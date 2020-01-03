Wolverines open league play with 2-0 mark

West Wendover outscored the Lions 18-15 in the first quarter, but Yerington came back with a big 19-11 advantage in the second and took a 34-29 lead into the locker room.

However, there was not going to be an upset.

From the reset, West Wendover took control and dominated the action — closing the game on a 36-9 run.

The offense came to life with 16 points in the third quarter and a frame-high 20 in the fourth, and the defense absolutely locked down the Lions — allowing just seven points in the third period and two in the fourth.

West Wendover improved to 2-0 in league play with a 65-43 win.

Jesus Gonzalez racked up game highs of 24 points and nine rebounds, finishing with two assists and a pair of steals.

Navarro followed with 14 points, four boards, a team-best three assists, two takeaways and a block.

Ricardo Marquez was the third double-digit scorer for the Wolverines, closing with 10 points and five rebounds.

Genaro Marquez added six points, seven rebounds, two dimes, a takeaway and a rejection in a stat-stuffing effort.