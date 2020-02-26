Wolverines roar into 2A state title game

Kelley dropped an And-1 from the heart of the lane, Thornock added a free throw, Zile hit two shots from the stripe and senior Dylan Robinson scored on the left side after a bad shot by the Wolverines led to an outlet pass and a runout — capping a 7-0 run.

However, Gonzalez put the ball on the deck and earned a friendly roll for a hoop plus the harm — his free throw regaining a double-digit lead for the Wolverines.

Entering the fourth quarter, West Wendover led 49-39 and was eight minutes from a spot in the 2A state final.

Senior Genaro Marquez scored in the middle of the paint, but Zile earned a friendly bounce on a straightaway three and followed with a deuce.

Villareal spun free with a ball fake and rolled home a floater in the lane for West Wendover, but Zile continued his remarkable minute and a half with a three from the top of the arc — making the score 53-47.

With 6:11 on the clock, the Wolverines turned the ball over and Zile scored off a curl.

Gonzalez regained a six-point lead with a drive down Main Street and a kiss off the glass, but the Wolverines committed another giveaway with 4:40 on the clock and fouled in the backcourt — leading to a pair of free throws for Robinson.