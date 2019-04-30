WENDOVER, UTAH – The West Wendover Wolverines crossed state lines and went crosstown for a top-three finish Saturday.
The Wolverines took third place at the Wendover (Utah) Invitational, posting 85 points.
Wells placed eighth in the team standings with seven points.
West Wendover did damage in the throwing events – led by a first-place toss from junior Cory Ratliff in the discus.
He launched the disc a personal-record distance of 127-feet-2-inches, topping a quartet of Wolverines in the top-eight.
Senior Gunnar Carter placed fourth at 110-feet-3-inches, junior Lisandro Cervantes rounding out the top-five at 98-feet for a personal record.
Sophomore teammate Alonzo Collazo also notched a PR of 76-feet-8-inches for eighth.
Wells freshman Morgan Johnson finished ninth at 74-feet-8-inches for a PR.
Sophomore Andres Cervantes gave the Wolverines another victory in the 400 meters with a time of 1:01.22.
Freshman Dylan Lininger set a personal record of 1:05.19 for eighth, junior Jonathan Mendoza also notching a PR of 1:05.78 and rounding out the top-10.
In the shot put, West Wendover throwers racked up more points – sophomore Jerrick Carter placing second with a PR toss of 32-feet.
Junior Tristan Morris finished fourth with a mark of 29-feet-6-inches, junior teammate Luis Chavez setting a PR at 27-feet-11-1/2-inches for sixth place.
Running in distance events, junior Zach Smith fared well – giving the Wolverines a runner-up effort in the 3200 meters with a two-mile time of 13:42.
In the 1600 meters, his one-mile race of 5:24.89 placed fourth.
Freshman Anthony Collazo finished fourth in the 100 meters with a time of 12.77 seconds, Wells senior Ian Spratling crossing sixth in 13.01.
Cervantes ranked fourth in the 300-meter hurdles, grinding out a time of 53.03 seconds.
In the 200 meters, Collazo rounded out the top-five with a time of 27.63 seconds – Cervantes following in sixth in 27.68.
Johnson took fifth in the 800 meters for the Leopards, posting a half-mile time of 2:58.36.
Anthony Collazo set a personal record for fifth in the long jump, spanning 16-feet-10-1/2-inches.
In a rarely-seen event for local athletes, Ratliff placed fifth in the javelin with a launch of 87-feet.
Gunnar Carter rounded out the top-10 with a throw of 72-feet-3-inches.
Girls
The Wells girls took sixth in the team standings with 42.5 points, West Wendover placing seventh but trailing widely with 19 points.
The Lady Leopards tallied a bunch of points in the high jump, placing four girls in the top-seven – led by a third-place finish from junior Aubree Talbert at 4-feet-6-inches.
Junior Vanessa Solis followed in fourth place – clearing the bar at 4-feet-4-inches – and Wells went back-to-back again in sixth and seventh at matching heights.
Haylee Sethman successfully cleared 4-feet-2-inches in fewer attempts than freshman Evelia Garcia, who set a personal record on her leap.
For the Lady Wolverines, nearly all of the scoring came from sophomore Jennifer Collazo – who strung together three third-place performances.
She finished third in the 100 meters (13.97 seconds), took third in the 200 meters (31.09) and set a personal record of 13-feet-3-1/4-inches for third in the long jump.
Solis crossed third for Wells in the 800 meters with a half-mile time of 2:55.5, Sethman finishing fourth with a PR of 2:57.28.
Garcia took fifth in the 100-meter hurdles in 20.54 seconds, Talbert placing seventh in 21.04.
In the 1600 meters, Solis set a personal record of 6:42.57 for fifth place – West Wendover freshman Martha Pantalakis scoring the final point for the team with a time of 7:19.68.
Wells senior Sandra Casas placed fifth in the discus – sailing a distance of 78-feet-9-inches – ranking eighth in the shot put at 24-feet-3-inches.
Sophomore Lisette Rivera Casas rounded out the top-10 in the discus with a 60-foot-1-inch throw.
Junior Jenny Aguilar crossed eighth in the 100 meters in 14.68 seconds, finishing ninth in the 200 meters with a PR of 32.74 seconds – Sethman capping the top-10 in 33.11.
Garcia spanned 12-feet-10-1/2-inchs for ninth place in the long jump.
Up Next
Wells will compete at 7 a.m. Friday during the BYU Invitational, in Provo, Utah.
West Wendover will take part in the Grant Bushman Invitational at 9 a.m. Saturday, at Moapa Valley High School, in Overton.
