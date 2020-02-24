Wolverines get revenge against Lakers

In the 2A North title game, Incline was tested but hung on for a 68-60 win.

Potent offenses were on display in the first quarter, Incline scoring 21 points and the Wolverines dropping 15.

The Highlanders took control in the second quarter with a 17-7 run for 38-22 lead at the break.

However, West Wendover exploded for a frame-high 29 points in the third — Incline still posting 20 points of its own — the Wolverines cutting the deficit from 16 to seven.

Entering the fourth, Incline led 58-51 and outscored West Wendover 10-9 down the stretch for a 68-60 victory.

Jesus Gonzalez scored a team-high 12 points and made three rebounds for the Wolverines, joined in double figures by 11 points and two 3s from Parra — who finished with a team-high four steals, three boards and three assists.

Marquez flirted with a double-double on nine points and a team-best eight rebounds, and Navarro nailed a pair of triples and scored eight points — adding three rebounds and an assist.

Villareal dropped seven points, jerked down five rebounds and dished a team-high four assists.