WEST WENDOVER — Following a season in which a tiebreaking game kept West Wendover’s football team out of the playoffs, head coach Jerome Reamer and the Wolverines are “gearing up” for their upcoming season without some crucial pieces and a big freshmen class.
“We have a good group of seniors, but we have a large group of freshmen,” Reamer said. “A lot of them have never played the game, so hopefully we can keep them around the next few years.”
In 2018, the Wolverines 4-5 overall and finished with an even record of 4-4 in the Division 2A North — finishing fifth in the league — the top-four teams qualifying for the postseason.
The swinging game turned out to be a 56-28 home loss on Oct. 19, 2018, to North Tahoe — the Lakers advancing to the playoffs, the Wolverines staying home.
“That was the one that kept us out,” Reamer said.
Offense
With several question marks revolving around who is going to take the snaps and tote the ball, West Wendover will also need to revamp the overall scheme of its offense.
“Tyler Peterson — our athletic director — got a job in Wells, so we lost him. We changed our mentality a bit,” Reamer said. “I turned him loose and he ran our offense, and I focused on the defense. When a defensive guy starts coming up with the offensive plays, it gets a little interesting.”
Reamer said the Wolverines will go to more of a base set than the spread offense they have run in recent years, his backfield looking like a committee effort in the early portion of the season — “working with the personnel we have.”
Returning
“We have some guys coming back that can help us in the backfield, but I don’t know who is going to play quarterback yet,” Reamer said. “We have a few options there, but it’s all going to come down to who really wants to take on the responsibility.”
Reamer said he expects a large share of the ball handling to be delegated to now-senior Thayne Morley.
As a junior, Morley rushed 32 times for 232 yards and a touchdown.
He also snagged a touchdown pass, catching seven balls for 97 yards on the year.
One of the players Reamer mentioned who may emerge behind center will junior Andres Cervantes.
As a sophomore, Cervantes caught one pass for five yards.
“If he doesn’t play quarterback, Andres will go to wide receiver,” Reamer said.
Reamer also expects a bigger offensive role for senior Jesus Gonzalez, who played primarily on defense as a junior, finishing the year with 11 tackles.
While the offense will be changed, Reamer expects the Wolverines to be good up front.
“I think our line is a strength on both sides of the ball. Lisandro Cervantes (senior) and Daven and Jerrick Williams (seniors) will help us a lot. They’ve been with me since they were freshman. We have been grooming another kid at a tackle spot.”
Last season, Lisandro Cervantes finished the season with 25 tackles — forcing and recovering a fumble — Jerrick Williams notching 20 tackles and Daven Williams adding 13 stops.
“Our defense has been solid, and I don’t expect that to change,” Reamer said.
At linebacker, Morley closed the season with 20 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.
In the back end of the defense, Andres Cervantes will play one of the cornerback positions — booking 37 tackles as a sophomore — Reamer noting senior Eric Greening has also been “doing well in coverage.”
Key Losses
The Wolverines graduated 1st-Team All-League quarterback Eric Montalvo, who threw for 1,350 yards with 14 touchdowns against only four interceptions.
He also rushed 44 times for 235 yards and caught 10 passes for 112 yards.
Defensively, he tallied 32 tackles and tied for the team high with two interceptions.
Montalvo’s main target was graduated Eric Correa, who led the Wolverines with 40 catches, 873 receiving yards and 10 touchdown grabs.
Departed Luis Esparza topped the roster with 13 TDs — all coming on the ground — rushing for 483 yards on 61 totes and catching 27 balls for 511 yards.
On defense, he led the Wolverines with 67 tackles — forcing and recovering a fumble.
Esparza was also West Wendover’s biggest threat on special teams, returning 12 kicks for 305 yards.
Although he caught 12 passes for 96 yards with a touchdown, Reamer said graduated Jose Trujillo’s void will be felt most on defense.
Along with 52 tackles, Trujillo was the Wolverines’ takeaway machine — jumping on four fumbles, forcing another and tying for the team lead with two picks.
Schedule
The Wolverines will open the season at home — going right into a league contest against the test of all tests — hosting three-time defending state champion Pershing County at 7 p.m. MST on Aug. 30, in West Wendover.
“We have an idea of what they do and know what we need to do. We’re familiar with them, they’re familiar with us. It seems like we play them more than anyone,” Reamer said. “We’re gearing up and understand what we need to do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.