INCLINE VILLAGE – Following a 69-52 victory Friday over North Tahoe, the West Wendover boys basketball is no longer unbeaten in the Division 2A North.
The Wolverines lost Saturday’s contest 65-62 at Incline, West Wendover falling to 11-1 in league play and the Highlanders rising to 10-1.
Versus North Tahoe
The Lakers gave the Wolverines some trouble for much of the first half, West Wendover pulling away in the second half.
In the first quarter, West Wendover narrowly edged North Tahoe 15-14 and outscored the Lakers in 16-11 in the second period.
At the break, the Wolverines led by six at 31-25.
Even in the third, the Wolverines were unable to put away the Lakers with a frame-high 23 points – North Tahoe notching their frame best with 18 points.
Entering the fourth quarter, West Wendover led 54-43 – North Tahoe still within reach.
In the final quarter, the Wolverines finally closed the door – outscoring the Lakers 15-9 – West Wendover improving to 11-0 league play with a 69-52 victory.
Senior Tommy Kelly led the Wolverines with 21 points – splashing three 3s – and finished with four rebounds, three rebounds and three steals.
He was joined in double digits by junior Jesus Gonzalez and senior Armando Gonzalez-Haro.
Gonzalez dropped 14 points, closing with team highs of six rebounds and six steals, adding three assists and a block.
Gonzalez-Haro booked 12 points, tied for the team high with five assists and pulled down five rebounds.
Senior Luis Esparza approached double digits and closed with eight points, five boards and a team-best two blocks, senior Saul Enriquez finishing with five points and five rebounds and junior Genaro Marquez adding four points and four boards.
Senior Eric Correa only scored three points but impacted the game with his passing – tying for the team high with five assists – pulling down three rebounds and making two steals.
Senior Eric Montalvo dished three assists, made two steals and capped the offense with two points.
Versus Incline
The highly-anticipated matchup of No. 1 versus No. 2 did not disappoint.
In the first meeting, the Wolverines narrowly topped Incline 56-50 on Jan. 5, in West Wendover.
The home team took the second contest as well, the Highlanders avenging the close loss with a slight edge, hanging on for a 65-62 win Saturday, in Incline.
The action was nip-tuck throughout, indicated by a 13-12 edge for the Wolverines in the first quarter.
In the second, Incline bounced back and took the high side of a 20-18 tally.
At halftime, the Highlanders led by one at 32-31.
The third quarter essentially served as the difference in the contest – Incline outscoring West Wendover 12-8.
Entering the fourth, the Wolverines trailed by five at 44-39.
The scoring increased dramatically in the final-eight minutes, each team eclipsing 20 points.
West Wendover posted a frame-high 23 points in the fourth, but the Highlanders posted 21 to the board.
The Wolverines could not overcome the five-point hole, Incline refusing to go down – the Highlanders handing West Wendover its first and only loss in league play by a final score of 65-62.
West Wendover had no answers for freshman TT Valosek, who torched the Wolverines for 29 points and drilled five 3s.
Senior Ian Smith also reached the 20-point plateau, grabbed six rebounds and dished two assists for Incline.
Correa led the Wolverines with 18 points, striking twice for 3s, reeling in four boards and coming away with two steals.
Gonzalez-Haro notched 17 points – also knocked down five triples – and collected seven rebounds.
Gonzalez nearly went for a double-double and finished with 14 points, a team-high eight rebounds and team-best three takeaways.
Senior Johnny Redfern gave Incline its third double-digit scorer with 11 points and dished two assists.
Esparza finished with seven points, six rebounds and team-high two blocks for the Wolverines, Kelly closing with six points, five rebounds and two steals.
Incline’s offense was capped by three points from senior Liam Nolan-Bowers – who snagged a game-high 10 boards – and a deuce by sophomore Brad Rye, who made six rebounds, three assists, team-best two swats and a steal.
Up Next
The Wolverines (11-1 in league) will look to rebound against Coral Academy of Science – Reno (0-13 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in West Wendover.
