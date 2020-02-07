Wolverines follow pair of losses with W

The Lakers made it three in a row over the Wolverines — dating back to the 2019 regional semifinal — the Jan. 31 meeting providing another back-and-forth overtime slugfest.

West Wendover started well with a 17-12 run in the first quarter, but the tired turned in the second with a 14-9 advantage for North Tahoe.

At the half, the game was gridlocked at 26-all.

In the third, the Wolverines edged the Lakers by a slim tally of 16-15.

However, North Tahoe forced overtime with a 13-12 edge in the fourth — making the score 54-54.

In the extra frame, the Lakers were too much — scoring 10 points in the four-minute span — limiting West Wendover to five points for a 64-59 win in overtime.

West Wendover senior Jesus Gonzales was brilliant in defeat, scoring a game-high 33 points and shooting 12-for-23 from the floor and 5-of-9 from three.

He added six rebounds, two assists, a pair of steals and a block.

However, he did not receive much help.

Aside from Gonzalez, the rest of the Wolverines shot 10-for-42 from the field and 5-of-13 from the free-throw line.