Wolverines open league play with 2-0 mark
Wolverines open league play with 2-0 mark

WEST WENDOVER — The West Wendover boys basketball team — a perennial player in the Division 2A North picture — was scheduled to enter its second weekend of league play, already tipping off with a 2-0 mark and a 7-2 record.

The Wolverines’ only losses of the season came against the same squad, falling twice to Sports Leadership & Management Academy on consecutive days during the West Wendover Knockout Skirmish.

SLAM Academy took the high side of a 63-61 overtime slugfest on Dec. 6 and downed West Wendover for the second time by a final score of 64-56 on Dec. 7.

The Wolverines opened league play of the 2A North with a pair of road victories, drilling Coral Academy of Science — Reno — by a tally of 67-19 on Dec. 20.

On Dec. 21, West Wendover marched to 2-0 in league play with a 65-43 win at Yerington.

Versus Coral Academy

The rout was on early versus the Falcons, West Wendover opening 40-16 lead at halftime on the heels of an 18-7 first quarter and a 22-9 advantage in the second.

The game turned to a running clock in the third, the Wolverines shutting out Coral Academy 17-0 in the third period.

Down the stretch, it was a 10-3 run for West Wendover — which won its league opener by 48 points.

Senior Jesus Gonzalez scored a game-high 17 points for the Wolverines — who had two players in double digits — also adding game bests with six rebounds and six steals.

Junior Miguel Parra was dead-on from distance, finishing with 15 points and burying three 3s — posting two steals and a rebound.

Senior Enrique Gonzalez booked eight points on 4-for-4 shooting, adding two rebounds and two steals.

West Wendover was balanced; gaining six points apiece from junior Ragillio Navarro (five steals, two rebounds), junior Ricardo Marquez (five rebounds, two assists and senior Diego Cuevas.

Junior Edgar Barajas finished with four points, a team-high four assists and a pair of takeaways.

Junior Gavin Villareal went for three points, two steals and a rebound — senior Genaro Marquez rounding out the offense with a deuce, four boards and three dimes.

WEST WENDOVER — 18 — 22 — 17 — 10 — 67 Total

CORAL ACADEMY — 7 — 9 — 0 — 3 — 19 Total

Versus Yerington

Against Yerington, the Wolverines won the ballgame by a lopsided margin but needed a strong second half to pull away after trailing at the break.

West Wendover outscored the Lions 18-15 in the first quarter, but Yerington came back with a big 19-11 advantage in the second and took a 34-29 lead into the locker room.

However, there was not going to be an upset.

From the reset, West Wendover took control and dominated the action — closing the game on a 36-9 run.

The offense came to life with 16 points in the third quarter and a frame-high 20 in the fourth, and the defense absolutely locked down the Lions — allowing just seven points in the third period and two in the fourth.

West Wendover improved to 2-0 in league play with a 65-43 win.

Jesus Gonzalez racked up game highs of 24 points and nine rebounds, finishing with two assists and a pair of steals.

Navarro followed with 14 points, four boards, a team-best three assists, two takeaways and a block.

Ricardo Marquez was the third double-digit scorer for the Wolverines, closing with 10 points and five rebounds.

Genaro Marquez added six points, seven rebounds, two dimes, a takeaway and a rejection in a stat-stuffing effort.

All of Parra’s six points came by way of two 3s, notching two assists, two boards and a steal.

Cuevas finished with three points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist — Villareal capping the offense with two points and two boards.

WEST WENDOVER — 18 — 11 — 16 — 20 — 65 Total

YERINGTON — 15 — 19 — 7 — 2 — 43 total

League Home Openers

The Wolverines were slated to play their second series of 2A North ballgames — their first league games at home — at 7:30 p.m. MST on Friday versus North Tahoe and 3:30 p.m. MST on Saturday against Incline.

No. 1 West Wendover was eliminated from the 2019 2A North regional tournament by the Lakers in the semifinal round, North Tahoe prevailing in a 62-61 overtime clash for a trip to the state tourney.

