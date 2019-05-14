OVERTON — Competing at the same facility in consecutive weeks, the West Wendover track and field team had several athletes make the most of their returns to Moapa Valley High School
During the 2A South regional meet, the boys finished 5th in the team standings with 56 points — the girls taking 6th with 16.
The Wolverines will sill send six athletes to state — including one boy in an individual event and a relay team — the Lady Wolverines placing one girl in the 2A state meet, competing in two events.
In total, West Wendover’s state roster will include seven competitors and be represented in five events, posting multiple qualifiers in two events — winning one relay and one throwing event.
Boys
The boys tallied a regional title in the 4x800-meter relay; junior Jonathan Mendoza, sophomores Andres Cervantes and Omar Rodriguez and junior Zach Smith combining for the victory in 9:31.68.
Smith also qualified to state in the 3200 meters, taking second place with a two-mile run of 11:25.85.
In the discus, junior Cory Ratliff bombed off a personal-record toss of 137-feet-1-inch for the regional crown.
He will be joined in the event at state by senior teammate Gunnar Carter, who took third with a 113-foot-11-inch throw.
Near misses
Despite a personal record of 34-feet-7-inches in the shot put, Carter ranked fifth and one spot out of a state qualification — sophomore Jerrick Carter also notching a PR of 33-feet-8-1/2-inches for sixth.
Smith was just on the outside and looking of the state field in the 1600 meters, his one-mile race of 5:21.26 placing fifth — Rodriguez finishing sixth with a time of 5:26.05.
Cervantes also nearly made it to state in the 300-meter hurdles, his time of 50.92 seconds ranking fifth and one place away from a berth in the final meet of the season.
In the 400 meters, Cervantes ran a lap in 57.52 seconds for a personal record but crossed sixth.
Girls
Sophomore Jennifer Collazo finished with a season record of 14.08 seconds in the 100 meters, but she wound up in fifth place — one spot away from a trip to Las Vegas.
However, she would not be denied the final bids to the 2A state meet in other events.
Collazo will compete twice, posting fourth-place finishes in both the 300-meter hurdles and the long jump.
In the 300 hurdles, she notched a time of 56.65 seconds — rounding out the state qualifiers — also snagging the final qualification in the long jump, spanning 14-feet-6-inches.
Up Next
The Division 2A Nevada State Track and Field Championships will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, at Desert Oasis High School, in Las Vegas, getting underway early at 8 a.m. Saturday to close the event.
