Wendover.