SPRING CREEK – Following a 3-2 win on a walk-off double by senior Brock Gilligan in the series opener Friday, the Spring Creek baseball team could not replicate the success in Saturday’s doubleheader with Truckee.
The defending state champions bounced back and took the series two games to one – the Wolverines winning the twin bill by scores of 10-7 and a blowout finale of 19-6.
Game One of DH
After playing mistake-free baseball for much of the season, errors were an issue for the Spartans on Saturday.
Truckee junior Tyler Estabrook reached on a leadoff error in the top of the first, took second base on a passed ball and scored on a two-out line drive to center field by senior Spencer Edmondson.
Seniors Clay Campbell and Jay King drew walks for the Spartans in the bottom half of the first, but Truckee made an unassisted double play at second base and a groundout to first.
In the top of the second, junior Deacon Mehler tagged a one-out triple and a two-out walk to sophomore Timmy Reeve placed runners on the corners.
An error behind the plate gave Mehler a free run for a 2-0 lead, and a base knock by senior Marcus Bellon loaded the bases – Spring Creek avoiding a potentially-large inning for the Wolverines with a strikeout by King.
The Spartans used Truckee miscues to their benefit in the bottom of the second, beginning with a leadoff error at shortstop on a groundball by senior Hunter Buzzetti.
Senior James Testerman drew a one-out walk, and a two-out free pass to junior Kyle Owsley loaded the bases.
With a full count, Campbell drove in a run with a walk – Buzzetti trotting in for the Spartans’ first run – Gilligan watching four straight pitches out of the zone, Testerman scoring on the free pass and tying the game.
With the bases still crammed, Truckee got out of the inning with a strikeout by senior Shane Poe against the first batter he faced.
Truckee added a run in the top of the third, Edmondson leading off and wearing a pitch.
Senior Sawyer Thompson drew a one-out walk – Edmonson stealing second and third – Mehler driving in a run with a sacrifice fly.
With a runner on third and two away, King kept the score at 3-2 with a punchout.
Senior Max Shanks led off the bottom with an HBP, and Testerman placed runners on first and second with a two-out single to center – Poe shutting down the threat with a looking strikeout.
The Wolverines got loose in the top of the fourth.
Estabrook and Bellon tallied consecutive one-out base knocks, and an RBI single by senior Derek LaFerriere opened a 4-2 advantage.
Bellon scored after an error at first base, and the fourth-consecutive hit – coming off the bat of Edmondson to right field – drove in LaFerriere for a 6-2 lead.
King limited the damage with consecutive looking strikeouts to end the inning.
Poe struck out Spring Creek in order in the bottom of the fourth – each K looking – and Truckee took a 9-2 lead with a three-run, two-out effort in the top of the fifth.
Reeve reached base on a dropped third strike for what should have been the third out, the blunder costing the Spartans dearly.
Estabrook was hit by a pitch and Reeve stole at will – taking third – stealing home on a double swipe as Estabrook advanced to second for a 7-2 lead.
Estabrook and Bellon were driven in by a two-run single in the air to center, opening a seven-run cushion.
King led off the bottom of the fifth and wore an offering, and Buzzetti drew a one-out walk – King advancing to third on a passed ball and scoring on a sac fly by senior Brendyn Taylor.
Junior relief pitcher Ryan Thurston struck out the first-two batters in the top of the sixth and avoided a two-out base knock by Reeve with a groundout to the mound.
The Spartans made a game of things in the bottom half – loading the bases with three straight singles – Owsley, Campbell and Gilligan each going for base knocks.
King drew a walk with the bases juiced – driving in Owsley – and Shanks roped a line-drive, two-RBI single to right field that scored Campbell and Gilligan.
With the lead sliced to three, Spring Creek whittled even further – King scoring on a passed ball for a 9-7 tally.
An error on the mound gave Truckee a run back in the top of the seventh, Bellon leading off with a walk and scoring on the mistake for a 10-7 lead.
Spring Creek’s first-two hitters struck out in the bottom of the seventh inning, the game extended by a walk drawn by Owsley and a single to short by Campbell.
With runners on first and second, the game ended with a fly out to right field.
Truckee evened the series with a 10-7 victory.
LaFerriere finished 3-for-5 with a game-high three RBIs and scored a run, and Edmonson went 3-for-4 at the plate with a pair of runs driven in – scoring another.
Bellon hit 2-for-3 and scored a game-best three times.
Just five of Truckee’s 10 runs were driven in, and Mehler (1-for-4) notched the Wolverines’ only extra-base hit with a triple and scored a run – Reeve (1-for-3) tallying another score.
Poe picked up the win, allowing five runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks over 3-2/3 innings of middle relief.
Shanks led the Spartans with two RBIs and closed 1-for-4.
No Spartan batter strung together multiple hits, Campbell finishing 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored – Gilligan going 1-for-4 , driving in a run and scoring another.
Owsley finished 1-for-2 and scored a run, Testerman crossing once and hitting 1-for-3.
King led Spring Creek with two runs scored, Buzzetti adding another.
In 4-2/3 innings of work, King took the loss and gave up eight runs – only three earned – on five hits with eight strikeouts and three free passes.
TRUCKEE – 111 330 1 – (10)(11)3
SPRING CREEK – 020 014 0 – 758
Game Two
In the rubber match, the Wolverines built momentum throughout the contest and breezed to a 19-6 victory.
Spring Creek took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but the Wolverines answered with a three-run effort in the top of the second.
Each team tallied a run in the third, and Truckee swung the contest in their favor with a six-run outburst in the top of the fourth and five runs in the top of the fifth.
Spring Creek plated its final runs in the bottom half, but the Wolverines tacked on four runs in the top of the sixth – closing the game early with a scoreless home half.
The bats of the Wolverines were blistering the ball in the final game of the series, tallying 18 hits – including eight doubles.
Truckee ended their successful Saturday with a 19-6 win, improving to 13-2 in league play and regaining the No. 1 position in the 3A North standings.
Spring Creek fell to 12-3 in league play and into a three-way tie for second with Elko and Fallon.
Poe led the charge at the plate for Truckee, driving in four runs – scoring three of his own – finishing 3-for-5 with each of hits going for doubles.
Both of Edmondson’s two knocks (2-for-5) went for two bases – driving in three runs and scoring three more – senior Cole Gardner batting 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored.
LaFerriere hit 2-for-4 with a double, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Estabrook tied for the team high with three runs scored, drove in a pair and batted 1-for-3.
Streit finished 3-for-4, scored three runs and drove in another.
Bellon and Thompson closed with matching stat lines of 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Reeve earned the win in 4-1/3 innings, allowing five runs (two earned) on two hits with five strikeouts and four walks.
Estabrook picked up the save – going 1-2/3 innings and giving up one run on three hits with three Ks and no free passes.
Shanks led the Spartans with two RBIs and hit 1-for-2 with a double, also scoring a run.
Campbell went 2-for-3 at the plate and led Spring Creek with three runs scored, and Gilligan finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Junior Tanner Knudsen notched a hit in his only at-bat and drove in a run.
TRUCKEE – 031 654 – (19)(18)3
SPRING CREEK – 201 030 – 663
Up Next
Weather permitting, the Spartans will face a crucial test with a three-game series against Elko, first pitch set for 2 p.m. Friday, at Upper Kump Field.
Saturday will ultimately serve as a tiebreaker in the league standings, the doubleheader scheduled for 10 a.m. and noon.
