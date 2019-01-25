BATTLE MOUNTAIN – The West Wendover Wolverines needed to scratch and claw on Jan. 19 in Battle Mountain for all-32 minutes – and then some – the Wolverines needing another four minutes to finally put away the Longhorns.
West Wendover improved to 10-0 in league play of the Division 2A North, needing a hard-fought victory of 63-58 in overtime, Battle Mountain falling to 3-7 in league but nearly earning a huge win.
The game appeared it would play out as the first half did, No. 1 West Wendover opening an 18-10 lead in the first quarter.
However, the Longhorns turned the tables in the second quarter – outscoring the Wolverines 17-11.
At halftime, West Wendover’s lead dwindled to a deuce at 29-27.
With upset central on full-alert, the possibility became increasingly probable.
Battle Mountain came out of the locker room and scored its frame high of 18 points in the third, West Wendover tallying 15 but falling behind by one.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Longhorns led 45-44.
In what is generally the final-eight minutes, the Wolverines did what they needed to do to extend the game, West Wendover narrowly edging Battle Mountain 11-10 in the fourth.
When the clock hit zeros, the score was deadlocked at 55-all.
The better team finally took control in overtime, West Wendover closing the show with an 8-3 run.
The Wolverines survived by the skin of their teeth with a 63-58 victory in OT.
As indicated by the final score, each team scored the ball with similarity – three players reaching double figures for both squads.
West Wendover senior Eric Correa led all scorers with 18 points and shot the lights out, finishing 9-for-13 from the floor.
Along with being the game’s high scorer, he also distributed – tying for the game high with six assists – making three rebounds and three steals.
Senior Armando Gonzalez-Haro dropped 16 points for the Wolverines on 7-for-11 shooting, splashing two 3s.
He pulled down a game-high eight rebounds and added three steals and two assists.
In defeat, Battle Mountain junior DJ Martinez scored a team-high 16 points for the Longhorns – sticking three 3s and making 5-for-6 at the free-throw line.
He tied for the team high with four assists, finishing with three boards, two takeaways and a swat.
Battle Mountain senior Marcus Jury finished with 12 points, two steals and a block.
Junior teammate Roy Chavira reached double figures and closed with 11 points, a team-best four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a rejection.
West Wendover’s third double-digit scorer was junior Jesus Gonzalez, who finished with 10 points.
He also grabbed six rebounds and made an assist, a steal and the Wolverines’ only block.
Junior Tommy Kelly nearly scored in double figures and finished with nine points, a game-high five steals, tied Correa for the team high with six assists and added two rebounds – filling up the stat sheet.
Battle Mountain senior Danny Diaz scored six of his nine points on two 3s and led the Longhorns with four steals, adding three boards and two assists.
Senior teammate Alex Valles scored all six of his points from beyond the arc with a pair of triples and tied Martinez for the team high with four assists.
West Wendover junior Diego Cuevas and Battle Mountain sophomore Aldo Castellanos each finished with four points and three rebounds.
Junior Genaro Marquez scored three points and grabbed five boards for the Wolverines, West Wendover’s scoring capped by a deuce from senior Saul Enriquez.
Up Next
The Wolverines were scheduled to play another road game against the Lakers (5-4 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in North Tahoe.
West Wendover will face a major test to remain unbeaten in the 2A North – provided the Wolverines won Friday night – taking on the Highlanders (8-1 in league) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Incline.
Girls
The West Wendover girls have struggled to a 2-8 record in league play, their lone wins in the 2A North coming on Dec. 20, 2018, by a final score of 48-8 over Coral Academy of Science (0-10 in league), in Reno, and a Jan. 4 home victory against North Tahoe (1-7 in league) in a 43-26 contest.
The Lady Wolverines were slated to face the Lady Lakers – one of the two teams they have beaten in league – at 6 p.m. Friday, in North Tahoe.
West Wendover will close the trip against the Lady Highlanders (8-1 in league) at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Incline.
