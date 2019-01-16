WEST WENDOVER – After the first game of the second half of the league season, the West Wendover Wolverines still have a “0” next to their name in the loss column.
The Wolverines remain unbeaten in the Division 2A North following a blowout victory Tuesday against White Pine.
West Wendover improved to 9-0 in league play with a 74-36 win over the Bobcats (5-12 overall, 2-5 in league).
Following a slow start – narrowly edging White Pine 10-8 in the first quarter – the Wolverines turned up the heat.
West Wendover dropped 24 points in the second period, limiting the Bobcats to 14, the Wolverines opening a 34-22 lead at the break.
In the second half, West Wendover carried its second-quarter success into the third frame, burying a frame-high 27 points in the quarter.
White Pine’s offensive production fell to single digits at 8, the 12-point halftime deficit ballooning to 31.
The clock rolled in the fourth period, West Wendover tacking on 13 points – the Bobcats limited to 6 – the Wolverines cruising to a 74-36 win.
West Wendover finished with four players in double figures, senior Eric Correa leading the way with 16 points and senior Tommy Kelly following with 15 – making a video game-like 10 steals for a rare double-double that includes takeaways – grabbing five boards and tying for the team high with four assists.
Correa tied for the team high with four assists and made four steals.
Senior Armando Gonzalez-Haro knocked down two 3s and scored 10 points, junior Jesus Gonzalez also booking 10 points.
Gonzalez finished with six rebounds, tied for the roster high with four assists and two blocks and came away with a steal.
Junior Genaro Marquez dropped seven points and led the Wolverines with eight rebounds.
Junior Diego Cuevas finished with six points and four rebounds, senior Saul Enriquez adding four points, four rebounds and swatting two shots.
Seniors Kaden Peterson and Eric Montalvo closed the scoring with three points apiece.
Up Next
The Wolverines (15-3 overall) will look for a 10-0 record in the Division 2A North against the Longhorns (9-8 overall, 3-5 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Battle Mountain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.