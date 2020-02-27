Wolverines: What a finish

RENO — After losing both matchups during the regular season and once again in the Division 2A North regional championship, the West Wendover boys basketball team was down at the half Thursday.
In the Division 2A state title game, the Wolverines emerged from the locker room for the second time and looked like a different bunch — pulling away from the No. 1 Highlanders for a 61-54 victory and the state crown — making the fourth time the charm.
Incline sophomore Brody Thralls notched the first bucket of the ballgame, followed with a deuce at the rim by West Wendover senior Jesus Gonzalez on a dish from senior Diego Cuevas.
Senior Finn Gottlieb scored at the tin on an outlet pass for the Highlanders, but West Wendover junior Miguel Parra penetrated the lane for a layup on the other side.
Incline went up three with a triple by Gottlieb, the Wolverines gaining a free throw by Gonzalez.
For the Highlanders, junior Brad Rye blew around his defender for an easy deuce.
Cuevas spun free on the right block and banked home a shot for the Wolverines, and senior Genaro Marquez tied the game with sheer will — his third attempt at the hoop going for a score.
The Highlanders scored three in a row, sophomore TT Valosek hitting a free throw and and burying a pull-up jumper from the high post.
Junior Rogelio Navarro cut the deficit to one with a pair of makes at the stripe, and the Wolverines took their first lead with 1:20 on the clock when senior Enrique Gonzalez earned a friendly roll from an offensive board.
The Wolverines led 13-12 going into the second quarter.
Parra drilled a three from the right wing after an Incline block, but Valosek drove the left baseline with muscle and finished against a contest.
Jesus Gonzalez notched his second field goal after an offensive board by the Wolverines and a dish to the middle of the lane.
Valosek cut the margin to a deuce with a midrange jumper, and the Highlanders gridlocked the ballgame with an offensive board by senior Emerson Fleming.
Marquez hit a freebie for a 19-18 lead for the Wolverines, but Valosek smoked a step-back J from the elbow.
West Wendover missed shots and its size disadvantage did not allow for a lot of second-chance points, the Wolverines also forcing up a lot of contested runners from one-on-one pitfalls.
Gottlieb was fouled on the break and hit both shots at the line for a four-point cushion, and West Wendover blew a layup after a steal.
At the break, the momentum shifted — the Highlanders taking a 23-19 advantage to the locker room.
West Wendover’s ball movement was stagnant and Incline’s man-to-man defense switched everything, the Wolverines unable to make the Highlanders pay.
Rye was fouled and hit two free throws for the Highlanders, but the Wolverines went back on the attack.
Parra railed a three from the right corner, but Valosek scored in the lane on the other side.
In transition, Enrique Gonzalez was set up for a layup from the left side and Parra dropped a shot from the same spot through contact for an And-1 plus the free throw — tying the score at 27-all with 5:33 on the clock.
Senior Tyler Knight banked a shot from the left side for the Highlanders, but the Wolverines took a 30-29 lead with 4:55 remaining in the third as Jesus Gonzalez took the bump, booked the bucket on the right side and hit the free throw.
Gottlieb pushed Incline to the front with a pair of freebies, but Jesus Gonzales did the same on the other end — set up by a nice drive and drop from Parra — giving the Wolverines a 32-21 lead with 2:07 remaining in the third.
Parra extended the advantage to four with his second three, but Valosek hit 1-for-2 at the stripe for the Highlanders.
With 14.5 ticks on the clock, West Wendover fouled 80 feet from the bucket on their offensive glass — Rye hitting both shots at the line.
However, the Wolverines got the points back — Marquez nearly traveling but regaining his balance with his non-dribbling hand and chucking up a floater that was all net at the buzzer.
Entering the fourth, West Wendover led by three at 37-34.
The Highlanders pulled to within one on a layup from the left side by Fleming, who was left all alone once again as the hedger showed too hard on a dribble penetration for an easy deuce.
Enrique Gonzalez rolled home a running hook across the lane for a 39-38 lead, but Incline took a 40-39 advantage on a pair of free throws by Rye.
Jesus Gonzalez put the Wolverines on top by two with a three from the left wing, Para opening a three-point lead with a free throw after an offensive board.
Fleming tallied his third field goal of the quarter with a put-back, but Genaro Marquez pumped his defender into the stratosphere and finished in the left block.
Valosek drove the middle and finished for Incline, but Parra broke down his defender with a dribble-drive and cashed a floater against a foul — opening a 48-44 lead with his free throw.
Incline came within two on a drive straight between two defenders by Valosek, Rye making it a one-point game with a free throw.
Jesus Gonzalez was set up for a bunny on a drive and dish by Parra, but Valosek tipped in a follow for the Highlanders.
From an inbound pass by Marquez, Jesus Gonzalez made a strong finish with his right hand.
With 1:26 on the clock, Parra placed the Highlanders in a tough spot — sticking an And-1.
The difference between West Wendover’s first half and how the Wolverines played after the break was a combination of a few things: confidence, decisiveness and aggressiveness.
The Wolverines opened a seven-point lead with picture-perfect ball movement.
Junior Gavin Villareal turned down a jumper from the left corner, passed back to Navarro on the wing and cut backdoor — the give-and-go gimme notching a 56-49 lead.
Rye hit a three and kept Incline alive, and West Wendover turned the ball over and fouled in the backcourt — Thralls hitting two free throws with 25 seconds remaining.
Jesus Gonzalez went 1-for-2 at the line and pushed the lead back to three, and the state championship was essentially sealed with a push and a finish against a foul by Parra — who flexed his muscles to the roars of the West Wendover fans.
With the outcome at hand, Jesus Gonzalez capped West Wendover’s title with a pair of freebies.
The Wolverines took down the giant — No. 1 Incline — and claimed the Division 2A Nevada State Boys Basketball Championship by a final score of 61-54.
Parra scored a game-high 22 points and hit two 3s, Jesus Gonzalez following with 20 points in the final game of his career.
Incline was paced by 19 points from Valosek, Rye also scoring in double digits for the Highlanders with 12 points.
Gottlieb neared double figures with nine points, Fleming added eight points and Incline’s scoring was capped by four points from Thralls and a deuce for Knight.
For the Wolverines, Marquez booked seven points, Enrique Gonzalez chipped in six points and offense was rounded out by two points apiece from Villareal and Navarro.
WEST WENDOVER — 13 — 6 — 18 — 24 — 61 Total
INCLINE — 12 — 11 — 11 — 20 — 54 Total
That’s a Wrap
Congratulations to head coach John Sharp and the West Wendover Wolverines for slaying the giant and avenging three losses to the Highlanders en route to the Division 2A Nevada State Boys Basketball Championship.