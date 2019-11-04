{{featured_button_text}}
BOULDER CITY — Both the West Wendover boys and girls will be represented at the Division 1A-2A Nevada State Cross Country Championships.

During the 1A-2A South regional meet Saturday, at Veterans’ Memorial Park, in Boulder City, the Wolverines booked their trip to state as a unit — sophomore Martha Pantelakis earning her qualification to the state meet individually.

Boys

West Wendover, in a field of six teams, bested all but one — the Wolverines finishing second with a total of 61 points — Lake Mead Christian Academy blowing everyone away with 38 points for the regional title.

Individually, junior Omar Rodriguez and senior Zach Smith paced the Wolverines — Rodriguez finishing fourth overall with a time of 19:38 and Smith crossing immediately after in fifth with a time of 19:39.8.

West Wendover freshman Aaron Rodriguez crossed 22nd in 21:45.7.

The Wolverines went back-to-back in 32nd and 33rd, senior Johnny Mendoza nosing ahead of junior teammate Christian Rodriguez — a mere tenth of a second separating their respective times of 23:55.2 and 23:55.3.

The roster was rounded out by a 43rd-place finish from sophomore Brian Velasco against a field of 49 runners, Velasco closing his run in 27:11.7.

Girls

In the girls division, just three teams field qualifying scores — West Wendover placing just one athlete in the race of 23 girls.

Pantelakis easily notched an individual qualification to state — taking the top-seven runners from non-qualifying teams — finishing ninth overall in 25:52.3, serving as the second-best time among individual qualifiers.

Up Next

Pantelakis will put her talents to the test first, competing in the 1A-2A state girls race at 10:35 a.m. Saturday, at Rancho San Rafael Park, in Reno.

The Wolverines will compete in the 1A-2A state boys division at 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

