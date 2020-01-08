Wolverines fall twice in West Wendover — Bounce back with blowout win versus White Pine

The Wolverines had no answers for Incline sophomore TT Valosek, who went off for 33 points, eight rebounds, a team-high five assists and a steal.

Senior Tyler Knight buried three 3s and gave the Highlanders 19 points, six rebounds, an assist and a takeaway.

Senior Finn Gottlieb was the third player in double figures for Incline, finishing with 11 points, six boards, two dimes and a swipe.

INCLINE — 10 — 15 — 24 — 19 — 10 — 78 Total

WEST WENDOVER — 21 — 15 — 17 — 15 — 4 — 72 Total

Versus White Pine

The Wolverines picked up their first home league win of the season Tuesday, absolutely blasting White Pine by a final score of 93-44.

Despite scoring some points of their own in the early going, the Bobcats could not keep West Wendover’s offense at bay.

In the first quarter, the Wolverines nearly hung 30 points on the board and led 29-15.

More of the same in the second.

West Wendover dropped 20 points — White Pine scoring 14 points — opening a 49-29, 20-point lead at the break.