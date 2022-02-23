Wolverines play top 2A team in state

RENO — When the West Wendover boys basketball team steps on the floor Friday, the Wolverines will play the No. 1 2A team in the state.

Following a 65-54 loss in the 2A North regional championship to Incline, West Wendover is the North No. 2 seed for the Division 2A Nevada Boys Basketball Championships — tipping off against South No. 1 The Meadows School in the first semifinal contest at 10:40 a.m. Friday, at Lawlor Events Center, in Reno.

The Mustangs are 22-4 on the season, the Wolverines entering the matchup with a 16-8 overall mark.

Overall, Meadows is the 20th-ranked team in the state — regardless of division.

The Mustangs have not recorded stats to MaxPreps.

As if they’re not formidable already, they will be — the Mustangs’ roster only containing two seniors.

As for makeup, Meadows possesses two freshmen, seven sophomores, four juniors and two seniors — nine of the 15 players on the team made up by 10th-graders or younger.

A third of the Mustangs — three of which do not have heights listed — stand at 6-foot-4 or taller, led by 6-foot-7 sophomore Williams Quinn.

For the Wolverines, two players score in double digits, paced by freshman Adryan Carlos, who averages 10.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 1.1 assists — splitting fourth in the state in takeaways and ranking 10th in both scoring and rebounding.

Junior point guard Eduardo Badillo averages 10.1 points, a team-high 4.5 assists, 2.9 swipes and 2.7 boards — second in the state in dimes and tying for fourth in steals.

Junior Pancho Haro nears double figures with 9.8 points and leads West Wendover with 6.2 boards — ninth in the state — adding 1.7 assists and picks.

The Wolverines gain 9.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.2 steals from freshman Osvaldo Carrillo.

Senior Isaac Gonzalez averages 4.8 points, 3.6 boards and a swipe — senior Hayden Hillstead adding 4.3 points, 1.2 rebounds and a takeaway.

Senior Ilia Reyes turns in 3.9 points and 2.1 rebounds, senior Keegan Neilson posts 3.6 points, three boards, 2.4 dimes and a steal and senior Epafonio Mendoza tallies 2.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest.

Junior Arron Dominguez chips in 2.4 points and 1.1 boards, and both senior Marcus Pinedo and junior Marcos Rodriguez have scored 1.7 points per ballgame.

Senior Daniel Tovar has averaged 1.6 points, and senior Brian Valasco has gone for 1.4 points and 1.4 boards.

Both sophomore William Martinez and junior Jayce Martinez have scored 1.3 points per outing — Peterson pulling down 1.8 boards, Martinez collecting 1.6 rebounds.

Game Time

The North No. 2 Wolverines will attempt to take down the top-ranked team in the state, South No. 1 The Meadows School, in the first semifinal of the Division 2A Nevada State Boys Basketball Championships at 10:40 a.m. Friday, at Lawlor Events Center, in Reno.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.