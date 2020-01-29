Wolverines blow by CASR and Yerington

Without scoring, senior Genaro Marquez made two steals, grabbed a rebound and blocked a shot.

CORAL ACADEMY — 7 — 4 — 2 — 5 — 18 Total

WEST WENDOVER — 26 — 29 — 15 — 8 — 78 Total

Versus Yerington

On Saturday, the Wolverines ended their home stand with a 71-50 victory over Yerington — West Wendover consistently getting the better of the exchanges.

The Wolverines jumped to a quick start with a 20-9 advantage in the first quarter, the Lions playing better in the second period but being edged out in a 16-15 frame.

At the break, West Wendover led by 12 with the score at 36-24.

From the locker room for the second time, the Wolverines outscored Yerington 18-12 in the third and 17-14 in the fourth for a 71-50 victory.

Jesus Gonzalez dropped a team-high 26 points on 9-for-14 shooting, grabbed a team-best 11 rebounds for a double-double and smacked six rejections — tying for the team highs with four assist and three steals.

Cuevas reached double digits with 11 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists.