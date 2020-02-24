Wolverines get revenge against Lakers

LOVELOCK — The North Tahoe boys basketball team has had West Wendover’s number.
Key word: had.
After falling three straight times to North Tahoe — including once as the No. 1 seed against the 5-seed by a score of 62-61 in overtime in 2019 2A North regional semifinal — West Wendover got its revenge Friday in the 2A North semi.
During the regular season, the Lakers beat the Wolverines in a pair of close contests by scores of 50-49 on Jan. 3, in West Wendover, and 64-59 in overtime on Jan. 31, in West Wendover.
With a trip to state on the line Friday, West Wendover would not be denied.
The Wolverines ended a three-game losing streak to the Lakers and punched their tickets to the state dance with a 53-42 victory.
West Wendover started the game on a positive note, outscoring North Tahoe 15-12 in the first quarter and 13-11 in the second — building a five-point, 28-23 halftime lead.
Both teams struggled to put the ball in the bucket in the third quarter, each scoring just six points in the frame.
Entering the fourth, the Wolverines were eight minutes from a berth to state — not relinquishing — and extended their cushion with a frame-best 19 points, limiting the Lakers to 13.
West Wendover overcame their recent nemesis and avenged a 2019 regional semifinal loss to the Lakers with a 53-42 victory in the same contest a year later.
Senior Jesus Gonzalez paced the Wolverines with a game-high 20 points and a team-best seven rebounds, adding two assists and two steals.
He was joined in double digits by 17 points from junior Miguel Parra, who hit West Wendover’s only three and finished with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting with game highs of four assists and four takeaways.
Junior Ragillio Navarro and senior Genaro Marquez scored five points apiece.
Marquez notched three steals, two rebounds, an assist and a stuff — Navarro posting two boards, a dime and a swipe.
Junior Gavin Villareal dropped four points, made three steals, collected two boards and dimed an assist.
West Wendover’s offense was capped by a deuce from senior Enrique Gonzalez, who snagged two rebounds.
Without scoring, junior Edgar Barajas chipped in two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
For the Lakers, senior John Parmeter Zapata scored a team-high 12 points and booked a team-best 13 boards for a double-double.
Defensively, he made an incredible six rejections and a steal.
Senior Cameron McAndrews closed with seven points, a team-high three assists, three rebounds and a swipe.
Senior Lucas Valois (two dimes, rebound, steal) and sophomore Juan Camacho-Morales (two boards) scored six points apiece, and juniors Patrick Gulini and Connor Johnston (five boards, steal) added four points each — Gulini finishing with four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.
North Tahoe’s scoring was rounded off with a three by junior Trevor Valois, who added a rebound and a dime.
WEST WENDOVER — 15 — 13 — 6 — 19 — 53 Total
NORTH TAHOE — 12 — 11 — 6 — 13 — 42 Total
Versus Incline
While the Wolverines avenged being swept in the regular-season series by North Tahoe, West Wendover was unable to take down juggernaut Incline in the 2A North regional final on Saturday.
The Highlanders beat the Wolverines 78-72 in overtime on Jan. 4, in West Wendover, and rolled to a 91-75 victory on Feb 1, at Incline Village.
In the 2A North title game, Incline was tested but hung on for a 68-60 win.
Potent offenses were on display in the first quarter, Incline scoring 21 points and the Wolverines dropping 15.
The Highlanders took control in the second quarter with a 17-7 run for 38-22 lead at the break.
However, West Wendover exploded for a frame-high 29 points in the third — Incline still posting 20 points of its own — the Wolverines cutting the deficit from 16 to seven.
Entering the fourth, Incline led 58-51 and outscored West Wendover 10-9 down the stretch for a 68-60 victory.
Jesus Gonzalez scored a team-high 12 points and made three rebounds for the Wolverines, joined in double figures by 11 points and two 3s from Parra — who finished with a team-high four steals, three boards and three assists.
Marquez flirted with a double-double on nine points and a team-best eight rebounds, and Navarro nailed a pair of triples and scored eight points — adding three rebounds and an assist.
Villareal dropped seven points, jerked down five rebounds and dished a team-high four assists.
Barajas closed with five points, freshman Eduardo Badillo (two rebounds, two steals) added four points and the scoring was capped by two points from Enrique Gonzalez (five rebounds).
*The Highlanders did not post stats from the ballgame.
WEST WENDOVER — 15 — 7 — 29 — 9 — 60 Total
INCLINE — 21 — 17 — 20 — 10 — 68 Total
Division 2A State Tourney
The North No. 2 Wolverines (19-8 overall, 14-5 versus league) will tip off the Division 2A state tournament against South No. 1 Lincoln County (19-8 overall, 12-2 in league) during the semifinal round at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, at Lawlor Events Center, in Reno.
North No. 1 Incline (24-3 overall, 18-0 versus league) will take on South No. 2 The Meadows School (19-7 overall, 12-2 in league) in the second semi at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, at Lawlor Events Center.