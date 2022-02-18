Wolverines thump Mustangs, girls whipped by Lovelock

WINNEMUCCA — Each playing the same school in the Division 2A North regional basketball tournament, the West Wendover boys and girls experienced opposite results Thursday.

The No. 3 Wolverines easily thumped No. 6 Lovelock — enforcing the running clock — by a final score of 67-30.

But, the Lady Wolverines — entering the quarterfinal as the No. 5 seed — were dismantled by No. 4 Lovelock by 31 points and were eliminated with a 58-27 loss.

Boys

The Wolverines owned the action against the Mustangs throughout — opening with a 16-6 advantage in the first quarter — but West Wendover really determined the outcome with a 26-10 explosion in the second period.

At the half, the Wolverines were up 26 with the score at 42-16.

The clock ran in the third quarter, the margin swelling to 36 with a 16-10 run by the Wolverines — opening a 58-26 lead as the game went to the fourth.

Down the stretch, West Wendover outscored the Mustangs 9-4 and breezed to a 67-30 victory — earning spot in the 2A North semifinal.

Freshman Adryan Carlos paced the Wolverines with 14 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, nearly notching a triple-double with a remarkable eight steals — also blocking three shots and adding an assist.

Senior Hayden Hillstead also scored in double digits, notching each of his 12 points by way of four 3s and grabbing a rebound.

Freshman Osvaldo Carrillo neared double figures with eight points, four boards, two assists and a takeaway.

Junior Eduardo Badillo closed with five points, dished a team-high seven assists, collected five rebounds and recorded five steals in an all-around effort.

Senior Isaac Gonzalez and juniors Pancho Haro and Jayce Peterson chipped in four points apiece; Haro going for six boards, two swipes and a swat — Gonzalez closing with four rebounds and a pair of picks, Peterson turning in two boards and a dime.

The Wolverines gained three points each from seniors Keegan Neilson and Daniel Tovar and sophomore William Martinez.

Neilson was solid on the backboards with seven rebounds and set up four scores for his teammates, and Tovar and Martinez finished with one board each.

In total, an astonishing 13 players scored for West Wendover — the offense rounded out by two points apiece from seniors Marcus Pinedo, Ilia Reyes and Epafanio Mendoza.

Reyes added a rebound and a steal, and Mendoza tallied an assist and a takeaway.

Without scoring, senior Bryan Valasco grabbed a rebound and made a steal — junior Marcos Rodriguez collecting a board and dishing an assist.

LOVELOCK — 6 — 10 — 10 — 4 — 30 Total

WEST WENDOVER — 16 — 26 — 16 — 9 — 67 Total

Regional Semifinal

The No. 3 Wolverines were scheduled to play No. 2 Yerington in the regional semifinal — the victor advancing to state and the regional championship — at 2:45 p.m. Friday, at Lowry High School, in Winnemucca.

During the regular season, the Lions beat the Wolverines 57-50 on Jan. 21, in West Wendover, and blew open a 54-24 home win on Feb. 5, in Yerington.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.