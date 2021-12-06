Wolverines maul Spring Creek by 50

ELKO — In its third and final game of the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic, the Spring Creek boys basketball team fell to 0-3 on the year.

On Saturday, the Spartans were outmatched — trailing 49-12 at the half — Hunter handing them a 50-point loss by a final score of 68-18.

The Wolverines attacked the Spartans straight out of the gate, tearing off a 10-0 lead in the first minute and a half of the game.

Senior Darius Henderson found an easy bucket inside, then scored off a steal.

From another steal, junior Joseph Doporto got on the board — sophomore Ephraim Asiata finishing in transition from a sweet wrap-around pass by senior James Gardner.

Henderson used his size to drop a bank over a shorter defender, Spring Creek calling timeout down 10 with 6:30 on the clock.

The Spartans found the scoreboard on a shot from the left block by senior Kayden Boyle — set up with an assist by senior Jacob Marizza — but Asiata grabbed an offensive board for a follow-up deuce.

Senior Connor Wilkie hit a nice turnaround jumper on the right baseline for Spring Creek, but Asiata canned consecutive field goals for Hunter — using a Euro step for a finish in the lane and scoring after a steal by Henderson.

A Henderson jam down the right side opened an 18-4 lead, Doporto drove around his man for a layup on the left side and Henderson rocked the rim with another slam down the middle.

Spring Creek ended its drought with a strong dive down the middle by Marizza, Boyle then scoring on a jump hook.

Gardner made a steal and drove coast-to-coast for a finish in the middle, opening a 24-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Asiata buried a three from the left wing to start the second, and Henderson booked an And-1 on the break after a turnover then rose up for his third dunk of the half — coming from an inbound play.

A put-back on the weak side by junior Ethan Bundrock made the score 31-10, but the Wolverines tore off a 16-0 run.

Henderson began the streak with a deuce, Asiata found an easy bucket in the paint and Henderson once again created a takeaway for a mainline drive.

Doporto dropped a nice reverse under the left side and then splashed a three in front a defender with his hand down, man down.

Gardner picked up a loose ball and hit a bank hook, and sophomore Dominick Phannolath opened a 47-10 lead before Marizza scored inside for the Spartans among the trees with a series of up-fakes.

The last bucket of the half was dropped by Garnder off a nice spin move to his right hand.

At the break, the Wolverines led by 37 at 49-12.

With the clock running the entire second half, the action after halftime didn’t take long.

Bundrock hit a free throw for the Spartans to start the third, but senior Tavian Geaudry sank 3-of-4 free throws for the Wolverines.

Sophomore Griffin Gallagher blasted a three for Hunter, matched with a triple from the left wing by Marizza.

Junior David Lujan scored on a roll with a dish by Gallagher, and Boyle scored on the block for the Spartans from a post-entry feed from junior Maddox Moye.

Lujan worked free around another flex curl and finished from the opposite side against a foul and finished the old-fashioned three at the stripe.

Junior Nathan Parke and sophomore Lucas Heflin each sank a three for the Wolverines, and junior Devan Morris closed an 11-0 run with a nice runner from the elbow.

Hunter jumped on Spring Creek early and often and tore off a 50-point victory with the score at 68-18.

Henderson dropped a game-high 18 points in the first half, Asiata scored all 13 of his points before the break and Doporto neared double figures with nine first-half points.

Marizza led Spring Creek with seven points, Boyle followed with six points, Bundrock finished with three points and the offense was closed with a deuce by Wilkie.

Gardner scored all six of his points in the first half, and Lujan booked all five of his points after the break for the Wolverines.

Hunter’s office was rounded out by three points apiece by Gallagher, Phannolath, Parke, Heflin, two points each for Morris and Hamblin and a free throw by Geaudry.

SPRING CREEK — 8 — 4 — 6 — 0 — 18 Total

HUNTER — 24 — 25 — 11 — 8 — 68 Total

Up Next

The Spartans (0-3) will face their first 3A North competition when they play North Valleys at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

