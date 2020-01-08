Wolverines fall twice in West Wendover — Bounce back with blowout win versus White Pine

WEST WENDOVER — Following a 2-0 start in league play, the West Wendover basketball team’s record falling to even in the Division 2A North — dropping consecutive home games — but the Wolverines bounced back with a blowout victory.
North Tahoe has been a bur in West Wendover’s side — eliminating the Wolverines from the 2019 regional tournament with a 62-61 overtime win in the 2A North semifinal — the Lakers once again handing the Wolverines a one-point loss of 50-49 on Friday.
On Saturday, West Wendover’s league record dropped to 2-2 with a 78-72 overtime loss to Incline — a game in which the Wolverines led big early.
However, the Wolverines stopped the bleeding Tuesday with a running-clock blowout of White Pine by a final score of 93-44.
Versus North Tahoe
The contest began as evenly as the rest of the game would play out but with the Wolverines edging ahead 12-11 in the first quarter.
West Wendover appeared to open some separation and gain momentum with an 18-8 run in the second quarter for a 30-19 lead at the break.
In the third, the Lakers took the high side of a frame for the first time by a close tally of 14-12.
Entering the fourth, West Wendover led 42-33.
However, North Tahoe dominated the action in crunch time — posting a double-digit advantage of 17-7 down the stretch.
The Lakers turned a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter into a one-point victory, 50-49.
Senior Jesus Gonzalez led the Wolverines with 19 points, seven rebounds, five steals and two blocks — shooting 5-for-8 from the floor.
However, the rest of the rest of the Wolverines combined to shoot 11-of-32.
Generally reliable from beyond the arc, West Wendover finished without a three and shot 0-for-12 from deep.
Junior Ragillio Navarro finished with six points, four steals, tied for the team high with two assists and rejected a shot.
Senior Diego Cuevas also scored six points, made three steals and grabbed three rebounds — senior Enrique Gonzalez giving the Wolverines their third player with six points, adding two takeaways.
Junior Ricardo Marquez notched five points, five boards, a pair of swats and a swipe.
The offense was capped by a pair of free throws from junior Ricky Benitez.
Junior Miguel Parra tied Jesus Gonzalez for the team high with five steals and matched Navarro for the team best with a pair of dimes.
Senior John Parmeter Zapata led the North Tahoe with a team-high 19 points and a game-best 11 boards, notching a double-double.
Senior Cameron McAndrews found the range on three 3s and scored in double figures with 13 points, senior Lucas Valois nearly double digits with nine points for the Lakers.
NORTH TAHOE — 11 — 8 — 14 — 17 — 50 Total
WEST WENDOVER — 12 — 18 — 12 — 7 — 49 Total
Versus Incline
After a poor finish to Friday’s game against North Tahoe, the Wolverines started Saturday’s ballgame on fire versus Incline.
West Wendover scored 21 points in the first quarter and led by 11, the second period playing out evenly with 15 points for each squad.
At halftime, the Wolverines led by double digits with the score at 36-25.
However, the defense did not hold up after the break.
The Highlanders racked up a frame-best 24 points in the third quarter — West Wendover still managing to post 17 in the frame — the Wolverines clinging to a 53-49 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Once again, the Wolverines did not put the game away when it was on the line.
Incline nearly reached 20 points for the second-consecutive quarter — scoring 19 in the fourth — West Wendover adding 15 points of its own.
When the clock hit zeros, more basketball.
You have free articles remaining.
With the score at 68-all, the slugfest went to overtime.
In the extra frame, the Highlanders dominated and closed the contest with a 10-4 run for a 78-72 victory.
Jesus Gonzalez dropped a team-high 25 points — splashing a pair of threes — and led the Wolverines with eight rebounds and a block, adding three steals.
He was joined in double digits by 11 points from Navarro, who made a team-high five assists, pulled down three boards and came away with a steal.
Parra posted an all-around performance with eight points, four rebounds, four assists and a team-high four takeaways.
Cuevas also booked eight points and four boards.
Junior Gavin Villareal notched six points, four rebounds, two assists and a takeaway — Enrique Gonzalez also finishing with six points.
Ricardo Marquez closed with four points and three rebounds, senior Genaro Marquez tallying two points and three boards.
Junior Edgar Barajas posted two points and a pair of rebounds.
The Wolverines had no answers for Incline sophomore TT Valosek, who went off for 33 points, eight rebounds, a team-high five assists and a steal.
Senior Tyler Knight buried three 3s and gave the Highlanders 19 points, six rebounds, an assist and a takeaway.
Senior Finn Gottlieb was the third player in double figures for Incline, finishing with 11 points, six boards, two dimes and a swipe.
INCLINE — 10 — 15 — 24 — 19 — 10 — 78 Total
WEST WENDOVER — 21 — 15 — 17 — 15 — 4 — 72 Total
Versus White Pine
The Wolverines picked up their first home league win of the season Tuesday, absolutely blasting White Pine by a final score of 93-44.
Despite scoring some points of their own in the early going, the Bobcats could not keep West Wendover’s offense at bay.
In the first quarter, the Wolverines nearly hung 30 points on the board and led 29-15.
More of the same in the second.
West Wendover dropped 20 points — White Pine scoring 14 points — opening a 49-29, 20-point lead at the break.
The Wolverines racked up their third-consecutive frame with 20 or more points from the locker room — the Bobcats finishing with 12 — West Wendover building a 74-41 lead as the game went to the fourth.
The clock rolled for most of the final period, the Wolverines blitzing the Bobcats with a 19-3 run down the stretch.
West Wendover overcame back-to-back home losses with a 93-44, 49-point thumping of White Pine.
Villareal was hot — shooting 10-for-15 from the floor and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc — leading the Wolverines with 23 points, adding five rebounds and a steal.
Gonzalez tallied a monster double-double with 22 points and a team-high 11 rebounds — never missing any of his three 3s and blistering a 9-for-10 clip from the field — tying for the team high with four assists and adding a pair of takeaways.
Navarro also scored in double digits with 12 points — sticking a pair of triples — and paced the defense with a six swipes, added two assists and grabbed two rebounds.
Parra nearly gave the Wolverines their fourth scorer in double digits, finishing with nine points — also railing two 3s — tying for the team high with four assists and collecting three boards.
Enrique Gonzalez finished with seven points, two rebounds and a steal — Cuevas following with six points, two rebounds and a swipe.
Benitez closed with five points, Barajas added four points (two assists, steal) and freshman Edward Baudillo’s three points came from one of the Wolverines’ 11 3s — shooting 11-for-19 as a unit from distance — Baudillo also making four steals and dishing an assist.
Junior Omar Rodriguez closed the scoring for the Wolverines with a pair of free throws and grabbed three boards.
WHITE PINE — 15 — 14 — 12 — 3 — 44 Total
WEST WENDOVER — 29 — 20 — 25 — 19 — 93 Total
Up Next
The Wolverines (8-4 overall, 3-2 in league) will host another 2A North ballgame when they face Battle Mountain (8-6 overall, 2-2 in league) at 7:30 p.m. MST on Friday, in West Wendover.