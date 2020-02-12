You are the owner of this article.
Wolverines send 3 to state tournament
Wolverines send 3 to state tournament

LAUGHLIN — Despite being in Elko County, West Wendover High School competes in the South for wrestling.

North and South will meet Friday and Saturday for the Division 1A-2A Nevada State Wrestling Championships, at Virgin Valley High School, in Mesquite.

The Wolverines will send three grapplers to the big dance, punching their tickets during the 2A South regional tournament at Laughlin High School.

West Wendover ranked 10th as a team with 53 points, but the Wolverines sent one wrestler to the top of the podium.

Junior Andres Cervantes won the 132-pound division, posting a 3-0 record with two wins by fall and another by major decision.

He pinned Tonopah’s Damian Paice in just 51 seconds during the quarterfinal round and followed with his second pinfall victory over Lincoln County’s Alex Liscio at the 3:04 mark of the semifinal.

In the championship, Cervantes cruised to major-decision victory over Lincoln County’s Otto Pearson in a 12-0 shutout.

With a title, the Wolverines also gained a runner-up finish.

Wrestling in the 113-pound class, freshman Lusio Gonzales tallied a 1-1 record with a win by pinfall.

Gonzales opened the tournament with a win by fall against Lake Mead’s Chase Wallin at the 1:15 mark of the semifinal round, but Spring Mountain’s Andy Garcia pinned Gonzales in short order during the final.

West Wendover’s third state qualifier came in the form of another underclassman, sophomore Andre Haro finishing third in the 106-pound division.

Like Gonzales, he too finished with a 1-1 record and a win by fall but the order of the win and his lone loss were different.

Haro was pinned late in the semifinal round (5:15) by Lake Mead’s Bo Bryan, but Haro bounced back with a fall victory in 1:33 versus White Pine’s Jace Rick for the consolation championship.

State Tournament

The Division 1A-2A Nevada State Wrestling Championships will get underway at 4 p.m. Friday, at Virgin Valley High School, in Mesquite.

Day two action will start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

