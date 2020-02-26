Wolverines roar into 2A state title game

RENO — As Wednesday’s Division 2A boys basketball state semifinal progressed, West Wendover played with heart, active hands, busy feet and a refusal to lose.
The Wolverines — the North No. 2 seed — took out South No. 1 Lincoln County by double digits, West Wendover punching its ticket to the 2A state final with a 68-58 victory.
The Lynx took the lead with a knifing drive by junior Kobe Kelley, going up 4-0 on an inbound bucket from junior Cody Zile.
West Wendover tied the ballgame with consecutive buckets by senior Diego Cuevas on a spin in the middle and a layup on the break for junior Rogelio Navarro from an outlet pass by senior Jesus Gonzalez.
Lincoln County scored the next five on a pair of free throws by Kelley and an And-1 plus the free throw for Zile.
Cuevas scored for the Wolverines on a pretty pump and pivot, and the lead was sliced to one with a steal and finish by Gonzalez.
The Lynx went up three with a put-back by Kelley, the lead increasing to five with a deuce by junior post Talon Phillips.
Navarro scored on the baseline with a reverse, and junior Miguel Parra went to the rim after a steal.
Kelley made a nasty ball fake and went to the right block for a bucket, but West Wendover notched the final points of the first quarter with a layup by junior Edgar Barajas on a handoff from Cuevas.
Entering the second, the Wolverines trailed by one at 17-16.
Cuevas gave the Wolverines their first lead with the first bucket of the second period, but Lincoln County went back up one with a baseline jumper — the Wolverines taking a 20-19 lead on a midrange pull-up by junior Gavin Villareal.
The Lynx grabbed a three-point cushion with four straight, Phillips posting a put-back and Kelley scoring on the left side with a drive down the lane.
Barajas found a friendly bounce on a jumper from the high post, but Zile scored with a follow on the offensive glass over a smaller defender.
Barajas kept his flow, sticking a shot from the right wing.
The Wolverines regained the lead with a swooping finish with his left hand by freshman Eduardo Badillo, but the Lynx responded with a bucket for a one-point cushion of their own.
However, West Wendover closed the half on a 6-0 streak.
Cuevas dropped a shot on the right block with some shake moves, Villareal banked home a runner from the left side and Gonzalez scored at the buzzer from a backdoor cut and a nice dime from Cuevas.
At the half, the Wolverines were up five at 32-27.
Parra opened the third quarter with a runner plus the foul for a 34-27 cushion, dropping another And-1 from a give-and-go with Cuevas.
Defensively, the Wolverines were pests — using active hands and active feet — forcing numerous turnovers and rebounding the basketball with more regularity.
West Wendover went up 11 with Parra’s third field goal of the frame — dropping a double-clutch shot around a defender — scoring in transition from a look-ahead by Navarro from a steal.
Lincoln County’s four-minute drought was broken with a Euro-step drive and finish from senior Mason Thornock.
After a steal, Kelley made a rank flip with his left hand through traffic for the Lynx.
On the other side, Cuevas booked three-consecutive points — hitting a free throw and making a filthy fake and finish with his left hand in the middle.
You have free articles remaining.
Zile went 1-for-2 at the line for the Lynx, but Gonzalez put Lincoln County against the wall with a three from the left wing on a swing pass by Villareal for a 46-32 lead.
Kelley dropped an And-1 from the heart of the lane, Thornock added a free throw, Zile hit two shots from the stripe and senior Dylan Robinson scored on the left side after a bad shot by the Wolverines led to an outlet pass and a runout — capping a 7-0 run.
However, Gonzalez put the ball on the deck and earned a friendly roll for a hoop plus the harm — his free throw regaining a double-digit lead for the Wolverines.
Entering the fourth quarter, West Wendover led 49-39 and was eight minutes from a spot in the 2A state final.
Senior Genaro Marquez scored in the middle of the paint, but Zile earned a friendly bounce on a straightaway three and followed with a deuce.
Villareal spun free with a ball fake and rolled home a floater in the lane for West Wendover, but Zile continued his remarkable minute and a half with a three from the top of the arc — making the score 53-47.
With 6:11 on the clock, the Wolverines turned the ball over and Zile scored off a curl.
Gonzalez regained a six-point lead with a drive down Main Street and a kiss off the glass, but the Wolverines committed another giveaway with 4:40 on the clock and fouled in the backcourt — leading to a pair of free throws for Robinson.
The teams traded turnovers with 3:15 remaining, and Villareal was fouled on a drive across the lane and hit both freebies.
With 2:25 on the clock, the lead went to eight as Gonzalez beat his defender off the dribble and made a wicked left-handed layup.
Kelley connected twice from the stripe for the Lynx, but senior Enrique Gonzalez booked a pair at the line for the Wolverines with 1:59 remaining and up eight at 61-53.
Zile made a steal and scored on the baseline with 1:15 remaining, Navarro hitting the front end of a one-and-one for the Wolverines with 1:11 on the clock.
With 46.6 ticks remaining, Villareal drained a pair of freebies — Jesus Gonzalez netting two more.
Kelley scored on the left side for the Lynx, but the Wolverines capped the contest with two free throws by Navarro.
West Wendover stamped its name into the 2A state championship game with a 68-58 victory.
In defeat, Zile was brilliant and scored a game-high 23 points – dropping 13 points and two 3s in the fourth — joined in double digits by 16 points from Kelley.
For West Wendover, Jesus Gonzalez booked a team-high 16 points — notching 12 in the second half — leading a trio of Wolverines in double digits.
Cuevas scored 11 points, and Villareal added 10 points — Navarro nearing double figures with nine points and Parra scoring six of his eight points in the third quarter.
Barajas dropped all six of his points before the break, Marquez tallied his four points in the second half and the scoring for the Wolverines was rounded out by a deuce each from Enrique Gonzalez and Badillo.
Behind Zile and Kelley, Thornock closed with nine points, Phillips scored all six of his points in the first half and Robinson scored his four points after the break.
WEST WENDOVER — 16 — 16 — 17 — 19 — 68 Total
LINCOLN COUNTY — 17 – 10 — 12 — 19 — 58 Total
Division 2A State Final
The Wolverines (20-8 overall) will face North No. 1 Incline in the Division 2A Nevada State Boys Basketball Championship at 1 p.m. Thursday, at Lawlor Events Center, in Reno.
The Highlanders have won all three meetings this season, most recently claiming the regional title with a 68-60 victory over West Wendover on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Pershing County High School, in Lovelock.