Wolverines: What a finish

At the break, the momentum shifted — the Highlanders taking a 23-19 advantage to the locker room.

West Wendover’s ball movement was stagnant and Incline’s man-to-man defense switched everything, the Wolverines unable to make the Highlanders pay.

Rye was fouled and hit two free throws for the Highlanders, but the Wolverines went back on the attack.

Parra railed a three from the right corner, but Valosek scored in the lane on the other side.

In transition, Enrique Gonzalez was set up for a layup from the left side and Parra dropped a shot from the same spot through contact for an And-1 plus the free throw — tying the score at 27-all with 5:33 on the clock.

Senior Tyler Knight banked a shot from the left side for the Highlanders, but the Wolverines took a 30-29 lead with 4:55 remaining in the third as Jesus Gonzalez took the bump, booked the bucket on the right side and hit the free throw.

Gottlieb pushed Incline to the front with a pair of freebies, but Jesus Gonzales did the same on the other end — set up by a nice drive and drop from Parra — giving the Wolverines a 32-21 lead with 2:07 remaining in the third.