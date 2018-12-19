WEST WENDOVER – After a berth in the Division 2A state tournament in 2017, the West Wendover boys basketball team came up a game short last season.
To start the 2018-2019 campaign, the Wolverines are track for another bid to represent the 2A North in the big dance.
West Wendover has ripped off an 8-3 start, opening league play with a 2-0 record.
The Wolverines opened league play on Dec. 11, soundly whipping the Bobcats of White Pine, in Ely, by a score of 81-30.
On Friday, West Wendover avenged the loss to the team that eliminated the Wolverines from the 2018 regional tournament.
Entering as the No. 2 seed, the Wolverines fell to No. 3 Battle Mountain by a final score of 56-49 on Feb. 16 in the 2A North semifinal.
Things were much different Friday, as the Wolverines used their home-court advantage and rolled to a 74-48 win over the Longhorns.
Versus White Pine
The Wolverines went to work early, scoring 26 points in the opening frame and limiting White Pine to 10.
West Wendover built a 19-11 advantage in the second period and opened a 45-21 lead at the break.
The offense continued to roll in the second half, the Wolverines tacking on another 22 points in the third period – shutting the Bobcats down to six points.
The game turned into a running clock in the third, West Wendover building a 40-point lead of 67-27.
In the fourth, the Wolverines held the Bobcats to a game-low three points and poured in 14 of their own.
At the final whistle, West Wendover blasted White Pine by a margin of 51 points, opening league play of the 2A North with an 81-30 victory.
Senior Eric Correa led the way for the Wolverines, scoring a game-high 20 points and sinking two 3s – pacing a West Wendover offense that placed four players in double figures.
Correa also dished a game-high six assists.
Senior Tommy Kelly flirted with a double-double, finishing a rebound shy with 14 points and nine boards, tying senior teammate Armando Gonzalez-Haro for the game best with six steals apiece.
Senior Luis Esparza scored 12 points for the Wolverines, and junior Diego Cuevas served as the fourth scorer in double digits for West Wendover with 10 points.
Juniors Oscar Lopez and Jesus Gonzalez each finished with seven points, Gonzalez swatting three shots.
Gonzalez-Haro finished with five points, adding four rebounds and four assists to his six steals.
The Wolverines shot a remarkable percentage of 65 percent from the floor, connecting on 31-for-41 from two (76 percent) and 5-for-14 from three (36 percent).
White Pine was led by eight points from junior Devin Starkey.
Junior Kincade Waggener finished with seven points and a team-high four rebounds, junior Jayden Brewer dropped six points and junior Phoenix Ball added five points and dished a team-best four assists for the Bobcats.
Versus Battle Mountain
The rematch of the 2018 regional semifinal began as a nip-tuck contest Friday, West Wendover quickly turning the tides in their favor.
Following a 16-14 edge in the first quarter, West Wendover turned on its “A” game.
The Wolverines doubled up the Longhorns 20-10 in the second period and opened a 36-24 lead at the break.
West Wendover continued the momentum in the second half, outscoring Battle Mountain 16-11 in the third.
The Wolverines closed the show in the fourth with a frame-best 22 points, the defense limiting the Longhorns to 11.
West Wendover improved to 2-0 in league play with a 74-48 win over Battle Mountain, dropping the Longhorns to 7-4 overall and 1-1 in the 2A North.
Correa poured in a game-high 19 points for the Wolverines and drilled three 3s.
Kelly posted an all-around performance for West Wendover – finishing with 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting, a game-high seven steals, a game-best six assists and four rebounds.
Gonzalez scored 15 points and shot 6-for-9 from the floor, coming away with six steals.
Junior Genaro Marquez was a perfect 4-for-4 from the floor and scored nine points, leading the Wolverines with seven rebounds.
Gonzalez-Haro posted six points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Esparza closed with five points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and blocked a shot.
West Wendover continued its torrid shooting – sinking 29-of-51 for 57 percent from the floor – hitting 24-for-34 from two for a 71-percent clip, going 5-for-17 from three (29 percent).
Junior Roy Chavira led the Longhorns with 13 points and tied for the tem high with seven rebound, making three steals.
Senior Danny Diaz scored nine of his 12 points on three triples, tying for the team best with three assists and grabbing three boards.
Junior DJ Martinez scored in double digits with 10 points and hit two 3s, leading Battle Mountain with four steals and tying for team bests with seven rebounds and three assists.
Sophomore Aldo Castellanos closed with six points and five rebounds, and senior Marcus Jury added four points and tied for the team high with seven boards for Battle Mountain.
Up Next
The Wolverines will play their next league contest on the road, looking for a 3-0 start in the 2A North against Coral Academy of Science at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Reno.
